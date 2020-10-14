Property Transactions for Oct. 14, 2020

A list of property transactions received from St. Louis County.

2125 W. 10th St., Charissa R. Nagle purchased from Forrest Vodden and Kelsey Kilpo for $155,000, residential, 8/20.

2901 W. 15th St., Charles P. Tabor purchased from Kaitlin and Casey Werner for $429,900, residential, 8/20.

208 S. 18th Ave. E., Scott and Mark Perrault purchased from FJR Properties LLC for $160,000, residential, 7/20.

804 N. 27th Ave. W., Rachel Jacob purchased from Joseph P. and Jenna E. Bergman for $150,000, residential, 8/20.

ADVERTISEMENT

1019 W. 3rd St., Michalia Rozier purchased from Reed and Joel Elling for $170,000, residential, 8/20.

2012 N. 51st Ave. E., Patrick D. and Katlyn Rohde purchased from Kjell and Jennifer S. Swanson for $155,000, residential, 8/20.

230 N. 62nd Ave. W., Linda S. Solstrand purchased from Ann M. Walker for $85,500, residential, 8/20.

426 N. 76th Ave. W., Rachel Daigle and Laura and A. Davis purchased from Diana Kmecik for $170,000, residential, 7/20.

410 98th Ave. W., Nathan Sepp purchased from Douglas R. Vanderweyst for $192,900, residential, 8/20.

4759 Berkeley Road, Katie A. and Nathan Swor purchased from Allison L. and Alex R. Demianiuk for $210,000, residential, 8/20.

310 W. Central Entrance, Kelly M. and Nicholas Vittorio purchased from Richard G. and Julia M. Hoffman for $165,000, residential, 8/20.

820 Charles Ave., Patrick G. Johnson purchased from Stephanie R. McArthur for $184,254, residential, 8/20.

ADVERTISEMENT

5647 Cloquet Road N., Northern Property Ventures LLC purchased from Lee M. and Heather L. Caron for $156,800, residential, 8/20.

2011 E. Eighth St., Anthony and Olivia Wright purchased from Bonnie K. Hughes for $219,900, residential, 8/20.

527 E. Eighth St., Equity Trust Company Custodian purchased from Joseph L. and Aida D. Viele for $102,500, residential, 9/20.

1713 Eklund Ave., Kristin and Harold Koskela purchased from James E. Booth for $235,000, residential, 8/20.

4809 W. Fifth St., Emily Hysjulien purchased from Leah Schroeder for $185,000, residential, 9/20.

1330 Foster Ave., Josh and Cailee Monroe purchased from Paul R. and Jenny Myers for $180,000, residential, 8/20.

3920 W. Fourth St., Caroline Hodges Macfarlane purchased from Federal National Mortgage Association for $71,500, residential, 8/20.

2121 W. Fourth St., Kenneth Watson purchased from 2nd Chance LLC for $106,000, residential, 8/20.

ADVERTISEMENT

33 Fourth St., Matt and Tara Anderson purchased from Ralph J. and Nanette F. Frederick for $135,500, residential, 8/20.

4808 Glenwood St., Emily E. Autio purchased from Malika Bushey for $138,000, residential, 8/20.

724 S. Lake Ave., Jason J. and James H. Bradshaw purchased from Marie Margitan for $435,000, residential, 7/20.

321 Leicester Ave., Nicole and Cameron Kolodge purchased from Sean W. and Adrianna R. Churchill for $217,321, residential, 8/20.

1211 Maple Grove Rd., Deb Industries LLC purchased from The Dewey W. Carlson and Janice Trust for $75,000, residential, 8/20.

4528 McCulloch St., Forest Vodden and Kelsey Kilpo purchased from Daniel R. and Kaila R. Gatz for $264,900, residential, 8/20.

2138 Minnesota Ave., Mark and Rachel Odland purchased from Daniel and Jackie Seidel for $590,000, residential, 8/20.

1822 Minnesota Ave., Quoc Bao K. Nguyen purchased from Monges Investments LLC for $217,000, residential, 8/20.

ADVERTISEMENT

1335 Minnesota Ave., Thomas and Rebecca Nomeland purchased from John C. and Carolyn C. Pegg for $285,000, residential, 8/20.

129 W. Palm St., Francine and Charles Spears purchased from Lance S. Jones for $130,000, residential, 7/20.

3689 Patriot Lane, Gary and Debra Clark purchased from Jay and Jill Zierden for $399,900, residential - bare land, 8/20.

4810 Peabody St., Peter Bartley and Emily Wolf purchased from Tyler and Jenna Yngsdal for $191,900, residential, 8/20.

3114 Restormel St., Caitlyn Fetter purchased from Felicia M. and Matthew A. Lynn for $112,500, residential, 8/20.

5503 Rice Lake Road, Clayton Ross purchased from Andrew D. Gruba for $171,900, residential, 8/20.

6179 Ryan Road, Myron Simonson purchased from Federal National Mortgage Association for $81,200, residential, 7/20.

527 Selfridge Drive, Penny Overbeek purchased from Rita Letsos for $156,000, residential, 8/20.

ADVERTISEMENT

3910 W. Sixth St., Bryan Porter and Kayla Johnson purchased from Susan R. Hall for $130,000, residential, 8/20.

826 W. Sixth St., Matthew J. Amerson purchased from Alma and Darrell George for $330,000, residential, 8/20.

806 E. Sixth St., Taggart Properties LLC purchased from Chad Terch for $153,000, residential, 7/20.

3880 Stebner Road, Miller Creek Property Investments purchased from Della R. Valure for $85,000, residential, 8/20.

2723 W. Third St., Abigail J. Mclean purchased from Secretary of Housing and Urban Development for $72,100, residential, 9/20.

3814 W. Tischer Road, Tasha Treadwell and Cameron Luoto purchased from Deb Industries LLC for $221,500, residential, 8/20.

4173 Ugstad Road, Kimberly Johnson and Jason Hanson purchased from Cody and Ashley Lindsey for $437,000, residential, 8/20.

Residential bare land, Cody Abel purchased from Jeffrey and Jean Hanson for $22,000, residential - bare land, 7/20.

ADVERTISEMENT

Residential bare land, Jasen and Rachel Wise purchased from Easy Housing of Duluth Inc. for $60,000, residential - bare land, 8/20.

Bare land, Isbos Enterprises LLC purchased from St. Louis County Land and Mineral Department for $11,633, exempt from property tax, 7/20.