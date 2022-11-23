SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Property Transactions for Nov. 23, 2022

Recently sold properties from St. Louis County.

Matters of Record graphic
By Staff reports
November 23, 2022 08:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

A list of property transactions received from St. Louis County.    

Residential bare land, Lukas Vandrovec purchased from St. Louis County Land and Mineral Department for $6,675, residential - bare land, 7/22.

Residential bare land, Timothy and Linda Smith purchased from Billman Construction Inc. for $50,000, residential - bare land, 8/22.

Residential bare land, Michael Wojcik purchased from Laureen Guyer for $71,000, residential - bare land, 7/22.

Residential bare land, Tabitha Jablonsky purchased from St. Louis County Land and Mineral Department for $36,100, residential - bare land, 7/22.

ADVERTISEMENT

Residential bare land, Darci Weets purchased from Alex Havron for $9,000, residential - bare land, 7/22.

Bare land, Niaz Real Estate Corporation purchased from MnDOT for $8,800, exempt from property tax, 8/22.

Address unassigned, Mark and Jeanne Stodghill purchased from Ross and Karen Kunzler for $396,811, residential, 9/22.

9022 Falcon St., Karen Climis purchased from Patricia A. and Robert Giernett for $285,000, residential, 8/22.

836 Sixth St., Heather Drangin purchased from Lara Quick for $180,000, residential, 7/22.

828 Third St., Gerald A. Rossley purchased from Brian Muckala for $150,000, residential, 9/22.

815 Dickerman Ave., Mary Johnson purchased from Michelle L. Vandell for $235,000, residential, 9/22.

814 N. 47th Ave. E., Megan Sandberg and Benja Deitzen purchased from Joshua J. and Amy B. Allen for $253,500, residential, 9/22.

ADVERTISEMENT

721 N. Seventh Ave. E., Portland Land Co. LLC purchased from Manny Rivas for $99,250, residential, 8/22.

715 E. Sixth St., Redeeming Homes LLC purchased from Modal Investors LLC for $75,000, residential, 9/22.

709 E. Skyline Parkway, John David Degelau and John Jay Degelau purchased from Lynn and Stanley Froseth for $215,500, residential, 9/22.

7002 Grand Ave., Duane Carlson Jr. purchased from Kornerstores Inc. for $375,000, commercial (with buildings), 8/22.

6424 Tacony St., Nancy Swartout purchased from Michael Scott and Elizabeth Hanson for $349,900, residential, 7/22.

6098 Bergquist Road, Derek and Kelsey E. Nelson purchased from Marlin R. and Anna-Marie Nelson for $140,000, residential, 9/22.

6008 Tacony St., Laura Gardas purchased from Aaron D. and Kristen Hallsten for $209,900, residential, 9/22.

5716 W. Eighth St., Elizabeth Urbaniak and Kai Sandal purchased from Kevin J. and Valerie Rappana for $209,000, residential, 9/22.

ADVERTISEMENT

5493 Old Highway 61, Henry Timmer purchased from Jason E. and Teresa M. Risdall for $325,000, residential, 7/22.

5401 Avondale St., Mary Munroe purchased from Katherine Zeppa for $239,000, residential, 8/22.

5255 Twin Pines St., Joshua Ward and Katie B. Keppeler purchased from Pinesx Properties LLC for $560,000, residential, 9/22.

4920 Oakley St., Jason Berninger and Sara Lee purchased from Miles and Kelsey Everson for $263,000, residential, 7/22.

4701 Tioga St., Ismael Guerrero purchased from Jack Shapiro for $310,000, residential, 8/22.

4628 Dodge St., Wesley Liao purchased from Eli Dean for $210,000, residential, 8/22.

4510 Robinson St., Nicole Johnson purchased from Jab Properties LLC for $295,000, residential, 8/22.

4474 Beyer Road W., Renee Choquette and John Zika purchased from Carsen and Molly Johnsen for $390,000, residential, 8/22.

