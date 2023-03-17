Restaurant, coffee shop to join Popeyes, car wash in Duluth development

DULUTH — The final pieces of the proposed Jigsaw Development in the Duluth Heights neighborhood are finally coming together. The city’s planning commission granted a special use permit Tuesday allowing for another restaurant and a drive-thru coffee kiosk to go up next door to a previously approved Popeyes restaurant and an independent car wash.

Dan Terwilliger, director of development for Launch Properties, said he expects construction of the 2,265-square-foot Popeyes and a separate free-standing car wash to begin this spring at the intersection of Anderson Road and Central Entrance, opposite the Residence Inn.

Just to the west, Launch also plans a 6,010-square-foot building that will be home to an aesthetic studio and a yet-to-be-revealed restaurant. While Terwilliger said it would be premature to name the future restaurant tenant, he described the business as a quick-serve salad concept operation.

And still further to the west, a 660-square-foot coffee kiosk with a drive-thru is expected to join the scene. Terwilliger said he was not yet at liberty to reveal the identity of that independent business.

Access to the development will be provided via a right-in/right-out drive onto Central Entrance and via a separate drive connected to Anderson Road.

The plans provide for 38 parking spaces to serve the coffee shop, restaurant and aesthetic studio. The drive-thru is also designed to accommodate up to five stacked vehicles waiting for service. The maximum hours of operation for the drive-thru will be constrained to between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. weekdays and from 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. on weekends.

City Planner Kyle Deming said a landscape plan submitted by the developer calls for three trees to be planted between the building and Central Entrance but that will need to be increased to a count of 10 trees before a building permit is issued.

He also said a complete photometric plan, detailing lighting for the development will need to be submitted and approved by staff before the project may proceed.