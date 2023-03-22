Property Transactions for March 22, 2023

A list of property transactions received from St. Louis County.

8930 Hilton St., Anthony Schmaltz purchased from Gary, Jane and Carol Johnson for $75,000, residential, 12/22.

608 S. 94th Ave. W., Alexey Belkin purchased from Jeremia Mitchell for $240,000, residential, 12/22.

5838 Tioga St., Leah Morehouse and Michael Berry purchased from Aaron B. and Rebekah M. Priest for $200,000, residential, 12/22.

5634 Lakewood Road, Lyla Abukhodair and Samuel Miller purchased from Lakewood Properties of Duluth for $600,000, residential, 12/22.

5382 Roosevelt Drive, Lora R. and Duane L. Thurston purchased from Sarah L. and John N. Marchand for $790,000, residential, 12/22.

5007 Colorado St., Julie Padilla purchased from Rolland Barron for $315,000, residential, 12/22.

4931 Otsego St., Sophia and Harrison Birkeland purchased from Scott J. and Cierra Brelie for $225,000, residential, 12/22.

4824 W. Sixth St., H2H Real Estate LLC purchased from Members Cooperative Credit Union for $65,000, residential, 12/22.

4161 Schultz Road, Marissa and Charles Wacker purchased from Wayne O. and Lydia Jordahl for $470,000, residential, 12/22.

416 Michigan Ave., Michael J. Hoffman purchased from Susan B. Trettel for $82,000, residential, 12/22.

402 W. Anoka St., Erinn Riley purchased from Margaret and Russell Opatz for $497,500, residential, 12/22.

3924 W. Fourth St., Tomi Castaneda purchased from Sharon Eicher and Christian Lopez for $147,750, residential, 12/22.

3476 Lindahl Road, Richard S. and Tevia Schneider purchased from Jody W. and Tracy L. Ruotsalainen for $225,000, residential, 12/22.

2903 Jefferson St., John L. and Aimee Clark purchased from Letha and David Sundquist Decaires for $289,900, residential, 12/22.

2531 W. 13th St., Jonathan Koenig purchased from Lee Russell for $196,000, residential, 12/22.

2424 W. Second St., Juniper Holdings LLC purchased from Manuel and Luz Jara and Anglea Llapa for $189,000, residential, 12/22.

2306 Minnesota Ave., David and Susan Halvorson purchased from John W. and Diana Munger for $225,000, residential - bare land, 12/22.

2211 Vermilion Road, Travis, Amy and Debra Kolden purchased from James Coniff and Carson Main for $313,000, residential, 12/22.

2044 Dunedin Ave., E.A. Weigler and T.P. Goldammer purchased from Austin C. and India Kindt for $380,000, residential, 12/22.

1335 Minnesota Ave., Kristin Boetticher purchased from Thomas J. Nomeland Trust for $427,000, residential, 12/22.