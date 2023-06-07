99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Property Transactions for June 7, 2023

Recently sold properties from St. Louis County.

Matters of Record graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 9:00 AM

11 S. Basswood Ave., Duluth Carwash Company LLC purchased from Torvinen Rentals for $850,000, commercial (with buildings), 4/23.

Address unassigned, The Breakers on Water Street purchased from M. and E. Edmunds and R. and N. et al. for $1,215,000, residential, 5/23.

707 E. Second St., 707 East 2nd Duluth LLC purchased from Michael Miley for $144,000, residential, 5/23.

5722 E. Superior St., Kristin and Lawrence Groop purchased from Debra J. and Bryan Brucks for $390,000, residential, 5/23.

5430 Avondale St., Mark and Linnea Papke-Larson purchased from Kent A. and Kimber J. Hunt for $272,000, residential, 5/23.

ADVERTISEMENT

5023 Miller Trunk Highway, WMC Duluth LLC purchased from Government Properties LLC no. 1 for $1,737,500, commercial (with buildings), 5/23.

4702 Otsego St., Chad Robarge purchased from Ryan and Andrea Dekich for $190,000, residential, 5/23.

415 N. 22nd Ave. W., Scott Scheirbeck purchased from U.S. Bank National Association for $48,900, residential, 5/23.

401 N. 76th Ave. W., Andrew Evenson purchased from The Gordon M. Downs Trust for $158,000, residential, 5/23.

3988 Lavaque Road, Alissa and Jacob Postal purchased from Dan Xu for $502,000, residential, 5/23.

3956 Old Midway Road, Travis McCarty purchased from Tamara N. and Quinn D. Jones for $340,000, residential, 5/23.

3737 Keene Creek Lane, Gregory A. and Debra L. Goldman purchased from Steven and Jane Beck for $475,000, residential, 4/23.

321 N. Eighth Ave. W., Emma K. Karsell purchased from Amy M. Wicklund for $280,000, residential, 5/23.

ADVERTISEMENT

2974 Devonshire St., Vetter Investment Properties purchased from Kevin and Layna Winkler for $145,000, residential, 5/23.

2917 N. Blackman Ave., Jacqueline and Jeremy Lemasters purchased from STL Enterprises LLC for $315,000, residential, 5/23.

2331 London Road, John R. Focier purchased from F. and D. Stanekx and A. and Z. Sand for $265,000, residential, 5/23.

211 W. Reis St., Kobi Investments LLC purchased from John Mrozik for $105,000, residential, 3/23.

1814 E. Fifth St., Patricia Appelbaum purchased from Amy J. and Wayne C. Gatlin for $310,000, residential, 5/23.

1724 Mall Drive, Stevens Investments LLC purchased from Golden Odyssey Inc. for $2,400,000, commercial (with buildings), 5/23.

1530 Jefferson St., Lynn Munter purchased from Patricia Zierke for $370,000, apartment, 5/23.

1504 Vermilion Road, John Harlander purchased from Jinell Abernethy for $380,000, residential, 5/23.

ADVERTISEMENT

1329 103rd Ave. W., Megan and Daniel Koutsky purchased from Matthew J. and Heidi R. Zelasco for $235,000, residential, 5/23.

1316 Foster Ave., Margaret Ilse purchased from Matthew E. Oman for $190,000, residential, 5/23.

116 W. Kent Road, Susan Vandersteen purchased from S. and M. Seidelmann and Bamford & Cassidy for $360,000, residential, 5/23.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
060623.B.FF.KVRR.jpg
Business
Forum Communications' planned purchase of KVRR-TV in Fargo, KQDS-TV in Duluth falls through
June 06, 2023 06:05 PM
 · 
By  Thomas Evanella
Business
Livestream: Midwest Agriculture Summit 2023
June 06, 2023 08:23 AM
crepes from a food truck
Business
Parisian crepes inspire new Duluth food truck
June 06, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Duluth Public Schools' Academic Excellence Online 2023 Graduation
Local
About 180 earn degrees from Duluth-area alternative, online schools
June 07, 2023 08:14 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
boy wearing orange life jacket holds up fish
Lifestyle
Claudia Myers column: Value family time spent on Minnesota lakes
June 07, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Claudia Myers
Woman leans out from bus.
Health
Duluth counselor's bus brings mental wellness services to clients
June 07, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
Inmates in green prison garb walk black labs with red harnesses on a lead outdoors
Local
Puppy trainers partner with Duluth prison camp
June 07, 2023 07:15 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten