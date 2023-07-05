Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Business

Property Transactions for July 5, 2023

Recently sold properties from St. Louis County.

Matters of Record graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 9:00 AM

Residential bare land, David Gould and Darcy Widmayer purchased from Darrel T. and Carol A. Musick for $65,000, residential - bare land, 5/23. Yes

Address unassigned, BPR Holding LLC purchased from Kurt D. and Barbara J. Anderson for $1,250,000, residential, 5/23.

8621 Maynard Place, Goldie's Vacation Rentals LLC purchased from River West Vacation Homes LLC for $737,273, commercial - bare land, 6/23.

822 Baylis St., PLB Highland Chateau LLC purchased from Duluth Highland Chateau Apartments for $8,000,000, apartment, 5/23.

801 E. Skyline Parkway, Kyle and Kelsie Monson purchased from Alicia and Nathan Hall for $325,000, residential, 6/23.

5883 Jean Duluth Road, Kristin M. and Benjamin M. Banks purchased from Jeremy Rose for $500,000, residential, 5/23.

5313 Columbia St., Darian Diver purchased from Abbey Paulseth for $181,000, residential, 5/23.

5228 Ivanhoe St., Lawrence, Kyle, Kristin Groop purchased from Kathleen Lancour for $222,000, residential, 6/23.

5115 Country Road, Robert and Aunikka Bullock purchased from John and Nanci Zamlen for $820,000, residential, 6/23.

4714 W. Eighth St., Veronica Surges purchased from Joseph and Sheri Engstrom for $206,900, residential, 6/23.

428 E. Seventh St., Jolayne and Mitchell Zandaroski purchased from Michael L. and Kelly B. Cohen for $276,000, residential, 6/23.

330 W. Sixth St., Ryan Lussenden purchased from Jeray J. and Susan M. Johnson for $1,052,000, residential, 6/23.

2305 Hillcrest Drive, Christopher Stahl purchased from Delila Olson Revocable Trust for $272,000, residential, 5/23.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
