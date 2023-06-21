Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Property Transactions for June 21, 2023

Recently sold properties from St. Louis County.

Matters of Record graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 9:02 AM

Residential bare land, Kenneth Miller purchased from K. and K. Stauber and J. Kumbera for $25,000, residential - bare land, 5/23.

Industrial bare land, GRW Properties LLC purchased from BNSF Railway Company for $16,750, industrial - bare land, 5/23.

Address unassigned, Wanda J. Brandt purchased from Billman Construction Inc. for $580,000, residential, 5/23.

624 N. 17th Ave. E., Robert Hogg and Christina Matzen purchased from Vincent Listrani for $222,000, residential, 5/23.

5909 Grand Ave., Scott Whetstone purchased from Richard Laumeyer for $145,000, residential, 5/23.

ADVERTISEMENT

5706 Jamebard Road, Adam and Madeline Armbruster purchased from Brent and Elizabeth Radosevich for $355,000, residential, 5/23.

5597 McQuade Road, Paula Ford purchased from U.S. Bank Trust National Association for $330,900, residential, 5/23.

5201 Maple Grove Road, Vincent Sorci purchased from Leanne J. and Patrick A. Sirois for $286,000, residential, 5/23.

5106 Hermantown Road, RB Holdings LLC purchased from Clear Vision Builders LLC for $310,000, residential, 5/23.

4117 Lombard St., Kristin and Lawrence Groop purchased from Debra and Bryan Brucks for $204,000, residential, 5/23.

324 E. Eighth St., Srah Kjorlien and Grant Studer purchased from Jay L. and Vicki L. Ott for $223,000, residential, 5/23.

3115 Chambersburg Ave., Tyrel Smith and Lisa Heartsill purchased from Gail Vetzel for $267,800, residential, 5/23.

2754 Lauren Road, Dustin and Jenni Lipka purchased from J.D. and J.L. and J.W. and M.L. Bruckelmyer for $490,000, residential, 5/23.

ADVERTISEMENT

1919 E. Seventh St., Samuel Carlson purchased from Urbanski Rentals LLC for $257,500, residential, 5/23.

1905 Gearhart St., Chloe Tirebuck purchased from Matthew Burnside for $227,000, residential, 5/23.

1325 N. 19th Ave. E., Mathewson Properties LLC purchased from Great Lakes Rentals LLC for $300,000, residential, 5/23.

1220 Butternut Ave., Zoe H. and James R. Hill purchased from Wanda J. Brandt for $544,000, residential, 5/23.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Scandinavian products for sale
Business
Scandinavian North opens in Canal Park
June 21, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Permanent Cosmetics by Desire_before and after_web
Business
Permanent cosmetics studio opens in downtown Duluth
June 18, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
A hamburger with jalapeno, orange carrot daikon and cream cheese sits in a basket with fries.
Business
Food review: New Lincoln Park burger joint delivers complex flavors, artful nostalgia
June 16, 2023 10:36 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
FSA Ambulance lights
Breaking News
Local
2 killed in plane crash north of Duluth
June 21, 2023 10:54 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
high school athletic complex
Local
Denfeld sports stadium renamed after 2 coaching greats
June 20, 2023 10:00 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Woman applies smoke around the bees
Local
Carlton County Extension offers workshop for the 'littlest livestock'
June 20, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
Bus crash.jpg
Local
Iron Range school bus driver cited in crash
June 20, 2023 04:26 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen