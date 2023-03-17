6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Business

Restaurant, coffee shop to join Popeyes, car wash in Duluth development

After more than five years of work, plans for a Duluth Heights development appear to be fully formed at last.

Snow fence sits in snow on a hill.
The snow fence around the Jigsaw Development area off Central Entrance can be seen from Anderson Road in Duluth on Thursday. A quick-serve salad concept restaurant, a drive-thru coffee kiosk and a studio will join Popeyes and a car wash that are slated to be constructed on the site.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
Today at 8:00 AM

DULUTH — The final pieces of the proposed Jigsaw Development in the Duluth Heights neighborhood are finally coming together. The city’s planning commission granted a special use permit Tuesday allowing for another restaurant and a drive-thru coffee kiosk to go up next door to a previously approved Popeyes restaurant and an independent car wash.

Dan Terwilliger, director of development for Launch Properties, said he expects construction of the 2,265-square-foot Popeyes and a separate free-standing car wash to begin this spring at the intersection of Anderson Road and Central Entrance, opposite the Residence Inn.

development.jpg
Gary Meader / Duluth News Tribune

Just to the west, Launch also plans a 6,010-square-foot building that will be home to an aesthetic studio and a yet-to-be-revealed restaurant. While Terwilliger said it would be premature to name the future restaurant tenant, he described the business as a quick-serve salad concept operation.

And still further to the west, a 660-square-foot coffee kiosk with a drive-thru is expected to join the scene. Terwilliger said he was not yet at liberty to reveal the identity of that independent business.

Access to the development will be provided via a right-in/right-out drive onto Central Entrance and via a separate drive connected to Anderson Road.

Car waits to turn.
A vehicle waits to turn off Central Entrance near the Jigsaw Development in Duluth on Thursday.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The plans provide for 38 parking spaces to serve the coffee shop, restaurant and aesthetic studio. The drive-thru is also designed to accommodate up to five stacked vehicles waiting for service. The maximum hours of operation for the drive-thru will be constrained to between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. weekdays and from 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. on weekends.

City Planner Kyle Deming said a landscape plan submitted by the developer calls for three trees to be planted between the building and Central Entrance but that will need to be increased to a count of 10 trees before a building permit is issued.

He also said a complete photometric plan, detailing lighting for the development will need to be submitted and approved by staff before the project may proceed.

Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
Peter Passi covers city government for the Duluth News Tribune. He joined the paper in April 2000, initially as a business reporter but has worked a number of beats through the years.
