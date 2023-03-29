99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Business

Property Transactions for March 29, 2023

Recently sold properties from St. Louis County.

Matters of Record graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 9:23 AM

A list of property transactions received from St. Louis County.  

Residential bare land, Scott O. and Gianna P. Koker purchased from David Lax and Keira Youngblom for $80,000, residential - bare land, 12/22.

Residential bare land, Mark and Kari Hokans purchased from Andrew E. and Roxanne Sternberg for $75,000, residential - bare land, 12/22.

Residential bare land, Jeffrey S. Ubl purchased from David Lax and Keira Youngblom for $20,000, residential - bare land, 12/22.

931 W. Fourth St., Kelly Fisher purchased from John D. and Nancy L. Sedgwick for $100,000, residential, 12/22.

903 W. Ideal St., Aaron Hendrickson purchased from Scott and Julie Seymour for $252,500, residential, 12/22.

5715 Wadena St., Madeline Hiltner purchased from Randy and Sherri Mitchell for $150,000, residential, 12/22.

521 N. 27th Ave. W., Michael Hoffman purchased from C. and D. Johnson and C. and J. Bushmiller for $60,000, residential, 12/22.

4721 W. Fourth St., Ryan Kerrsen and Jessica Nelson purchased from Zachary E. and Megan Schneider for $282,000, residential, 12/22.

331 N. 61st Ave. W., Evan Vollmar and Elizabeth Carlson purchased from Renee A. Rimolde for $170,000, residential, 12/22.

312 S. 56th Ave. W., Mark and Brooke Pfuhl purchased from Neema Brostrom for $170,000, residential, 12/22.

2722 Echo Lane, Justin and Lindsay Kirkham purchased from Nathan and Jessica Madsen for $575,000, residential, 12/22.

2525 E. Fourth St., Nelson's Up North Properties purchased from Klein Siblings Trust Under Agriculture for $270,000, residential, 12/22.

2401 W. 26th St., Bridget Erickson and Jaron Reif purchased from J. A. Plys and C.J. Kent and P.S. Peterson for $240,000, residential, 12/22.

2307 W. 22nd St., Chase and Madeline Miller purchased from Violet Parson for $275,000, residential, 12/22.

1301 S. Lake Ave., North Shore LS LLC purchased from Katherine Van Vleck Field Trust for $605,000, residential, 12/22.

113 E. Fifth St., MMKE LLC purchased from Melinda Nelson for $190,000, residential, 12/22.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
