Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Property Transactions for June 14, 2023

Recently sold properties from St. Louis County.

Matters of Record graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 9:00 AM

Residential bare land, Robert Lunning purchased from William Hardesty for $65,000, residential - bare land, 5/23.

Residential bare land, Jeric T. and Shari L. Lehmann purchased from Daniel and Kamolpak Williams for $40,000, residential - bare land, 5/23.

Residential bare land, David Rauschenfels purchased from Jennifer and Frederick Harris for $65,000, residential - bare land, 5/23.

Address unassigned, Joseph and Cheryl Jaros purchased from Proctor Project LLC for $158,000, residential, 5/23.

9 S. 67th Ave. W., Festies Inc. purchased from Velvet Investment Group LLC for $65,000, residential, 4/23.

ADVERTISEMENT

629 N. Seventh Ave. E., Seth Currier purchased from Bryan C. French for $225,000, residential, 5/23.

617 N. Ninth Ave. E., Shaun Heath purchased from Daniel K. and Holly Elnes for $152,000, residential, 5/23.

5265 Summers Road, David Giese purchased from Richard Walsh and Jack Harmon for $355,000, residential, 5/23.

5213 Greenwood Road, Thomas Bennett purchased from Dustin and Jenni A. Lipka for $320,000, residential, 5/23.

5029 Idlewild St., Bettina Keppers and Jamie Haugen purchased from Charles J. and Lynn M. Meister for $390,000, residential, 5/23.

5015 Colorado St., Payton Sullivan purchased from Elizabeth Marinos and Robert Wared for $360,000, residential, 5/23.

5006 White Pine St., Sammy Wazwaz purchased from Gregory and Kristine Koetter for $850,000, residential, 5/23.

4993 Lester River Road, Harrison and Amber Blase purchased from Robin and Dennis Dagger for $500,000, residential, 5/23.

ADVERTISEMENT

4912 Oakley St., Samantha and Alex M. Niemi purchased from Gary D. and Shirley A. Thun for $290,311, residential, 5/23.

4315 Fayre Road, Jay and Emily Broman purchased from Susan Vandersteen for $998,000, residential, 5/23.

406 W. Faribault St., Zackary Thompson and Carla Orriss purchased from Connie Johnson for $315,000, residential, 5/23.

4048 Nelson Road, Alicia and Nathan Hall purchased from Samantha and Travis Hayes for $459,000, residential, 5/23.

302 N. 34th Ave. E., Anton and Regan Dabbs purchased from Mary J. Kay for $539,000, residential, 5/23.

2838 Hagberg St., Asma Khan and Ahmed Kothawala purchased from Janzig Properties LLC for $339,550, residential, 5/23.

2754 Lauren Road, Blake Anderson purchased from J.W and M.L. and J.D. and J. L. Bruckelmyer for $84,000, residential, 5/23.

2720 Northridge Drive, Phillip Vallie purchased from Todd S. and Maria E. Kolojeski for $810,000, residential, 4/23.

ADVERTISEMENT

2716 E. Eighth St., Deanna Bennett purchased from Michelle T. Brieland for $565,000, residential, 5/23.

2628 W. Second St., Redeeming Homes LLC purchased from Gene F. and Jennifer A. Hoefs for $86,000, residential, 5/23.

25 N. 25th Ave. W., New London Land Co. LLC purchased from B. Halverson and K. Trumpold for $60,000, residential, 5/23.

2409 Chambersburg Ave., Jonathan Thunder and Tashia Hart purchased from Jason Martinez for $307,500, residential, 5/23.

2345 Wilkyns Ave., C.T Cole and E. Rodne-Cole Trust purchased from Mark R. Sandahl for $415,000, residential, 5/23.

222 S. 61st Ave. W., Sarah Handrahan purchased from Kenneth M. and Harriet A. Miller for $184,000, residential, 5/23.

21 N. 42nd Ave. E., Dancing Bear Rentals LLC purchased from Beau M. Cardinal for $175,000, residential, 5/23.

1814 W. Superior St., Enger Lofts LLC purchased from Alan C. and Julianne L. Anderson for $340,000, commercial (with buildings), 5/23.

ADVERTISEMENT

1723 E. Sixth St., Riley Altier purchased from Paul A. and Mary J. Solberg for $220,000, residential, 5/23.

1609 E. Sixth St., Grace Heitsch purchased from C. L. Fitzpatrick and S. Stephenson for $166,500, residential, 5/23.

1431 Cliff Ave., Danika Evans and Matthew Doneux purchased from Christopher Henry and Toni Gray for $476,500, residential, 5/23.

110 W. Wabasha St., Cynthia and Mark Poirier purchased from Joyce Jensen for $265,000, residential, 5/23.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
A grey building with a blue roof and three car washing bays.
Business
Duluth Carwash Co. buys self-service locations, rental homes
June 14, 2023 07:37 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Andrew Fayler
Business
New multimedia executive joins Duluth Media Group sales team
June 12, 2023 09:33 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Man talks near water.
Business
Duluth could be home to first public floating sauna in U.S.
June 11, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
2023 Best of the Best logo_web.jpg
Contests &amp; Auctions
Best of the Best 2023
June 08, 2023 10:32 AM
Fire in BWCAW
Local
Wildfire burning in BWCAW
June 14, 2023 08:10 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Lester Park Golf Course
Local
Duluth pulls plug on Lester Park Golf Course
June 12, 2023 10:05 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
061423.N.DNT.AAA-01
Local
Proctor's Mistelske named AAA’s best safety patroller
June 14, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen