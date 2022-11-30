SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Property Transactions for Nov. 30, 2022

Recently sold properties from St. Louis County.

Matters of Record graphic
By Staff reports
November 30, 2022 11:52 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

A list of property transactions received from St. Louis County.  

Residential bare land, Matthew and Alice Torvinen purchased from Jeffrey A. Hammerlind for $18,500, residential - bare land, 9/22.

Bare land, Joseph Nelson purchased from James and Kristin Ulland for $65,000, bare land, 8/22.

Bare land, Spencer Bird purchased from William L. and Karen Tormondsen for $69,900, bare land, 9/22.

Address unassigned, Andrea Olson and Michael Yount purchased from W. and J. Kubat Family Trust for $245,000, residential, 8/22.

ADVERTISEMENT

9230 Falcon St., Michael T. and Kathleen L. Tusken purchased from Betty A. Miller for $202,500, residential, 8/22.

9131 Brook St., Richard K. and Jodie A. Johnson purchased from The Bank of New York Mellon for $80,000, residential, 9/22.

906 Baylis St., Sharon Mehrman purchased from Lanita C. Robinson for $275,000, residential, 9/22.

8726 Arbor St., Superior Developing LLC purchased from Loretta C. Busch for $125,000, residential, 9/22.

835 N. 42nd Ave. W., Nawang Palkit and Benjami Andres purchased from Linda A. and Stanley D. Carroll for $138,000, residential, 9/22.

819 N. 40th Ave. W., Melissa Kruger purchased from Tara K. Graff and Thomas Lea for $150,000, residential, 8/22.

807 E. Sixth St., Quaintrelle Endeavors LLC purchased from Zenith City Design and Renovation for $114,500, residential, 8/22.

807 First St., Stephanie and Marc Kujawa Sr. purchased from Patricia Card for $250,000, residential, 9/22.

ADVERTISEMENT

7416 Mineral St., Jon and Teri Linder purchased from Terrance and Nancy Mehling for $135,000, residential, 9/22.

729 N. Eighth Ave. E., Jeffrey and Julie Rogers purchased from 1213 Capital LLC for $186,000, residential, 8/22.

719 Fifth St., Ronald C. and Ramona C. Jauhola purchased from Amanda Fiege and Lee Lafrance for $167,000, residential, 8/22.

630 N. 18th Ave. E., Taggart Properties LLC purchased from Corrine Jacobson for $185,000, residential, 9/22.

5859 Arnold Road, Mark A. and Stephanie Hiivala purchased from Robert and Marjorie Kaufer for $575,000, residential, 9/22.

5726 Tioga St., Spencer P. and Chantel Chenoweth purchased from Michael T. and Susan M. Wipson for $325,000, residential, 9/22.

5717 Olney St., Samantha Kritzeck purchased from Miguel and Renee Benitez for $245,000, residential, 8/22.

5677 N. Tischer Road, Mallory Glaser purchased from Adriana Soeters for $300,000, residential, 9/22.

ADVERTISEMENT

5581 Highway 2, Tim Little and Craig Chilcote purchased from Daniel and Sheila Beleane for $80,000, residential, 9/22.

5581 Highway 2, Tim Little and Craig Chilcote purchased from Aaron Dandrea and Nicole Jensen for $72,500, residential, 9/22.

5428 W. Arrowhead Road, Clay L. and Katrina R. Zimmerman purchased from Dean R. and Rashell L. Luoma for $520,000, residential, 8/22.

5417 Otsego St., Zachary Moran purchased from Lynne and Daniel Reilly for $165,000, residential, 8/22.

5366 W. Arrowhead Road, Premaladha and Prash Poddutoori purchased from Marilyn and David Chiarello Jr. for $535,000, residential, 8/22.

5307 Peregrine Circle, Joseph Schmit and Sarah George purchased from Steven and Mary Stromback for $602,000, residential, 9/22.

529 W. Third St., Casey R. Erickson purchased from Jason Horton and Bethany Bushne for $80,000, residential, 9/22.

519 Glenwood St., David and Krisitn Nelson purchased from Jim and Lisa Starr for $250,100, residential, 9/22.

510 Pleasant View Road, Lauralee Raukar and John Cade purchased from Allan G. and Margaret C. Hanson for $384,900, residential, 9/22.

5015 Silver Leaf St., Curtis and Megan Drommerhausen purchased from Jason and Holly Lozano for $645,000, residential, 9/22.

501 W. Redwing St., Forrest Musick purchased from The Lawrence and Claudine Hans for $295,555, residential, 8/22.

5 N. 23rd Ave. E., Loren and Ashley Auch purchased from FJR Properties LLC for $826,000, apartment, 8/22.

4946 Whitetail Drive, Jonathan and Jacqueline Biddle purchased from Patrick and Dana Wolf for $560,000, residential, 9/22.

