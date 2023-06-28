Property Transactions for June 28, 2023

Residential bare land, Brett and Hilaire Hauer purchased from Thomas Rectenwald for $165,000, residential - bare land, 5/23.

Address unassigned, Robert and Carole Rutka purchased from The Barbara E. Lambrecht Trust for $1,120,000, residential, 5/23.

903 E. Ninth St., Ryan Susens purchased from Three Northland LLC for $180,000, residential, 5/23.

819 N. Ninth Ave. E., Tessa C. Schoumaker purchased from Cora E. and Zachary T. Vavra for $275,000, residential, 5/23.

7121 Earl St., James and Theresa Taraldsen purchased from Chris Brodin for $37,500, residential, 5/23.

ADVERTISEMENT

703 W. Fourth St., Amanda Pearson purchased from The Estate of Sally L. Tarnows for $675,000, residential, 5/23.

6513 Polk St., Noah W. McPherson purchased from Mark A. Woolston for $155,000, residential, 5/23.

5681 N. Tischer Road, Virginia Stanley purchased from Tim Stoetzel for $375,000, residential, 5/23.

5581 Highway 2, Lance Parthe and Patricia Stoll purchased from Dale and Norine Frey for $75,000, residential, 5/23.

5425 Oakley St., Joshua L. and Sydney M. Geigle purchased from M. and H. Wilson, K. and J. Borge, et al. for $250,000, residential, 5/23.

527 N. 11th Ave. W., Riley and Edward Ridge purchased from Judd and Margaret Kranz for $200,000, residential, 5/23.

5001 E. Superior St., Kirstyn and Dylan Oye purchased from Cally Olson for $280,000, residential, 5/23.

5 W. Saint Andrews St., Austin and Emily Pickup purchased from Briannan Nielsen for $350,000, residential, 6/23.

ADVERTISEMENT

4402 Oneida St., Amrita and Jo Thakurtajoyashish purchased from Marjorie T. Kern for $400,000, residential, 5/23.

3230 Ewing Ave., Gerald Drewelow and Linda Holje purchased from Carol and Theodore Thompson for $525,000, residential, 5/23.

3201 Decker Road, Garret and Jordan Wernecke purchased from Adam M. and Jennifer Goeden for $380,000, residential, 5/23.

313 N. Central Ave., Good Stuff LLC purchased from M. J. Talarico and R. Suarez-Talarico for $110,000, commercial (with buildings), 6/23.

2410 W. Sixth St., Lydia and Robert Murphy-Ralph purchased from Paige Melius for $234,000, residential, 6/23.

2366 Lismore Rd., George Delgado and Bridget Ideker purchased from Neal and Kelsey Peaslee for $65,000, residential, 4/23.

2328 W. Ninth St., Kallie Thomas purchased from Benjamin J. and Fraya Lauer for $165,000, residential, 5/23.

2120 E. Third St., Andrew O'Bar and Matthew Van Dyke purchased from Adam C. and Brynn A. Soderlind for $445,000, residential, 5/23.

ADVERTISEMENT

212 N. Blackman Ave., Eric T. Waino and Cayla Degroat purchased from Paul Strauss for $277,000, residential, 5/23.

1825 Shilhon Road, Warren and Marlin Nelson purchased from James and Kristin Ulland for $52,000, residential, 5/23.

16 Olive St., Carol and Jon Hawkinson purchased from Judy L. Andersen for $322,500, residential, 4/23.

1527 N. Eighth Ave. E., Cade Zacharias purchased from C & C Enterprises of Duluth LLC for $310,000, residential, 5/23.

128 Hubbell St., Aaron Anderson purchased from Jessi Anderson for $17,000, residential, 6/23.

1215 N. 43rd Ave. E., Amy Haack and Roberto Castanos purchased from Amatuzio Company LLC for $278,000, residential, 5/23.

10 E. Superior St., Electric Acquisitions LLC purchased from Keith G. and Barbara L. Covart for $1,430,000, commercial (with buildings), 5/23.

