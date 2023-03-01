Property Transactions for March 1, 2023
Recently sold properties from St. Louis County.
959 84th Ave. W., Anthony C. and Megan A. Peterson purchased from Walter Ament for $252,000, residential, 12/22.
407 E. Ninth St., Michelle Anthony purchased from John and Jenessa Persons for $156,000, residential, 11/22.
4025 N. 81st Ave. W., Austin Bentley purchased from Brenda and Mark Lund for $270,000, residential, 12/22.
3102 Parkwood Lane, Courtney Chandler purchased from John Brenk for $550,000, residential, 11/22.