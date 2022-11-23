Property Transactions for Nov. 23, 2022

A list of property transactions received from St. Louis County.

Residential bare land, Lukas Vandrovec purchased from St. Louis County Land and Mineral Department for $6,675, residential - bare land, 7/22.

Residential bare land, Timothy and Linda Smith purchased from Billman Construction Inc. for $50,000, residential - bare land, 8/22.

Residential bare land, Michael Wojcik purchased from Laureen Guyer for $71,000, residential - bare land, 7/22.

Residential bare land, Tabitha Jablonsky purchased from St. Louis County Land and Mineral Department for $36,100, residential - bare land, 7/22.

Residential bare land, Darci Weets purchased from Alex Havron for $9,000, residential - bare land, 7/22.

Bare land, Niaz Real Estate Corporation purchased from MnDOT for $8,800, exempt from property tax, 8/22.

Address unassigned, Mark and Jeanne Stodghill purchased from Ross and Karen Kunzler for $396,811, residential, 9/22.

9022 Falcon St., Karen Climis purchased from Patricia A. and Robert Giernett for $285,000, residential, 8/22.

836 Sixth St., Heather Drangin purchased from Lara Quick for $180,000, residential, 7/22.

828 Third St., Gerald A. Rossley purchased from Brian Muckala for $150,000, residential, 9/22.

815 Dickerman Ave., Mary Johnson purchased from Michelle L. Vandell for $235,000, residential, 9/22.

814 N. 47th Ave. E., Megan Sandberg and Benja Deitzen purchased from Joshua J. and Amy B. Allen for $253,500, residential, 9/22.

721 N. Seventh Ave. E., Portland Land Co. LLC purchased from Manny Rivas for $99,250, residential, 8/22.

715 E. Sixth St., Redeeming Homes LLC purchased from Modal Investors LLC for $75,000, residential, 9/22.

709 E. Skyline Parkway, John David Degelau and John Jay Degelau purchased from Lynn and Stanley Froseth for $215,500, residential, 9/22.

7002 Grand Ave., Duane Carlson Jr. purchased from Kornerstores Inc. for $375,000, commercial (with buildings), 8/22.

6424 Tacony St., Nancy Swartout purchased from Michael Scott and Elizabeth Hanson for $349,900, residential, 7/22.

6098 Bergquist Road, Derek and Kelsey E. Nelson purchased from Marlin R. and Anna-Marie Nelson for $140,000, residential, 9/22.

6008 Tacony St., Laura Gardas purchased from Aaron D. and Kristen Hallsten for $209,900, residential, 9/22.

5716 W. Eighth St., Elizabeth Urbaniak and Kai Sandal purchased from Kevin J. and Valerie Rappana for $209,000, residential, 9/22.

5493 Old Highway 61, Henry Timmer purchased from Jason E. and Teresa M. Risdall for $325,000, residential, 7/22.

5401 Avondale St., Mary Munroe purchased from Katherine Zeppa for $239,000, residential, 8/22.

5255 Twin Pines St., Joshua Ward and Katie B. Keppeler purchased from Pinesx Properties LLC for $560,000, residential, 9/22.

4920 Oakley St., Jason Berninger and Sara Lee purchased from Miles and Kelsey Everson for $263,000, residential, 7/22.

4701 Tioga St., Ismael Guerrero purchased from Jack Shapiro for $310,000, residential, 8/22.

4628 Dodge St., Wesley Liao purchased from Eli Dean for $210,000, residential, 8/22.

4510 Robinson St., Nicole Johnson purchased from Jab Properties LLC for $295,000, residential, 8/22.

4474 Beyer Road W., Renee Choquette and John Zika purchased from Carsen and Molly Johnsen for $390,000, residential, 8/22.

4438 W. Eighth St., Paul J. and Shansel A. Biddle purchased from Jill Preston for $200,000, residential, 8/22.

4422 Glenwood St., Lars and Allison Bland purchased from Daniel and Darcy Motschenbacher for $350,000, residential, 7/22.

4378 Ugstad Road, Jeffrey and Jessica Cook purchased from Scott and Heidi Antcliff for $545,000, residential, 8/22.

4107 Willard Road, Melanie Roseth purchased from Wade E. and Colleen Stewart for $35,000, residential, 8/22.

3990 Homecroft Lane, Johns Linnea K. purchased from Thomas F. and Marlene A. Rose for $350,000, residential, 8/22.

3943 Fairview Road, Whitney Mergens purchased from Hillside Views LLC for $437,500, residential, 9/22.

3927 Martin Road, Megan and Richard F. Armstrong purchased from Cale J. and Tara M. Sobecki for $270,000, residential, 7/22.

3919 Getchell Road, Austin Reno purchased from Lynn Tracey for $232,000, residential, 8/22.

3908 W. Fifth St., Redeeming Homes LLC purchased from Christian Lopez and Sharon Eicher for $61,000, residential, 9/22.

3761 Midway Road, Essjay Mn Properties LLC purchased from Chips Holdings LLC for $1,170,000, commercial (with buildings), 9/22.

3726 Linda Riad, Andrew M. and Rebecca M. Johnson purchased from Bruce Burggraff and Dawn Holte for $465,000, residential, 9/22.

