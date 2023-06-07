Property Transactions for June 7, 2023

11 S. Basswood Ave., Duluth Carwash Company LLC purchased from Torvinen Rentals for $850,000, commercial (with buildings), 4/23.

Address unassigned, The Breakers on Water Street purchased from M. and E. Edmunds and R. and N. et al. for $1,215,000, residential, 5/23.

707 E. Second St., 707 East 2nd Duluth LLC purchased from Michael Miley for $144,000, residential, 5/23.

5722 E. Superior St., Kristin and Lawrence Groop purchased from Debra J. and Bryan Brucks for $390,000, residential, 5/23.

5430 Avondale St., Mark and Linnea Papke-Larson purchased from Kent A. and Kimber J. Hunt for $272,000, residential, 5/23.

5023 Miller Trunk Highway, WMC Duluth LLC purchased from Government Properties LLC no. 1 for $1,737,500, commercial (with buildings), 5/23.

4702 Otsego St., Chad Robarge purchased from Ryan and Andrea Dekich for $190,000, residential, 5/23.

415 N. 22nd Ave. W., Scott Scheirbeck purchased from U.S. Bank National Association for $48,900, residential, 5/23.

401 N. 76th Ave. W., Andrew Evenson purchased from The Gordon M. Downs Trust for $158,000, residential, 5/23.

3988 Lavaque Road, Alissa and Jacob Postal purchased from Dan Xu for $502,000, residential, 5/23.

3956 Old Midway Road, Travis McCarty purchased from Tamara N. and Quinn D. Jones for $340,000, residential, 5/23.

3737 Keene Creek Lane, Gregory A. and Debra L. Goldman purchased from Steven and Jane Beck for $475,000, residential, 4/23.

321 N. Eighth Ave. W., Emma K. Karsell purchased from Amy M. Wicklund for $280,000, residential, 5/23.

2974 Devonshire St., Vetter Investment Properties purchased from Kevin and Layna Winkler for $145,000, residential, 5/23.

2917 N. Blackman Ave., Jacqueline and Jeremy Lemasters purchased from STL Enterprises LLC for $315,000, residential, 5/23.

2331 London Road, John R. Focier purchased from F. and D. Stanekx and A. and Z. Sand for $265,000, residential, 5/23.

211 W. Reis St., Kobi Investments LLC purchased from John Mrozik for $105,000, residential, 3/23.

1814 E. Fifth St., Patricia Appelbaum purchased from Amy J. and Wayne C. Gatlin for $310,000, residential, 5/23.

1724 Mall Drive, Stevens Investments LLC purchased from Golden Odyssey Inc. for $2,400,000, commercial (with buildings), 5/23.

1530 Jefferson St., Lynn Munter purchased from Patricia Zierke for $370,000, apartment, 5/23.

1504 Vermilion Road, John Harlander purchased from Jinell Abernethy for $380,000, residential, 5/23.

1329 103rd Ave. W., Megan and Daniel Koutsky purchased from Matthew J. and Heidi R. Zelasco for $235,000, residential, 5/23.

1316 Foster Ave., Margaret Ilse purchased from Matthew E. Oman for $190,000, residential, 5/23.

116 W. Kent Road, Susan Vandersteen purchased from S. and M. Seidelmann and Bamford & Cassidy for $360,000, residential, 5/23.