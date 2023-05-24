Property Transactions for May 24, 2023
Recently sold properties from St. Louis County.
Residential bare land, Richard T. and Amy J. Sundland purchased from Thomas M. and Joanne F. Biele for $7,500, residential - bare land, 3/23.
Residential bare land, Karisa Mueller purchased from Joseph Accardo and Mauree McCarthy for $25,000, residential - bare land, 3/23.
Residential bare land, Faith D. and Jacob J. Enberg purchased from David J. and Jill M. Molitor for $10,500, residential - bare land, 4/23.
Residential bare land, Edward Feist purchased from Bradley and Lori Huffman for $1, residential - bare land, 3/23.
Residential bare land, Dave and Kalie Sletten purchased from Robert Huffman for $4,500, residential - bare land, 2/23.
ADVERTISEMENT
Residential bare land, Becky Buchanan purchased from Frederick and Jennifer Harris for $63,000, residential - bare land, 2/23.
Residential bare land, 3W Properties Inc. purchased from Brian and Kelly Kregness for $96,000, residential - bare land, 2/23.
Residential bare land, Samantha and Travis Hayes purchased from Devin C. and Ebony M. Nelson for $79,500, residential - bare land, 3/23.
Bare land, STC Building LLC purchased from Independent School District No. for $8,000,000, exempt from property tax, 3/23.
Bare land, Dragonfly Landholdings LLC purchased from St. Louis County Land and Mineral Dept. for $21,540, exempt from property tax, 3/23.
Address unassigned, Aase Nelson purchased from Douglas Thomas and Carol Zazubek for $279,000, residential, 4/23.
960 89th Ave. W., Robin Murphy purchased from Joseph and Samantha Vetsch for $258,500, residential, 4/23.
932 E.Fourth St., Bluwater Lodging Inc. purchased from W.B.A. Inc. for $805,000, apartment, 3/23.
ADVERTISEMENT
924 E. Seventh St., Matthew Marciniak purchased from Steve Johnson for $75,000, residential, 2/23.
924 E. Seventh St., Matthew Dague purchased from Matt and Sara Marciniak for $150,000, residential, 2/23.
919 Commonwealth Ave., Rachel Johnson purchased from Sharon Sell for $185,000, residential, 2/23.
901 N. 56th Ave. W., Nicholas Ellingson purchased Dylan and Philip Paulson from for $255,000, residential, 4/23.
9 E. Fifth St., Nadja and Wil Dorfman purchased from Andrew and Tiffany R. Happel for $294,000, residential, 3/23.
818 Voss Ave., Standard Homes LLC purchased from Danny G. and Carol J. Sinclair for $75,000, residential, 4/23.
811 Kenwood Ave., Marlys King purchased from Neil Storch for $215,000, residential, 2/23.
805 E. Fifth St., Northern Oaks Real Estate LLC purchased from Selma O'Brien for $380,000, residential, 3/23.
ADVERTISEMENT
602 N. Fifth Ave. W., Ryan Heesch purchased from Emily Michog for $245,000, residential, 2/23.
5917 Greene St., John Rosasco and Erin Bengtson purchased from Jake Stainbrook for $222,500, residential, 2/23.
5424 Glenwood St., Mark Neiman and Diana Deming purchased from Even Semrud for $282,000, residential, 2/23.
5303 Wyoming St., Deborah Jensen purchased from Joshua L. and Janine C. Koopman for $265,000, residential, 2/23.
525 S. 71st Ave. W., Amy Tran purchased from H2H Real Estate LLC for $184,900, residential, 4/23.
5131 Tioga St., Linda Nyland and Patrick Peterson purchased from John Owen for $350,000, residential, 3/23.
4609 W. Sixth St., Noah Clock and Sophie Hillmeyer purchased from Chad and Lynsey Haala for $260,000, residential, 2/23.
4301 Otsego St., Timothy Staub and Jennifer Bain purchased from Kevin Lafavor for $350,000, residential, 4/23.
ADVERTISEMENT
4123 Gilliat St., James and Alexis Jylha purchased from Michaela C. and Daniel T. Doyle for $300,000, residential, 4/23.
4007 W. Fifth St., 4007 West 5th Duluth LLC purchased from Redeeming Homes LLC for $220,000, residential, 3/23.
3939 Fountain Gate Drive, Michael A. and Linda S. Mattson purchased from Thomas and Katherine Maas for $410,500, residential, 4/23.
