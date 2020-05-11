Property Transactions for May 11, 2020

A list of property transactions received from St. Louis County.

808 N. 20th Ave. E., Michael Burg purchased from James Burg and Sherry Sarkkinen for $111,770, residential, 3/20.

808 N. 20th Ave. E., Posa Investments LLC purchased from Michael Burg for $176,000, residential, 3/20.

2407 E. Third St., Wayne and Kimberly Turnbow purchased from Steven L. and Stacey C. Hampton for $600,000, residential, 3/20.

1202 Anderson Road, Stephanie D. Ratajek purchased from BettyMae S. Klein for $230,000, residential, 3/20.

ADVERTISEMENT

5273 W. Arrowhead Road, Greg and Heather Hiner purchased from Craig M. Peterson for $260,000, residential, 3/20.

1415 Brainerd Ave., Julie M. Ottosen purchased from Stacy S. Schwenke for $317,500, residential, 3/20.

6403 Cody St., Serena S. and Adam L. Burhans purchased from Northern Property Ventures LLC for $141,400, residential, 3/20.

117 Coffee Creek Blvd., Nelson Builders of Duluth LLC purchased from Menard Inc. for $32,500, residential - bare land, 3/20.

1115 Como Ave., Karen Lilyquist purchased from Thomas W. and Harolyn M. Mageau for $302,500, residential, 3/20.

3212 Ewing Ave., Andrew Olker purchased from Members Cooperative Credit Union for $393,000, residential, 3/20.

3504 Garden Park Drive, Nathan and Brittany Ellison purchased from Debra J. and Timothy P. Sullivan for $425,000, residential, 2/20.

112 Mitchell Circle, Carissa Wolfe purchased from Peter J. Olbin and Susan Gayle for $155,000, residential, 3/20.

ADVERTISEMENT

2016 N. Robin Ave., Timothy Dunstan and Brianna Buske purchased from Joseph Kall for $253,000, residential, 3/20.

623 Second St., Kyle E. Peterson and Madison Kitch purchased from Christina M. Anderson for $115,000, residential, 2/20.

1707 Stanford Ave., Benjamin T. McNeally purchased from Jeffrey J. Johnson for $270,000, residential, 3/20.

4005 E. Superior St., Jordan and Erika Oja purchased from Renee Smith for $134,000, residential, 2/20.

341 W. Wabasha St., Chase Dunbar purchased from Jenna M. and Carl I. Amundson for $190,000, residential, 3/20.

Residential bare land, Garret and Jennifer Glanville purchased from JLG Enterprises of Hermantown for $70,000, residential - bare land, 2/20.

Residential bare land, Garret and Laura Suihkonen purchased from JLG Enterprises of Hermantown for $85,000, residential - bare land, 2/20.

Residential bare land, James I. and Mary E. Butcher purchased from Z & Z Properties LLC for $34,500, residential - bare land, 3/20.

ADVERTISEMENT

Residential bare land, Zachary VanDamme purchased from Jack B. Cameron for $13,500, residential - bare land, 3/20.

Bare land, A. Vittorio and M. Olson purchased from Patrick T. and Judith Freeman for $30,000, residential - bare land, 3/20.

Bare land, Alex L. Havron purchased from St. Louis County Land and Minerals Department for $3,300, exempt from property tax, 2/20.

Bare land, Bong Joon Ahn purchased from St. Louis County Land and Minerals Department for $6,720, exempt from property tax, 2/20.

Bare land, John A. Paaso purchased from St. Louis County Land and Minerals Department for $5,250, exempt from property tax, 2/20.