3505 Stebner Road, Kylee and Larry Nunn purchased from Dennis and Jamie Shovein for $260,000, residential, 9/22.

3421 Minnesota Ave., Michael and Natasha Satter purchased from Gerald and Kathleen Hass for $550,000, residential, 8/22.

3332 Minnesota Ave., Jessica Titus purchased from Jason and Amy Hwang for $975,000, residential, 9/22.

328 W. Terrace St., Shannon M. Perdue purchased from Timothy and Michele Nick for $250,000, residential, 9/22.

3258 Trudeau Road, Jon R. and Courtney K. Meister purchased from Cassie and Dan Morgan-Doran for $436,258, residential, 7/22.

3119 Restormel St., James Tucker purchased from Christopher Gast for $200,000, residential, 7/22.

310 N. 15th Ave. E., Zomo Duluth LLC purchased from Grouse Trail Properties LLC for $483,000, apartment, 7/22.

305 E. Willow St., Carly Tommaro purchased from Stephanie Bunich for $184,900, residential, 8/22.

301 E. Locust St., Hanna Durfee and Christian Fraser purchased from Joshua and Elizabeth Lehn for $251,000, residential, 7/22.

2851 Palisade Drive, Jeanne Tondryk purchased from James D. and Valerie J. Ramnes for $312,000, residential, 7/22.

2820 E. Superior St., Nathan and Gwendolyn Anderson purchased from Mark Snihurowych and Meg McIntyre for $485,000, residential, 8/22.

2724 W. Skyline Parkway, Guy Lindvall purchased from Allek M. Zifko and Justin Horan for $230,000, residential, 8/22.

2711 E. First St., Joshua and Alexa Duellman purchased from Ayad Jindeel for $375,000, residential, 9/22.

2649 Morris Thomas Road, Caleb and Kara Weight purchased from Justin and Ashley Myhre for $295,000, residential, 8/22.

2621 W. Fifth St., Gunnar Molstad and Zoe Blumhardt purchased from David Saol and Claire Baskerville for $225,000, residential, 8/22.

2314 W. Third St., Grace Place LLC purchased from Gene F. and Jennifer Hoefs for $140,000, residential, 9/22.

2312 E. Eighth St., Blaine M. Bichsel purchased from Joseph A. and Katie J. Jackson for $336,000, residential, 7/22.

2302 W. Third St., IRA Financial Trust Fbo Charle purchased from Spirit of God Lutheran Church for $210,000, commercial (with buildings), 8/22.

2302 Commonwealth Ave., Second Harvest Northern Lakes purchased from Ikonics Corporation for $6,671,165, industrial (with buildings), 8/22.

2240 Roslyn Ave., BBC Homes Inc. purchased from Wayne A. and Kimberly F. Elmer for $675,000, residential, 7/22.

219 E. Anoka St., Carl M. Plewa purchased from Jay G. Finnerty for $180,000, residential, 7/22.

2151 Miller Creek Drive, Gerald E. and Kathleen S. Hass purchased from Larry N. and Gerlinde J. Schnortz for $325,000, residential, 8/22.

2125 Whittier St., Michael T. and Anna L. Torchia purchased from The Trust Agreement of Carla M. for $571,000, residential, 8/22.

205 Bluffs Ridge Court, Vinay and Samriti Sharma purchased from Mark J. and Lani J. Bruzek for $533,000, residential, 7/22.

2032 Hartley Road, Evan V. Goldschmidt purchased from Andrew Karon and Brenda Marshall for $510,000, residential, 9/22.

2027 W. Fifth St., David Mitchell purchased from Travis Stejskal for $223,000, residential, 9/22.

1905 Stanford Ave., Jillian Nyberg and Steven Stabs purchased from Charlotte Dobosenski for $390,000, residential, 8/22.

1731 Lavaque Road, Benjamin and Carlie Lalone purchased from Jonathan and Brianne Rohweder for $60,000, residential - bare land, 8/22.

1631 Swan Lake Road, Katherine Haas purchased from Brock and Cassie Erickson for $214,500, residential, 9/22.

156 Calvary Road, Troy and Kate A. Melichar purchased from Rhonda Larrabee for $277,000, residential, 8/22.

1505 97th Ave. W., Kristine Hansen purchased from Gregory J. and Geraldine Welter for $247,000, residential, 9/22.

1321 N. Central Ave., Corbin Newman purchased from Paul Hammond III for $230,000, residential, 7/22.

127 S. 57th Ave. W., Hillside Views LLC purchased from Gary and Marsha Preston for $520,600, apartment, 9/22.

1220 Butternut Ave., Wanda J. Brandt purchased from Helen M. Leider for $415,000, residential, 9/22.

1217 E. 11th St., Jennifer L. Rivers purchased from Sophie L. and Thomas N. Spehar for $191,000, residential, 9/22.

121 Lemon St., Alex Homsrom and Nicole Saburn purchased from Ty Savall and Katrina Butler for $230,000, residential, 7/22.

114 S. 20th Ave. E., Sophie G. and Thomas N. Spehar purchased from Ryan and Skylar Hopson for $280,000, residential, 9/22.

113 Eden Lane, Jane Mars purchased from Alicia and Tanner Blair for $195,000, residential, 7/22.

1113 E. Eighth St., Vision Investment Properties purchased from Patricia Tripp for $85,500, residential, 9/22.

1106 E. Third St., Vanaheim Properties LLC purchased from Datz Associates for $715,000, apartment, 7/22.

1020 E. Third St., John Ansell purchased from Gregory and Kristin Tesdahl for $174,900, residential, 9/22.

1005 Berwick Court, Lisa R. and Bryan D. Wentworth purchased from Steven J. Morrison for $450,000, residential, 8/22.

