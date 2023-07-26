Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Property Transactions for July 26

Recently sold properties from St. Louis County.

Matters of Record graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 9:00 AM

Residential bare land, Steven H. Berndt purchased from Peter F. Christensen for $40,000, residential - bare land, 6/23.

5890 Morris Thomas Road, Rendfield Land Company Inc. purchased from Tina M. Fremling for $498,000, residential, 6/23.

5202 Wadena St., Jordyn and Lee Easterling purchased from Breanna and Jim Johnson for $320,001, residential, 6/23.

4617 W. Fifth St., Meaghan M. and Jonah W. Bell purchased from Lynn D. and Carrie J. Slordal Trust for $296,100, residential, 6/23.

426 Hastings Drive, Andrea K. and Michael R. Kramer purchased from Brett R. and Rochon L. Kinney for $730,000, residential, 6/23.

ADVERTISEMENT

402 Marshall St., Jonathan and Amy Gapp purchased from Stephanie and Joseph Nixon for $819,900, residential, 6/23.

307 Coffee Creek Boulevard, Mark Berry and Elizabeth Day purchased from BT Capital Mgmt LLC for $530,000, residential - bare land, 6/23.

301 99th Ave. W., Amnicon LLC purchased from Dale P. and Malinee Overfors for $100, residential, 6/23.

2710 Northridge Drive, Denise L. and Erik P. Kaitala purchased from Jacquelyn M. Mclean Revocable Trust for $875,000, residential, 6/23.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
light-skinned man and woman stand next to wall of jigsaw puzzles
Business
Toys For Keeps reopens in Lincoln Park
1d ago
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Woman rides eBike.
Business
Electric Trails offers e-bike rentals along North Shore
2d ago
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
4269841+chickfila-5484cad4-6a4c-11e8-9e38-24e693b38637.jpg
Business
Chick-fil-A coming to Miller Hill Mall
4d ago
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
3760273+marijuana-1114713960720.jpg
Local
Duluth City Council tweaks proposed pot-in-the-parks ordinance
17h ago
 · 
By  Peter Passi
person pours beer from tap into large glass mug
Lifestyle
Dave Hoops column: Top 10 beer lists, and other favorite things
2h ago
 · 
By  Dave Hoops
T05.18.2017 -- Steve Kuchera -- 052117.N.DNT.GrassypointC3 -- Two Canada geese swim across the mouth of Kingsbury Creek. Restoration plans call for the removal of invasive narrowleaf cattails and removing 165,000 cubic yards of sediment from Kingsbury Bay. Much of that sediment will be used to backfill areas near Grassy Point where sawmill wastes will be removed. Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com
Local
First Duluth goose 'roundup' kills 300 birds
1h ago
 · 
By  Peter Passi
75th anniversary ceremony for 1948 Duluth Dukes
Members Only
Sports
Huskies commemorate 75th anniversary of Dukes bus crash
3h ago
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski