Property Transactions for May 31, 2023

Residential bare land, J. and C. Carlson and C. Johnson purchased from Pine Forest Properties LLC for $109,500, residential - bare land, 5/23.

Commercial bare land, Venture Industrial LLC purchased from Woodworth Family LLC for $120,000, commercial - bare land, 5/23.

Bare land, Cynthia Wetmore purchased from HRA of Duluth for $55,000, exempt from property tax, 4/23.

Bare land, Leila Jindeel purchased from Roy T. Rueb Revocable Living Trust for $330,000, bare land, 5/23.

9123 Brook St., Alex Riggio and Felisha Mann purchased from Stephen and Alma Tuohy for $195,000, residential, 4/23.

912 S. Lake Ave., Alessandro Giuliani purchased from Ellen and Richard Johanson for $1,050,000, residential, 4/23.

818 W. Third St., Wayne and Lydia Jordahl purchased from Nancy J. and Bruce Beste for $340,000, residential, 5/23.

8042 E. Spirit Cove Drive, Erick and Mary Beth Kjolhaug purchased from Peggy H. Moore for $410,000, residential, 4/23.

7622 Bayhill Trail, Duane and Iris Schraw Trust purchased from Catharine Larsen for $630,000, residential, 4/23.

7246 Brighton St., Liesel Wilson purchased from Matthew Judnick and The Elling Co. for $439,900, residential, 5/23.

714 W. Central Entrance, Halle Properties LLC purchased from D. Ellison, M. Clark and L. and T. Belich for $1,050,000, residential, 4/23.

701 Creekside Circle, Nicholas P. and Kayla L. Klug purchased from Alicia Schokker and Stephen Graham for $681,200, residential, 4/23.

6530 Natchez St., Rhodie McGath and Jeffrey Stuermer purchased from Casey Family Trust for $450,000, residential, 5/23.

619 N. 56th Ave. W., Ann and Robert Lacosse purchased from Michael and Shelley Vanarsdale for $203,000, residential, 4/23.

6088 McQuade Road, RNB Investments LLC purchased from Paul W. and Mayme J. Simonson for $125,000, residential, 2/23.

5817 Huntington St., Kathryn M. and David E. Jorgensen purchased from Corey T. and Diane M. Olson for $309,000, residential, 2/23.

5702 Jean Duluth Road, J. R. Sleiman and R.S. Khandaker purchased from Erick and Mary Beth Kjolhaug Trust for $382,000, residential, 4/23.

5419 Tioga St., Jerry Siptroth purchased from Bradley Brothers Enterprises LLC for $244,000, residential, 3/23.

5402 Wyoming St., Jessica Ramey purchased from Judy Davis and Jason Dale for $351,000, residential, 5/23.

5393 Greenwood Road, Kevin Turnquist and Susan and Henry purchased from B. and R. Jackson and B. and R. Hendrickson for $280,000, residential, 4/23.

517 W. Fourth St., Housing For Inmates DBA HFI purchased from Northern Property Ventures LLC for $215,000, residential, 4/23.

513 S. 65th Ave. W., Julie Tomaino purchased from Wayne A. and Joyce C. McLeod for $135,000, residential, 4/23.

510 E. 11th St., 510 East 11th Duluth LLC purchased from Redeeming Homes LLC for $250,000, residential, 4/23.

4197 Gothenberg Road, Brice Wizner and Jese Konkler purchased from Nicholas B. and Samantha L. Morse for $490,000, residential, 2/23.

4168 Calvary Road W., DJP Property Management LLC purchased from Hanson Properties of Duluth LLC for $170,000, commercial (with buildings), 2/23.

407 N. 47th Ave. W., Slordal Living Trust purchased from David Kisch LLC for $164,900, residential, 4/23.

312 103rd Ave. W., Nicholas Olson purchased from Sarah Kot for $211,000, residential, 4/23.

2520 Peace Drive, Joseph and Christine Niedergeses purchased from Brett and Deborah Schillinger for $478,000, residential, 4/23.

2334 Lismore Road, Emily J. and Anthony P. Munter purchased from Amanda J. and Daniel R. Petersen for $485,000, residential, 4/23.

2316 W. Second St., William Mix and Mackenzie Stone purchased from Lamont and Lawanda Bishop for $219,000, residential, 4/23.

231 E. Eighth St., Robert and Caroline Fueston purchased from Howard and Mandy Lacy for $190,000, residential, 4/23.

1429 88th Ave. W., Michael Connor purchased from Adam R. and Pamela L. Dungan for $237,500, residential, 3/23.

1354 91st Ave. W., Nicholas and Grace McDonnell purchased from Stanley Bodenner for $234,000, residential, 4/23.

130 W. Eighth St., Steven Richard Marshall Estate purchased from St. Louis County Land & Mineral Department for $34,364, exempt from property tax, 2/23.

1105 E. Superior St., 1105 E Superior Street LLC purchased from Northeastern Minnesota Synod for $500,000, exempt from property tax, 2/23.

11 S. Basswood Ave., Duluth Carwash Company LLC purchased from Torvinen Rentals for $850,000, commercial (with buildings), 4/23.