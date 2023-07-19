Property Transactions for July 19, 2023
Recently sold properties from St. Louis County.
803 N. Ebony Ave., Linda Brodkorb purchased from Michael A. and Linda Mattson for $286,000, residential, 6/23.
5687 Howard Gnesen Road, Tammie Mattson purchased from Carter Downs for $351,000, residential, 6/23.
4857 Second Ave. N., Rachel Nielsen and Kyle Shortsleeve purchased from Willie and Mandy Bruckelmyer for $372,900, residential, 6/23.
43 E. Faribault St., Eric Miller and Teresa Rock purchased from Adam and Lindsey Van Straten for $231,000, residential, 6/23.
420 N. 19 1/2 Ave. W., Steven and Lori Morin purchased from Dylan and Kirstyn Oye for $225,000, residential, 6/23.
3410 Minnesota Ave., Ezekiel and Rebecca Soler purchased from Terrance R. and Beth A. Spooner for $410,000, residential, 6/23.
3015 N. 52nd Ave. E., Stephanie Nixon purchased from Kenneth Cowan and Somaly for $675,000, residential, 6/23.
3006 Berkeley Road, John and Roseann Hines purchased from Joshua S. and Emily S. Mirra for $560,000, residential, 6/23.
245 W. Owatonna St., Lisa Battaglia purchased from Timothy L. and Jeanee L. Kucera for $393,000, residential, 6/23.