4438 W. Eighth St., Paul J. and Shansel A. Biddle purchased from Jill Preston for $200,000, residential, 8/22.

4422 Glenwood St., Lars and Allison Bland purchased from Daniel and Darcy Motschenbacher for $350,000, residential, 7/22.

4378 Ugstad Road, Jeffrey and Jessica Cook purchased from Scott and Heidi Antcliff for $545,000, residential, 8/22.

4107 Willard Road, Melanie Roseth purchased from Wade E. and Colleen Stewart for $35,000, residential, 8/22.

3990 Homecroft Lane, Johns Linnea K. purchased from Thomas F. and Marlene A. Rose for $350,000, residential, 8/22.

3943 Fairview Road, Whitney Mergens purchased from Hillside Views LLC for $437,500, residential, 9/22.

3927 Martin Road, Megan and Richard F. Armstrong purchased from Cale J. and Tara M. Sobecki for $270,000, residential, 7/22.

3919 Getchell Road, Austin Reno purchased from Lynn Tracey for $232,000, residential, 8/22.

3908 W. Fifth St., Redeeming Homes LLC purchased from Christian Lopez and Sharon Eicher for $61,000, residential, 9/22.

3761 Midway Road, Essjay Mn Properties LLC purchased from Chips Holdings LLC for $1,170,000, commercial (with buildings), 9/22.

3726 Linda Riad, Andrew M. and Rebecca M. Johnson purchased from Bruce Burggraff and Dawn Holte for $465,000, residential, 9/22.

3505 Stebner Road, Kylee and Larry Nunn purchased from Dennis and Jamie Shovein for $260,000, residential, 9/22.

3421 Minnesota Ave., Michael and Natasha Satter purchased from Gerald and Kathleen Hass for $550,000, residential, 8/22.

3332 Minnesota Ave., Jessica Titus purchased from Jason and Amy Hwang for $975,000, residential, 9/22.

328 W. Terrace St., Shannon M. Perdue purchased from Timothy and Michele Nick for $250,000, residential, 9/22.

3258 Trudeau Road, Jon R. and Courtney K. Meister purchased from Cassie and Dan Morgan-Doran for $436,258, residential, 7/22.

3119 Restormel St., James Tucker purchased from Christopher Gast for $200,000, residential, 7/22.

310 N. 15th Ave. E., Zomo Duluth LLC purchased from Grouse Trail Properties LLC for $483,000, apartment, 7/22.

305 E. Willow St., Carly Tommaro purchased from Stephanie Bunich for $184,900, residential, 8/22.

301 E. Locust St., Hanna Durfee and Christian Fraser purchased from Joshua and Elizabeth Lehn for $251,000, residential, 7/22.

2851 Palisade Drive, Jeanne Tondryk purchased from James D. and Valerie J. Ramnes for $312,000, residential, 7/22.

2820 E. Superior St., Nathan and Gwendolyn Anderson purchased from Mark Snihurowych and Meg McIntyre for $485,000, residential, 8/22.

2724 W. Skyline Parkway, Guy Lindvall purchased from Allek M. Zifko and Justin Horan for $230,000, residential, 8/22.

2711 E. First St., Joshua and Alexa Duellman purchased from Ayad Jindeel for $375,000, residential, 9/22.

2649 Morris Thomas Road, Caleb and Kara Weight purchased from Justin and Ashley Myhre for $295,000, residential, 8/22.

2621 W. Fifth St., Gunnar Molstad and Zoe Blumhardt purchased from David Saol and Claire Baskerville for $225,000, residential, 8/22.

2314 W. Third St., Grace Place LLC purchased from Gene F. and Jennifer Hoefs for $140,000, residential, 9/22.

2312 E. Eighth St., Blaine M. Bichsel purchased from Joseph A. and Katie J. Jackson for $336,000, residential, 7/22.

2302 W. Third St., IRA Financial Trust Fbo Charle purchased from Spirit of God Lutheran Church for $210,000, commercial (with buildings), 8/22.

2302 Commonwealth Ave., Second Harvest Northern Lakes purchased from Ikonics Corporation for $6,671,165, industrial (with buildings), 8/22.

