99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Property Transactions for May 17, 2023

Recently sold properties from St. Louis County.

Matters of Record graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 9:00 AM

Residential bare land, Lindsie and Andrew Biggerstaff purchased from Lauren and Benjamin Ries for $70,000, residential - bare land, 4/23.

Residential bare land, Emily and Ryan Vassar purchased from Carl and Mary Hendrickson for $57,000, residential - bare land, 4/23.

Commercial bare land, Finley Sharon Properties IV LLC purchased from Force 1 LLC for $810,000, commercial - bare land, 4/23.

Bare land, Saline Land Management LLC purchased from Patrick Menor for $150,000, bare land, 3/23.

5863 Marigold Lane W., Amy Van Loon and Nicholas Schleret purchased from Scott A. and Tamie M. Klopich for $310,000, residential, 4/23.

ADVERTISEMENT

5282 Lakewood Road, Brian and Renee Lasky purchased from Gregory K. Schendel for $220,000, residential - bare land, 3/23.

4614 Tioga St., Lori A. and Jeffrey D. Raske purchased from Joseph and Julia Treder for $281,000, residential, 4/23.

318 N. 18th Ave. E., The Loch Café & Games LLC purchased from Mohammed and Alison Khan for $400,000, commercial (with buildings), 4/23.

3161 Vernon St., Hunter H. Gulden purchased from Carissa Carl and Blaine Campbell for $242,000, residential, 4/23.

28 W. Buffalo St., Christopher R. Armstrong purchased from 2 S Properties LLC for $265,000, residential, 4/23.

2724 Northridge Drive, Amber and Joey McGregor purchased from Darren Froehle and Jessica Durbin for $69,900, residential - bare land, 4/23.

2226 W. 24th St., Casey Cooper and Mary Dougherty purchased from Clint L. Kujawa for $255,000, residential, 4/23.

2128 Miller Creek Drive, Jerome and Mary Jo Lapcinski purchased from North Shore Bank of Commerce for $353,250, residential, 4/23.

ADVERTISEMENT

2122 W. Second St., Nordic Nirvana LLC purchased from 2116 W. 2nd LLC for $175,000, residential, 4/23.

140 Chambersburg Drive, Aaron M. and Jennifer R. Barthel purchased from Chad A. and Maribel L. Mehling for $635,500, residential, 4/23.

1052 87th Ave. W., Robin Politowicz purchased from Nicole K. Eytchison for $109,000, residential, 4/23.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Bent Paddle Brewing facilities
Business
Bent Paddle Brewing marks 10 transformative years
May 17, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Duluth International Airport
Business
FAA eyes locations for Duluth airport tower
May 16, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
clover valley farm trail graphic.jpg
Business
Duluth, Two Harbors growers launch Clover Valley Farm Trail
May 13, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Police Lights 1.jpg
Local
Suspect arrested following Duluth shooting
May 16, 2023 08:11 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Shortstop makes grab.
Prep
Prep report: Duluth East falls to Eden Prairie
May 16, 2023 11:05 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
health stock photo 1.jpg
Health
Rural hospital CEOs warn of consequences of nursing bill
May 17, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
2409495+capitol.jpg
Minnesota
48 hours of annual sick time will soon be Minnesota law
May 17, 2023 08:59 AM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier