Property Transactions for March 15, 2023

Recently sold properties from St. Louis County.

By Staff reports
Today at 12:00 PM

A list of property transactions received from St. Louis County.  

Residential bare land, Jack and Samantha Kolar purchased from JLG Enterprises of Hermantown for $125,000, residential - bare land, 12/22.

908 E. Eighth St., Ry Hutchinson purchased from Tyler Burzynski for $115,000, residential, 12/22.

717 N. 18th Ave. E., Sarah Willey purchased from Jacob Duax for $210,000, residential, 12/22.

5015 Radar Road, Jennifer and Robert Swor Jr. purchased from Titan Premier LLC for $117,000, residential, 11/22.

3007 Devonshire St., A. Bergquist and A. Christensen purchased from Housing and Redevelopment Authority for $160,000, exempt from property tax, 12/22.

2011 Gearhart St., One Roof Community Housing purchased from Matthew J. and Brooklyn Bulf for $185,000, residential, 12/22.

1525 N. 42nd Ave. E., Z. Mangas and D. Douangpangna purchased from Jennifer Beers and Steven Bardolph for $462,900, residential, 12/22.

