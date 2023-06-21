Property Transactions for June 21, 2023

Residential bare land, Kenneth Miller purchased from K. and K. Stauber and J. Kumbera for $25,000, residential - bare land, 5/23.

Industrial bare land, GRW Properties LLC purchased from BNSF Railway Company for $16,750, industrial - bare land, 5/23.

Address unassigned, Wanda J. Brandt purchased from Billman Construction Inc. for $580,000, residential, 5/23.

624 N. 17th Ave. E., Robert Hogg and Christina Matzen purchased from Vincent Listrani for $222,000, residential, 5/23.

5909 Grand Ave., Scott Whetstone purchased from Richard Laumeyer for $145,000, residential, 5/23.

5706 Jamebard Road, Adam and Madeline Armbruster purchased from Brent and Elizabeth Radosevich for $355,000, residential, 5/23.

5597 McQuade Road, Paula Ford purchased from U.S. Bank Trust National Association for $330,900, residential, 5/23.

5201 Maple Grove Road, Vincent Sorci purchased from Leanne J. and Patrick A. Sirois for $286,000, residential, 5/23.

5106 Hermantown Road, RB Holdings LLC purchased from Clear Vision Builders LLC for $310,000, residential, 5/23.

4117 Lombard St., Kristin and Lawrence Groop purchased from Debra and Bryan Brucks for $204,000, residential, 5/23.

324 E. Eighth St., Srah Kjorlien and Grant Studer purchased from Jay L. and Vicki L. Ott for $223,000, residential, 5/23.

3115 Chambersburg Ave., Tyrel Smith and Lisa Heartsill purchased from Gail Vetzel for $267,800, residential, 5/23.

2754 Lauren Road, Dustin and Jenni Lipka purchased from J.D. and J.L. and J.W. and M.L. Bruckelmyer for $490,000, residential, 5/23.

1919 E. Seventh St., Samuel Carlson purchased from Urbanski Rentals LLC for $257,500, residential, 5/23.

1905 Gearhart St., Chloe Tirebuck purchased from Matthew Burnside for $227,000, residential, 5/23.

1325 N. 19th Ave. E., Mathewson Properties LLC purchased from Great Lakes Rentals LLC for $300,000, residential, 5/23.

1220 Butternut Ave., Zoe H. and James R. Hill purchased from Wanda J. Brandt for $544,000, residential, 5/23.