4915 Peabody St., Northern Property Ventures LLC purchased from Craig L. and Pamela J. Massie for $153,000, residential, 9/22.

4912 Hedberg Road, Ryan Sistad purchased from Kyle Waliezer and Teresa Kaufman for $70,000, residential, 9/22.

4802 Glenwood St., Mary and Ailie Davidson purchased from The Ilona D. Wirtanen Revocable Trust for $199,000, residential, 8/22.

4724 Tioga St., Ari Investment Properties LLC purchased from Mary Vanhouse for $265,000, residential, 8/22.

4720 Otsego St., Aiko Sprecher purchased from Ari Eiola and Pete Froehlingsdorf for $289,900, residential, 9/22.

4670 Midway Road, High Point Holdings LLC purchased from Bonnie Frey for $316,000, residential, 8/22.

4622 W. Fifth St., Barry and Roberta Collins purchased from Brian A. and Lauren E. Anderson for $226,000, residential, 8/22.

4602 Tioga St., Gina S. and Brandon A. Cole purchased from Robert Ward for $374,250, residential, 9/22.

426 St. Louis River Road, Elizabeth A. Maeder purchased from Kenneth H. and Valerie Wojtysiak for $502,500, residential, 8/22.

4214 Vermilion Road, Paul W. and Brianna M. Schaus purchased from Brice M. Wizner and Jese Konkler for $281,000, residential, 9/22.

4211 Robinson St., Andrew Kiekhafer and Brian Belanger purchased from Brandon and Katherine Hall for $435,000, residential, 8/22.

421 N. 19 1/2 Ave. W., James and Meghan Hayes-Hall purchased from Natasha Vanlieshout for $182,000, residential, 8/22.

4123 Gilliat St., Michaela C. and Daniel T. Doyle purchased from James D. Rutherford for $153,000, residential, 9/22.

4121 Dodge St., John Oyler and Michelle Yang purchased from Geving Living Trust Dated November for $310,000, residential, 8/22.

4081 Lavaque Road, Jade and Lonnie Golen purchased from Stacie and Mark Lockhart for $400,000, residential, 8/22.

406 95th Ave. W., Lane Greer purchased from Shawn and Melody Johnson for $259,900, residential, 8/22.

4042 Haines Road, Carolyn Lamppa purchased from Julius P. and Darlene M. Johnson for $325,000, residential, 9/22.

3905 W. Sixth St., Redeeming Homes LLC purchased from Rayna Fitzsimmons for $75,000, residential, 9/22.

3609 Crescent View Ave., Joshua and Amy Allen purchased from Mark H. and Nicola J. Berns for $455,000, residential, 9/22.

3502 Woodland Ave., John E. and Kimberly Rowe purchased from Cheryl R. Olson for $215,000, residential, 8/22.

325 Hickory St., Richard and Ronene Smith purchased from Mildred M. Kallio for $338,000, residential, 9/22.

3225 Celia St., Abigail Legg and Brandon Crusann purchased from Mary Kero for $282,000, residential, 8/22.

3217 Chestnut St., Guojin Yue purchased from Robert and Judy A. Nisbet for $40,000, residential, 8/22.

320 N. 27th Ave. W., Redeeming Homes LLC purchased from Rent Check LLC for $100,000, residential, 7/22.

313 W. Superior St., Momentum Properties LLC purchased from Titan Premier Investments II for $450,000, commercial (with buildings), 8/22.

31 W. Palm St., Trista K. Boedigheimer purchased from Lonny J. and Susan K. Anderson for $194,000, residential, 9/22.

3015 Piedmont Ave., Erin Lee purchased from Terese Perich for $222,000, residential, 9/22.

3010 Devonshire St., Tyler and Amity Olson purchased from Delilah D. Lukkasson for $160,000, residential, 9/22.

3 W. Superior St., Minnesota Property Investments purchased from Alex Ander Properties LLC for $1,325,000, residential, 8/22.

2929 Acquire Lane, Benjamin Fazedin and Marl Weikle purchased from Richard A. and Mary C. Peterson for $300,000, residential, 8/22.

2915 W. 15th St., Sue Mollner and Steven Kirkhorn purchased from Denis J. and Marshell Gauthier for $710,000, residential, 8/22.

2901 Exeter St., Paul Metsa and Keith Balke purchased from Kimberly and Marty Priem and Truman et al for $225,000, residential, 7/22.

2720 E. Sixth St., Peter Wilton and Jennifer Holle purchased from Chabot, Deans, Tollefson, et al for $655,000, residential, 8/22.