2240 Roslyn Ave., BBC Homes Inc. purchased from Wayne A. and Kimberly F. Elmer for $675,000, residential, 7/22.

219 E. Anoka St., Carl M. Plewa purchased from Jay G. Finnerty for $180,000, residential, 7/22.

2151 Miller Creek Drive, Gerald E. and Kathleen S. Hass purchased from Larry N. and Gerlinde J. Schnortz for $325,000, residential, 8/22.

2125 Whittier St., Michael T. and Anna L. Torchia purchased from The Trust Agreement of Carla M. for $571,000, residential, 8/22.

205 Bluffs Ridge Court, Vinay and Samriti Sharma purchased from Mark J. and Lani J. Bruzek for $533,000, residential, 7/22.

2032 Hartley Road, Evan V. Goldschmidt purchased from Andrew Karon and Brenda Marshall for $510,000, residential, 9/22.

2027 W. Fifth St., David Mitchell purchased from Travis Stejskal for $223,000, residential, 9/22.

1905 Stanford Ave., Jillian Nyberg and Steven Stabs purchased from Charlotte Dobosenski for $390,000, residential, 8/22.

1731 Lavaque Road, Benjamin and Carlie Lalone purchased from Jonathan and Brianne Rohweder for $60,000, residential - bare land, 8/22.

1631 Swan Lake Road, Katherine Haas purchased from Brock and Cassie Erickson for $214,500, residential, 9/22.

156 Calvary Road, Troy and Kate A. Melichar purchased from Rhonda Larrabee for $277,000, residential, 8/22.

1505 97th Ave. W., Kristine Hansen purchased from Gregory J. and Geraldine Welter for $247,000, residential, 9/22.

1321 N. Central Ave., Corbin Newman purchased from Paul Hammond III for $230,000, residential, 7/22.

127 S. 57th Ave. W., Hillside Views LLC purchased from Gary and Marsha Preston for $520,600, apartment, 9/22.

1220 Butternut Ave., Wanda J. Brandt purchased from Helen M. Leider for $415,000, residential, 9/22.

1217 E. 11th St., Jennifer L. Rivers purchased from Sophie L. and Thomas N. Spehar for $191,000, residential, 9/22.

121 Lemon St., Alex Homsrom and Nicole Saburn purchased from Ty Savall and Katrina Butler for $230,000, residential, 7/22.

114 S. 20th Ave. E., Sophie G. and Thomas N. Spehar purchased from Ryan and Skylar Hopson for $280,000, residential, 9/22.

113 Eden Lane, Jane Mars purchased from Alicia and Tanner Blair for $195,000, residential, 7/22.

1113 E. Eighth St., Vision Investment Properties purchased from Patricia Tripp for $85,500, residential, 9/22.

1106 E. Third St., Vanaheim Properties LLC purchased from Datz Associates for $715,000, apartment, 7/22.

1020 E. Third St., John Ansell purchased from Gregory and Kristin Tesdahl for $174,900, residential, 9/22.

1005 Berwick Court, Lisa R. and Bryan D. Wentworth purchased from Steven J. Morrison for $450,000, residential, 8/22.

Related Topics: REAL ESTATE
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Matters of Record graphic
Business
Bankruptcies for Dec. 21, 2022
Bankruptcy information gathered from cases filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Duluth.
December 21, 2022 03:15 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Matters of Record graphic
Business
Property Transactions for Dec. 21, 2022
Recently sold properties from St. Louis County.
December 21, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
BIZ-3M-EARPLUG-LAWSUIT-MS
Business
3M to stop making 'forever chemicals,' to take up to $2.3B charge
PFAS do not break down quickly and have in recent years been found in dangerous concentrations in drinking water, soils and foods across the country.
December 20, 2022 09:42 AM
 · 
By  Reuters
windo.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota family turns deer stand into lefse drive-thru
Some say it's not Christmas without lefse, but just south of Fergus Falls, a farm family doesn't just make it for themselves, they sell from the road in a drive-thru lefse stand.
December 19, 2022 06:40 PM
 · 
By  Kevin Wallevand