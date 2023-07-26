Property Transactions for July 26
Recently sold properties from St. Louis County.
Residential bare land, Steven H. Berndt purchased from Peter F. Christensen for $40,000, residential - bare land, 6/23.
5890 Morris Thomas Road, Rendfield Land Company Inc. purchased from Tina M. Fremling for $498,000, residential, 6/23.
5202 Wadena St., Jordyn and Lee Easterling purchased from Breanna and Jim Johnson for $320,001, residential, 6/23.
4617 W. Fifth St., Meaghan M. and Jonah W. Bell purchased from Lynn D. and Carrie J. Slordal Trust for $296,100, residential, 6/23.
426 Hastings Drive, Andrea K. and Michael R. Kramer purchased from Brett R. and Rochon L. Kinney for $730,000, residential, 6/23.
402 Marshall St., Jonathan and Amy Gapp purchased from Stephanie and Joseph Nixon for $819,900, residential, 6/23.
307 Coffee Creek Boulevard, Mark Berry and Elizabeth Day purchased from BT Capital Mgmt LLC for $530,000, residential - bare land, 6/23.
301 99th Ave. W., Amnicon LLC purchased from Dale P. and Malinee Overfors for $100, residential, 6/23.
2710 Northridge Drive, Denise L. and Erik P. Kaitala purchased from Jacquelyn M. Mclean Revocable Trust for $875,000, residential, 6/23.
