Property Transactions for Oct. 7, 2020

A list of property transactions received from St. Louis County.

918 E. 11th St., S. Burbie and J. Torgeson purchased from Lowell and Diane Anderson for $165,000, residential, 7/20.

508 N. 12th Ave. W., Rajiv Vaidyanthan purchased from Mark Walters and Theresa Teich for $395,000, residential, 8/20.

314 N. 19th Ave. W., Daniel K. and Holly S. Elnes purchased from Jefferson T. Campbell for $92,500, residential, 8/20.

420 N. 22nd Ave. W., Megan Ann Fratzke purchased from St. Louis County Land and Mineral Department for $4,700, residential - bare land, 7/20.

ADVERTISEMENT

1310 E. 6th St., Zachary T. and Cora E. Vavra purchased from Wayne and Diane Million Trust $188,000, residential, 7/20.

110 S. 65th Ave. W., Accelerated Investment Group LLC purchased from Roy and Ayla R. Salter for $73,000, residential, 8/20.

1210 93rd Ave. W., Isaac J. and Jennifer K. Hunt purchased from Milorad and Janice R. Vucenich for $222,000, residential, 8/20.

332 95th Ave. W., Daniel Olson purchased from Linda Solstrand for $243,000, residential, 8/20.

1421 Boulevard Place, Boulevard Place LLC purchased from Kyle A. Walczak for $209,000, residential, 7/20.

4525 Cooke St., Alita M. Krage purchased from Andrew T. Pearson for $198,000, residential, 7/20.

1731 Dodge Ave., Lindsay Wallace purchased from Craig D. and Diane L. Peterson for $220,000, residential, 8/20.

1833 Dunedin Ave., Peter J. and Kjersten M. Larson purchased from John U. Mitchell Revocable Trust for $180,000, residential, 7/20.

ADVERTISEMENT

3913 W. Eighth St., Thomas Anderson purchased from The Secretary Of Housing And Urban Development for $41,120, residential, 7/20.

219 Fairmont St., Niall and Liesa Klyn purchased from Bruce and Bridget Munson for $284,000, residential, 8/20.

4079 Fairview Road, Kent Richard purchased from Wells Fargo Bank N.A. for $149,000, residential, 7/20.

1807 W. First St., Blueline Properties LLC purchased from Duane W. and Sandra M. Caywood for $75,000, residential, 7/20.

1807 W. First St., Seamus Deleon purchased from Blueline Properties LLC for $116,000, residential, 7/20.

5723 Glenwood St., Patricia Prince purchased from Jodi M. Nash for $235,000, residential, 8/20.

4288 Heartwood Lane, Charlotte A. Dobosenski purchased from Susan D. and Terry P. Koehne for $285,000, residential, 8/20.

5587 Highway 2, JT Carroll Properties LLC purchased from Nancy and James Hill Sr. for $250,000, commercial (with buildings), 7/20.

ADVERTISEMENT

1933 W. Kent Road, Aaron Bransky and Barbara Parks purchased from John and Diane Walker for $200,000, residential, 8/20.

5207 Kingswood Lane, Eric and Katrina Borndal purchased from Joel and Amy K. Heikes for $450,000, residential, 8/20.

521 Leicester Ave., Billings Properties LLC purchased from Playbetter LLC for $305,000, residential, 7/20.

3125 Lindahl Road, Stacey M. Bassett purchased from Premier Three Developers Inc. for $46,000, , 7/20.

4512 London Road, Curtis and Janice Olson purchased from Jane Fisher Trust for $425,000, apartment, 7/20.

2160 Miller Creek Drive, Larry L. and Carol A. Skoglund purchased from Mildred M. Eklund for $218,000, residential, 7/20.

5396 Miller Trunk Highway, Miller Creek Property Investments purchased from Do-bid Holdings LLC for $495,000, commercial (with buildings), 7/20.

2426 Nanticoke St., Tender Loving Care North Nanticoke purchased from David and Anna Addink for $230,000, residential, 7/20.

ADVERTISEMENT

109 E. Niagara St., Kathleen H. Lahti purchased from James A. and Loretta K. Lensing for $225,000, residential, 8/20.

2709 Northridge Drive, Leslie and Terry Carpenter purchased from Ahmad and Mari Hazem for $650,000, residential, 7/20.

2316 Piedmont Ave., Carli Soderholm and Matthew Miller purchased from Benjamin M. Wilson for $177,000, residential, 8/20.

322 N. purchased from Mary E. and Edward McCue for $255,000, residential, 7/20. #85th Ave. W., Tender Loving Care North 85 W.

5338 Rose Road, Ethan Lovdahl and Alyssa Doyle purchased from Jacqueline A. Archer for $330,000, residential, 8/20.

223 N. Seventh Ave. W., Nicholas and Kimberly Hinchliff purchased from Isabel Hansen and Brittany Hecker $110,000, residential, 8/20.

2321 W. Seventh St., LBG Properties LLC purchased from Monges Investments LLC for $130,000, residential, 8/20.

2859 W. Sixth St., Eric Colbrook and Ann Christy purchased from Ethan T. Lovdahl for $159,000, residential, 8/20.

ADVERTISEMENT

5821 E. Superior St., Double A Self Service LLC purchased from Mansel Properties LLC for $230,000, residential, 7/20.

1325 Tioga Ave., Joseph Z. and Lisa M. Zallar purchased from Bryon and Mary A. Rantala for $338,000, residential, 8/20.

3274 W. Tischer Road, Bejamin M. Wilson purchased from Jordann and Steven Balaich Jr. for $280,000, residential, 8/20.

4907 Trails End Drive, Omran Zarou and Diana Abdallah purchased from Christopher and Amanda Robbins for $480,000, residential, 8/20.

2016 Tyrol St., C. Baker, Emma Day and Joshua Carter purchased from Ethan M. and Heather E. Fisher for $244,900, residential, 8/20.

4372 Ugstad Road, Dorothy Kiprop and Felix Nyameino purchased from Michael J. and Sandra B. Aspin for $255,000, residential, 8/20.

3816 W. Seventh St., C&D Management Company LLC purchased from Duetsch Bank Trust Company for $70,905, residential, 7/20.

5060 Washburn Road, James and Jennifer Warfield purchased from Jeremy and Theresa Caine for $290,550, residential, 7/20.

ADVERTISEMENT

2228 Waverly Ave., Nicholas Sjelin purchased from Julie Welinski for $251,900, residential, 8/20.

5821 Wildlife Drive, Christine and Timothy Nelson purchased from Phillip and Amy Gemueden for $298,000, residential, 7/20.

213 Wren Drive, Thomas Jacobsen purchased from Anthony and Mai Nguyen for $240,000, residential, 8/20.

Address unassigned, B. Perez-Sanchez and L. Doan purchased from Kelly Jaglo and Stephen Elsmore for $200,000, residential, 8/20.

Address unassigned, Steven and Jamie L. Plesha purchased from Ayan A. Rage and Arthur Legg for $352,500, residential, 7/20.

Bare land, David Peterson purchased from Louis and Janice Janssen for $272,000, seasonal-recreational residential, 8/20.

Bare land, M. Juntunen and R. Anderson purchased from Premier Three Developers LLC for $50,000, residential, 7/20.