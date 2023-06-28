Restaurant, winery to open soon in Coleraine

COLERAINE — Things are heating up in the old abandoned fire hall on Trout Lake. Construction is wrapping up at Smoke on the Water, the area's new restaurant, winery and cidery anticipated to open this summer.

Owner Tia Marie has been pulling out all the stops on what she said is a $1.5 million project of passion, fueled by community support.

Smoke on the Water is located at 94 Roosevelt St., Coleraine. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

"I think people are ready for a different experience," Marie said. "I was originally going to do an event center and winery, but people on the lake wanted food, not an event center."

The view of Trout Lake at Smoke on the Water. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Handcrafted beverages with house-made syrups will be available, in addition a one-page menu offering wood-fired pizzas and sandwiches with homemade bread and soups.

Chef David Shager, from Seattle, has over 25 years of experience. A graduate of the Auguste Escoffier School of the Culinary Arts, Shager will create seasonal, rotating menus.

Owner Tia Marie stands in the bar area at Smoke on the Water. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Bar manager Lauren Borreson has been in the industry for 15 years, and hopes to make the space a destination with the help of her handcrafted cocktails and mocktails.

Originally slated to hold its grand opening Memorial Day weekend, Smoke on the Water delayed its debut as Marie worked to deal with small problems, such as inspection dates being pushed back.

"I'm getting used to pivoting, and selling off body parts," Marie, 56, said with a chuckle. "The community has been fantastic. There is so much tied-in support from local people. I wouldn't have been able to do it without them."

The old fire hall in Coleraine was built in 1985. Marie put in a bid to purchase the property, which was unoccupied for seven years, from the city in early 2022.

"I was able to get it for a steal, but to make the building usable it took $1.5 million, and I had to raise one-third of it," Marie said.

This outdoor area will be the home to a stage at Smoke on the Water. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Marie, a retired teacher of 30 years, has taken an innovative approach to raising money for the project by cashing in her retirement savings, releasing her stocks and selling $1,000 sponsorships, through which backers can have their names displayed on barrels for three years. The fundraising idea was modeled after North Shore Winery in Lutsen.

"Sixty people signed up and paid for the building. Everyone owns little pieces of it," Marie said.

The appraisal came in low, and costs were higher than anticipated, Marie explained. She garnered an investor, and offered a "Smoke Show" rewards program for customers to receive perks.

A woodfire pizza oven at Smoke on the Water. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

To transform the old fire hall into Smoke on the Water, Marie hired Hawk Construction , a full-scale general contractor in Grand Rapids.

New windows and siding were installed to the building's exterior. Interior renovations included new flooring, a bar, fiberglass reinforced plastic on the walls, plumbing and electrical. A kitchen was added and the bathrooms were gutted.

Tanks will be installed to have the winery operational by fall, Marie said.

Smoke on the Water will also offer a small party room for up to 15 people. Several graduation parties and class reunions are already booked this summer, Marie said.

An American flag made of fire hose celebrates that Smoke on the Water is located in a former firehouse. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

A bench made of firehose. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Featuring 14-foot ceilings and 12-foot waterfront-facing windows, the interior decor brings in the water through its copper, black and light industrial elements. Much of the furnishings were purchased during an auction from Lifetouch studios in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

There is access to Cotton Beach from the outdoor deck, and hoses to rinse off sandy feet. A stage will also be built where people can boat up to listen to live music. Marie hopes her newest business will become a communal gathering spot.

"Coleraine is underappreciated for how beautiful it is. Trout Lake is a hidden gem just 5 miles east of Grand Rapids. It has a sandy bottom and great fishing," Marie said. "I want this to be a place people can come hang out or sit outside and play yard games."

Nearby is Mount Itasca, which is popular for its downhill, snowboard, biathlon, ski jumping and Nordic venues. Other attractions include the 18-hole Eagle Ridge Golf Course overlooking Trout Lake, the Mesabi Bike Trail, as well as ATV and snowmobile trails.

In addition to Smoke on the Water, Marie owns UnWined Up North , a restaurant in Grand Rapids that opened in June 2019.