3874 Getchell Road, Cole and Kinzey Schneider purchased from Charles J. and Marissa L. Wacker for $260,000, residential, 3/23.
3818 W. Sixth St., Apsara Dubas purchased from Ashlee R. Boerner for $146,290, residential, 2/23.
3808 E. Superior St., Bradley and Cynthia Kaeter purchased from Racquel Reker for $435,000, residential, 3/23.
3121 Piedmont Ave., Chad and Jennifer Brucklemyer purchased from Shannan Ellis for $160,000, residential, 3/23.
2928 E. First St., Timothy and Catherine Cleveland purchased from Corey A. and Heidi L. Hanson for $560,000, residential, 3/23.
ADVERTISEMENT
2816 W. Second St., Mikhael Moore purchased from Kyle Hanson for $148,000, residential, 3/23.
2415 E. Second St., Mark Harnell and Natalia Krylova purchased from Jonathan Preston and Maisara Momen for $430,000, residential, 4/23.
24 N. 57th Ave. W., Opak LLC purchased from Caimon Bistis for $195,000, residential, 3/23.
219 Coffee Creek Boulevard, Marjorie T. Kern Living Trust purchased from Greg and Teri L. Carlson for $540,000, residential, 4/23.
218 N. First Ave. W., Independent Housing Services purchased from Mary Torvinen for $500,000, apartment, 2/23.
217 Mitchell Circle, Frank A. and Debra O. Messina purchased from Perveen Vadood for $120,000, residential, 3/23.
2122 Miller Creek Drive, David and Willa Grandaw Trust purchased from Joan O. Sandeno for $295,000, residential, 3/23.
2115 E. Fourth St., Amy Nemanich purchased from Evan T. and Emily A. Nicholls for $321,000, residential, 4/23.
ADVERTISEMENT
2016 Birch Ave., Kolton and Bailee Jacobson purchased from Nathan and Melissa Pavlowich for $429,900, residential, 4/23.
201 Crestline Court, Jarrett Puckett purchased from Corey R. and Kris Stebner for $75,000, residential, 4/23.
1934 Middle Lane, Greg A. Carlson purchased from Jeffrey Klassen for $120,000, residential - bare land, 4/23.
1801 W. Michigan St., ALN Properties LLC purchased from Nickey and Sandra Dinehart for $350,000, commercial (with buildings), 3/23.
1723 E. Fifth St., Rodney Criego purchased from Duluth Capital 1 LLC for $198,500, residential, 3/23.
1530 London Road, Duluth Lakewalk Offices Phase purchased from London Road Car Wash Inc. for $1,250,000, commercial - bare land, 3/23.
1414 Stanford Ave., Keith Erickson and Rafaela Pimenta purchased from Rhonda and Bradley J. Furlong for $307,000, residential, 4/23.
136 Farley Lane, Iris Kolodji and Aaron Sundmark purchased from Cutshall/Schober/Donahue for $395,000, residential, 3/23.
1314 Minnesota Ave., North Shore LS LLC purchased from JC5 Properties LLC for $475,000, residential, 2/23.
1302 Minnesota Ave., North Shore LS LLC purchased from Steven M. and Heather M. Pitschka for $650,000, residential, 2/23.
1126 Mesaba Ave., Scott and Jennifer Pleus purchased from Thomas L. and Kathleen L. Hoch for $377,000, residential, 2/23.
106 Second St., Jeffrey Edwards and Danielle Luby purchased from Douglas Pirila Jr. for $214,000, residential, 2/23.
1018 E. 10th St., Sean and Kelly J. Dalton purchased from Sarah Thomson for $222,000, residential, 2/23.
101 S. 15th Ave. E., Maeve and Shawn Ulrick purchased from Amanda J. Udesen for $444,900, residential, 3/23.
ADVERTISEMENT