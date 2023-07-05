Property Transactions for July 5, 2023
Recently sold properties from St. Louis County.
Residential bare land, David Gould and Darcy Widmayer purchased from Darrel T. and Carol A. Musick for $65,000, residential - bare land, 5/23. Yes
Address unassigned, BPR Holding LLC purchased from Kurt D. and Barbara J. Anderson for $1,250,000, residential, 5/23.
8621 Maynard Place, Goldie's Vacation Rentals LLC purchased from River West Vacation Homes LLC for $737,273, commercial - bare land, 6/23.
822 Baylis St., PLB Highland Chateau LLC purchased from Duluth Highland Chateau Apartments for $8,000,000, apartment, 5/23.
801 E. Skyline Parkway, Kyle and Kelsie Monson purchased from Alicia and Nathan Hall for $325,000, residential, 6/23.
5883 Jean Duluth Road, Kristin M. and Benjamin M. Banks purchased from Jeremy Rose for $500,000, residential, 5/23.
5313 Columbia St., Darian Diver purchased from Abbey Paulseth for $181,000, residential, 5/23.
5228 Ivanhoe St., Lawrence, Kyle, Kristin Groop purchased from Kathleen Lancour for $222,000, residential, 6/23.
5115 Country Road, Robert and Aunikka Bullock purchased from John and Nanci Zamlen for $820,000, residential, 6/23.
4714 W. Eighth St., Veronica Surges purchased from Joseph and Sheri Engstrom for $206,900, residential, 6/23.
428 E. Seventh St., Jolayne and Mitchell Zandaroski purchased from Michael L. and Kelly B. Cohen for $276,000, residential, 6/23.
330 W. Sixth St., Ryan Lussenden purchased from Jeray J. and Susan M. Johnson for $1,052,000, residential, 6/23.
2305 Hillcrest Drive, Christopher Stahl purchased from Delila Olson Revocable Trust for $272,000, residential, 5/23.
