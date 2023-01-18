STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Business
News reporting
News reporting
Property Transactions for Jan. 18, 2023

Recently sold properties from St. Louis County.

By Staff reports
January 18, 2023 09:30 AM
A list of property transactions received from St. Louis County.  

916 Northland Ave., Michael and Heather Mitchell purchased from Judith Hermans for $300,000, residential, 11/22.

5330 Kingston St., Michael and Jo Elling purchased from David M. and Holly R. Ierino for $415,000, residential, 10/22.

4129 Martin Road, Terry and Mike Petcoff purchased from Christine Fiorani for $483,000, residential, 10/22.

2601 W. 15th St., Ann Robertson purchased from Miranda Brissett for $220,000, residential, 11/22.

2 Mallard Lane, John Brenk purchased Paul Weirick and Steven Olson for $519,000, residential, 10/22.

1437 89th Ave. W., Amanda and Jonathan Bateson-Matko purchased from Codie J. and Samantha M. White for $107,000, residential, 10/22.

1435 90th Ave. W., Sierra Warren purchased from Todd Pfeffer for $90,000, residential, 10/22.

1401 99th Ave. W., Ramesh Shrestha and Sabri Bratland purchased from Kurt and Rachel Bartell for $250,000, residential, 9/22.

Related Topics: REAL ESTATE
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
