Property Transactions for May 3, 2023

Residential bare land, Winsome Business Solutions LLC purchased from Darrel D. and Yvette Johnson for $150,000, residential - bare land, 3/23.

Residential bare land, Thomas and Kathleen Sullivan purchased from Peter and Katherine Kebbekus for $125,900, residential - bare land, 4/23.

Address unassigned, Gordon Mott purchased from Alexander Moreno and Susan Maki for $330,000, residential, 3/23.

720 N. Sixth Ave. E., Makenzie Metzger purchased from Donald C. and Elsie E. Zachow for $210,000, residential, 3/23.

5724 Juniata St., Gary Shepard and Brenda Johnson purchased from Susan Polege and Gregory Heide for $285,000, residential, 3/23.

518 N. 78th Ave. W., David Kocisko and Madeline Sicora purchased from Nicola Jurich for $168,000, residential, 3/23.

5015 Radar Road, Corey and Heidi Hanson purchased from Jennifer and Robert Swor Jr. for $140,000, residential, 3/23.

4630 Rice Lake Dam Road, Kayla and Dale Ditezmann purchased from George Biron for $599,000, residential, 3/23.

4501 London Road, Corin T. and Rachael L. McHargue purchased from Matthew C. Carter for $302,000, residential, 3/23.

4304 Kruger Road, Margarette and Kurt Farchmin purchased from Dean P. Bauers for $335,000, residential, 4/23.

31 W. Superior St., Development Services Group LLC purchased from SBSB II LLC for $450,000, commercial (with buildings), 3/23.

308 Wildwood Drive, Kristi Berg Olivera purchased from Joseph and Cheryl Jaros for $320,000, residential, 3/23.

2761 Harvey St., Julia and Casey Witts purchased from T. J. Frink, et al. for $315,000, residential, 3/23.

2310 W. Eighth St., Kalvin Moschkau purchased from Ross W. and Tami M. Magnuson for $83,000, residential, 4/23.

231 E. First St., 231 E 1st St LLC purchased from Joel P. and Kay J. Johnson for $700,000, commercial (with buildings), 3/23.

230 Ridgewood Road, Gary L. Gilliland purchased from Darrel T. and Carol A. Musick for $449,900, residential, 3/23.

214 Fourth St., Ryan Yax and Paige Provencher purchased from Charles T. and Jenny L. Helgeton for $275,000, residential, 4/23.

204 W. Faribault St., Jordan Gorraiz and Gioura Lynn purchased from Lisa Johnson for $189,000, residential, 4/23.

1723 Woodbury Lane, James T. and Genelle K. Garasha purchased from Lindsay H. and Taek M. Kwon for $450,000, residential, 3/23.

1515 E. Seventh St., Hillside Views LLC purchased from Randall Wick for $215,000, residential, 3/23.

1306 E. 11th St., Egwen Properties LLC purchased from Susan Bathory and Donald Lane for $200,000, residential, 3/23.

1005 Minneapolis Ave., Carl and Sherry Holten purchased from Elizabeth Klasnya for $170,000, residential, 3/23.