Property Transactions for May 17, 2023

Residential bare land, Lindsie and Andrew Biggerstaff purchased from Lauren and Benjamin Ries for $70,000, residential - bare land, 4/23.

Residential bare land, Emily and Ryan Vassar purchased from Carl and Mary Hendrickson for $57,000, residential - bare land, 4/23.

Commercial bare land, Finley Sharon Properties IV LLC purchased from Force 1 LLC for $810,000, commercial - bare land, 4/23.

Bare land, Saline Land Management LLC purchased from Patrick Menor for $150,000, bare land, 3/23.

5863 Marigold Lane W., Amy Van Loon and Nicholas Schleret purchased from Scott A. and Tamie M. Klopich for $310,000, residential, 4/23.

5282 Lakewood Road, Brian and Renee Lasky purchased from Gregory K. Schendel for $220,000, residential - bare land, 3/23.

4614 Tioga St., Lori A. and Jeffrey D. Raske purchased from Joseph and Julia Treder for $281,000, residential, 4/23.

318 N. 18th Ave. E., The Loch Café & Games LLC purchased from Mohammed and Alison Khan for $400,000, commercial (with buildings), 4/23.

3161 Vernon St., Hunter H. Gulden purchased from Carissa Carl and Blaine Campbell for $242,000, residential, 4/23.

28 W. Buffalo St., Christopher R. Armstrong purchased from 2 S Properties LLC for $265,000, residential, 4/23.

2724 Northridge Drive, Amber and Joey McGregor purchased from Darren Froehle and Jessica Durbin for $69,900, residential - bare land, 4/23.

2226 W. 24th St., Casey Cooper and Mary Dougherty purchased from Clint L. Kujawa for $255,000, residential, 4/23.

2128 Miller Creek Drive, Jerome and Mary Jo Lapcinski purchased from North Shore Bank of Commerce for $353,250, residential, 4/23.

2122 W. Second St., Nordic Nirvana LLC purchased from 2116 W. 2nd LLC for $175,000, residential, 4/23.

140 Chambersburg Drive, Aaron M. and Jennifer R. Barthel purchased from Chad A. and Maribel L. Mehling for $635,500, residential, 4/23.

1052 87th Ave. W., Robin Politowicz purchased from Nicole K. Eytchison for $109,000, residential, 4/23.