Business

Property Transactions for May 10, 2023

Recently sold properties from St. Louis County.

Matters of Record graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 9:00 AM

Bare land, Meron Demissie purchased from MnDOT for $15,202, exempt from property tax, 4/23.

Address unassigned, Jesse J. and Cindy Budisalovich purchased from Jennifer A. and James E. Wallner for $11,375, residential, 4/23.

Address unassigned, Will Backe and Kristin Kamerud purchased from Sean and Amber Carmichael for $235,000, residential, 4/23.

9536 Grand Ave., Jimmy's Nuts and Bolts LLC purchased from World Wide Homes Inc. for $500,000, industrial (with buildings), 4/23.

5150 McQuade Road, Jan Erickson and Amanda Meyer purchased from The K. & S. Norman Family Limited for $160,000, commercial (with buildings), 3/23.

4880 Second Ave. N., Derrick D. and Marian Marshall purchased from Patricia Lee for $410,000, residential, 4/23.

4309 London Road, Samual Zastrow purchased from Duluth Capital 1 LLC for $295,000, residential, 4/23.

4125 W. Sixth St., Brandon Hawkins purchased from Northern Property Ventures LLC for $281,000, residential, 4/23.

3737 Keene Creek Lane, Steven and Jane Beck purchased from Carol Floreano for $450,000, residential, 4/23.

3422 Minnesota Ave., Rachel Kelash and Evan Schroeder purchased from Federal National Mortgage Assoc. for $270,000, residential, 4/23.

329 E. Sixth St., Curtis Nelson purchased from Modal Investors LLC for $213,000, residential, 4/23.

235 W. Arrowhead Road, Nathan Wiklund purchased from John and Sara Perry for $271,000, residential, 4/23.

221 Coffee Creek Boulevard, Andrew Laughlin purchased from Greg and Teri Carlson for $515,000, residential, 4/23.

219 96th Ave. W., Chad Viergutz and Tiffany Schubitzke purchased from Jacob Wood for $249,900, residential, 4/23.

20 Village Drive, Jean Eckman purchased from Margaret A. and Dale J. Johnson for $156,000, residential, 3/23.

1207 E. Sixth St., Michael and Danielle Kasper purchased from Jacob A. Shaw Resources LLC for $200,000, residential, 4/23.

