Property Transactions for Jan. 4, 2023

A list of property transactions received from St. Louis County.

963 88th Ave. W., Page Sleet and Benjamin Streeter purchased from Mylon Griak for $100,000, residential, 10/22.

951 87th Ave. W., Kaleb Roth purchased from Matthew D. Andrys for $137,400, residential, 10/22.

817 N. 47th Ave. E., Savannah and Theodore Blenkush purchased from Hanna Durfee for $223,500, residential, 10/22.

7628 Bayhill Trail, Douglas Thomas and Carol Zazubek purchased from Barbara J. Tourville for $480,500, residential, 10/22.

624 N. 43rd Ave. W., Ryan Mooreson purchased from Walk Away LLC for $131,500, residential, 10/22.

5710 Wyoming St., Kale D. Mosiniak purchased from John Freeman for $240,000, residential, 10/22.

555 Marshall St., Jeffrey and Julie Rogers purchased from Laura J. and Paul A. Hedlund for $1,265,000, residential, 10/22.

5325 Oakley St., Jab Properties LLC purchased from Dudley and Jacqueline Elliott for $135,000, residential, 10/22.

5274 Twin Pines St., Ross and Karen Kunzler purchased from 3W Properties Inc. for $545,000, residential - bare land, 10/22.

5175 Washburn Road, Barbara G. Prindle purchased from Keith Musolf for $440,000, residential, 10/22.

5111 Woodlawn St., Denise M. and Richard E. Hucka purchased from Bryan and Julie Packingham for $575,000, residential, 10/22.

4978 Marko Drive, Alyssa Zimmerman and Ryan Scharnott purchased from Dirt Inc. for $680,000, residential - bare land, 10/22.

4915 Tioga St., Heather Tuthill purchased from Elyse Lawrey for $188,000, residential, 10/22.

4714 Jay St., Norbert S. Bischof Bypass Trust purchased from Andrew Choquette for $267,000, residential, 10/22.

4401 Pitt St., Marta Daehn purchased from Tyler Gilberg for $221,000, residential, 10/22.

44 E. Penton Blvd., Isaac Portoghese and Isaac Johnson purchased from James S. and Katelynn P. Rys for $275,000, residential, 10/22.

4390 Ugstad Road, Brant J. and Kelly J. Nicklin purchased from Derek J. and Sarah J. Misiewicz for $546,500, residential, 10/22.

4341 Sugar Maple Drive, Daniele Villa and Monica Prom purchased from Prakash Khanal and Satya Rijal for $615,000, residential, 10/22.

4329 Sugar Maple Drive, Derek and Sarah Misiewicz purchased from Richard McCurley for $635,273, residential, 10/22.

4219 Washington Drive, Michele and Lynwood Elliott purchased from Charles L. and Linda M. Gange for $590,000, residential, 10/22.

4126 W. Fourth St., Misty Baum purchased from Housing and Redevelopment Authority for $180,000, exempt from property tax, 10/22.

3934 Trinity Road, Benjamin Stewart purchased from Beverly Stewart for $169,106, residential, 10/22.

34 W. Chisholm St., Danial Wagner purchased from Kristian B. and Erica J. Vatsaas for $255,000, residential, 10/22.

325 Pinewood Lane, BD Range Properties Inc. purchased from Rita and Nicholas Petrangelo for $255,000, residential, 10/22.

3105 Exeter St., Sadie Sura purchased from Troy Barnette for $230,000, residential, 10/22.

304 N. Blackman Ave., Douglas Nelson and Peggy Vosen purchased from Lawrence and Marion Caven Trust for $250,000, residential, 10/22.

3009 Bald Eagle Trail, Ashley and Nathan Leustek purchased from Brant J. and Kelly J. Nicklin for $510,000, residential, 10/22.

3007 N. 52nd Ave. E., Danielle Hilson and Samuel Johnmeyer purchased from Antonio Delgado and L. Kitzmiller for $711,000, residential, 10/22.

3002 N. 52nd Ave. E., Steven Bardolph and Jennifer Beers purchased from Daniel and Kari Tandberg for $707,500, residential, 10/22.