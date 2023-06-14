Property Transactions for June 14, 2023

Residential bare land, Robert Lunning purchased from William Hardesty for $65,000, residential - bare land, 5/23.

Residential bare land, Jeric T. and Shari L. Lehmann purchased from Daniel and Kamolpak Williams for $40,000, residential - bare land, 5/23.

Residential bare land, David Rauschenfels purchased from Jennifer and Frederick Harris for $65,000, residential - bare land, 5/23.

Address unassigned, Joseph and Cheryl Jaros purchased from Proctor Project LLC for $158,000, residential, 5/23.

9 S. 67th Ave. W., Festies Inc. purchased from Velvet Investment Group LLC for $65,000, residential, 4/23.

629 N. Seventh Ave. E., Seth Currier purchased from Bryan C. French for $225,000, residential, 5/23.

617 N. Ninth Ave. E., Shaun Heath purchased from Daniel K. and Holly Elnes for $152,000, residential, 5/23.

5265 Summers Road, David Giese purchased from Richard Walsh and Jack Harmon for $355,000, residential, 5/23.

5213 Greenwood Road, Thomas Bennett purchased from Dustin and Jenni A. Lipka for $320,000, residential, 5/23.

5029 Idlewild St., Bettina Keppers and Jamie Haugen purchased from Charles J. and Lynn M. Meister for $390,000, residential, 5/23.

5015 Colorado St., Payton Sullivan purchased from Elizabeth Marinos and Robert Wared for $360,000, residential, 5/23.

5006 White Pine St., Sammy Wazwaz purchased from Gregory and Kristine Koetter for $850,000, residential, 5/23.

4993 Lester River Road, Harrison and Amber Blase purchased from Robin and Dennis Dagger for $500,000, residential, 5/23.

4912 Oakley St., Samantha and Alex M. Niemi purchased from Gary D. and Shirley A. Thun for $290,311, residential, 5/23.

4315 Fayre Road, Jay and Emily Broman purchased from Susan Vandersteen for $998,000, residential, 5/23.

406 W. Faribault St., Zackary Thompson and Carla Orriss purchased from Connie Johnson for $315,000, residential, 5/23.

4048 Nelson Road, Alicia and Nathan Hall purchased from Samantha and Travis Hayes for $459,000, residential, 5/23.

302 N. 34th Ave. E., Anton and Regan Dabbs purchased from Mary J. Kay for $539,000, residential, 5/23.

2838 Hagberg St., Asma Khan and Ahmed Kothawala purchased from Janzig Properties LLC for $339,550, residential, 5/23.

2754 Lauren Road, Blake Anderson purchased from J.W and M.L. and J.D. and J. L. Bruckelmyer for $84,000, residential, 5/23.

2720 Northridge Drive, Phillip Vallie purchased from Todd S. and Maria E. Kolojeski for $810,000, residential, 4/23.

2716 E. Eighth St., Deanna Bennett purchased from Michelle T. Brieland for $565,000, residential, 5/23.

2628 W. Second St., Redeeming Homes LLC purchased from Gene F. and Jennifer A. Hoefs for $86,000, residential, 5/23.

25 N. 25th Ave. W., New London Land Co. LLC purchased from B. Halverson and K. Trumpold for $60,000, residential, 5/23.

2409 Chambersburg Ave., Jonathan Thunder and Tashia Hart purchased from Jason Martinez for $307,500, residential, 5/23.

2345 Wilkyns Ave., C.T Cole and E. Rodne-Cole Trust purchased from Mark R. Sandahl for $415,000, residential, 5/23.

222 S. 61st Ave. W., Sarah Handrahan purchased from Kenneth M. and Harriet A. Miller for $184,000, residential, 5/23.

21 N. 42nd Ave. E., Dancing Bear Rentals LLC purchased from Beau M. Cardinal for $175,000, residential, 5/23.

1814 W. Superior St., Enger Lofts LLC purchased from Alan C. and Julianne L. Anderson for $340,000, commercial (with buildings), 5/23.

1723 E. Sixth St., Riley Altier purchased from Paul A. and Mary J. Solberg for $220,000, residential, 5/23.

1609 E. Sixth St., Grace Heitsch purchased from C. L. Fitzpatrick and S. Stephenson for $166,500, residential, 5/23.

1431 Cliff Ave., Danika Evans and Matthew Doneux purchased from Christopher Henry and Toni Gray for $476,500, residential, 5/23.

110 W. Wabasha St., Cynthia and Mark Poirier purchased from Joyce Jensen for $265,000, residential, 5/23.