2716 W. 10th St., 915 North 27th Avenue West LLC purchased from Mike Rushton for $40,000, residential, 9/22.

2613 W. Second St., Nicole M. Houle purchased from Susan Dougherty for $160,000, residential, 9/22.

243 Garden St., Britta Keenan and Scott Beard purchased from William and Judith Marko for $275,000, residential, 9/22.

2421 Chambersburg Ave., Jordan Taylor purchased from Timothy J. Crossmon for $190,000, residential, 8/22.

2327 Silcox Ave., Wendy R. Fisher purchased from Kenneth J. Waldvogel and Ly Anh for $399,000, residential, 8/22.

231 W. Winona St., Perry Andrews purchased from Emily Miketin for $297,000, residential, 8/22.

23 W. Orange St., John Williams purchased from Scott Brunette for $303,000, residential, 9/22.

2233 W. 12th St., Geoffrey G. Rich purchased from Sarah B. Falwey for $170,000, residential, 8/22.

2204 Springvale Court, Nicholas and Morgan Stephan purchased from Barbara Kanuit for $210,000, residential, 8/22.

214 Bluffs Ridge Court, Ari Eilola and Pete Froehlingsdorf purchased from Carolyn Lamppa for $375,000, residential, 9/22.

211 S. 66th Ave. W., Isaac and Jewel Hemmila purchased from Duane Olsen for $129,900, residential, 8/22.

21 W. Linden St., Kaitlin and Andrew Buchheit purchased from Bjorn J. Carlson for $260,000, residential, 9/22.

208 S. 59th Ave. W., Kurt Askelin purchased from Housing and Redevelopment Authority for $40,000, residential, 8/22.

2024 Water St., Raymond J. Collopy purchased from Tammy S. Lundstrom for $630,000, residential, 8/22.

1920 Shilhon Road, Jon Hiivala purchased from Marlin and Anna Nelson for $30,000, residential, 8/22.

1815 Vermilion Road, Patricia Tripp and William J. Cox purchased from Matthew C. Schu and Sarah Nelson for $337,200, residential, 9/22.

18 Piedmont Ave., Nate Erichsrud purchased from Willow View Investments LLC for $170,000, residential, 9/22.

17 St. Louis Court, Andrew Stukel purchased from Kaleb and Zoe Montgomery for $196,000, residential, 9/22.

1415 Brainerd Ave., Julie A. Bellehumeur purchased from Julie M. Ottosen for $377,000, residential, 8/22.

140 E. Buffalo St., Joseph and Elizabeth Warttman purchased from Paul Wilson and Ping Zhao for $252,000, residential, 8/22.

1341 Fern Ave., Alexandra Reynolds purchased from Mitchell and Ellen Wiss for $187,800, residential, 8/22.

125 N. Ninth Ave. E., Gloria and Steven Wagner purchased from Therese and Keith Bower for $247,500, residential, 9/22.

1215 E. 10th St., Grant Neitzel purchased from James F. Paquette for $315,000, residential, 8/22.

1106 Butternut Ave., The Eugene A. Collard Revocable Trust purchased from Larry H. and Patricia J. Duncan for $430,000, residential, 9/22.

1105 W. Ideal St., William J. and Patricia L. Miller purchased from Todd, Arlen, Leigh Burt et al for $97,500, residential, 9/22.

1102 E. Fourth St., Proper Properties LLC purchased from Pinewood-Duluth Inc. for $692,000, exempt from property tax, 9/22.

105 S. Boundary Ave., Colton Boettcher purchased from John L. and Joan McGaver for $258,000, residential, 9/22.

1010 E. Sixth St., Opak LLC purchased from Marliss A. Westenfield Trust Agent for $195,000, residential, 8/22.

1001 E. Central Entrance, SB Squared LLC purchased from The Heenan Consultancy LLC for $704,000, commercial (with buildings), 8/22.

1 Spring St., Ashley A. McKowski purchased from Debra A. and Kenneth A. McKowski for $102,000, residential, 9/22.
 

Related Topics: REAL ESTATE
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Matters of Record graphic
Business
Bankruptcies for Dec. 21, 2022
Bankruptcy information gathered from cases filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Duluth.
December 21, 2022 03:15 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Matters of Record graphic
Business
Property Transactions for Dec. 21, 2022
Recently sold properties from St. Louis County.
December 21, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
BIZ-3M-EARPLUG-LAWSUIT-MS
Business
3M to stop making 'forever chemicals,' to take up to $2.3B charge
PFAS do not break down quickly and have in recent years been found in dangerous concentrations in drinking water, soils and foods across the country.
December 20, 2022 09:42 AM
 · 
By  Reuters
windo.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota family turns deer stand into lefse drive-thru
Some say it's not Christmas without lefse, but just south of Fergus Falls, a farm family doesn't just make it for themselves, they sell from the road in a drive-thru lefse stand.
December 19, 2022 06:40 PM
 · 
By  Kevin Wallevand