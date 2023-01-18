Property Transactions for Jan. 18, 2023
Recently sold properties from St. Louis County.
A list of property transactions received from St. Louis County.
916 Northland Ave., Michael and Heather Mitchell purchased from Judith Hermans for $300,000, residential, 11/22.
5330 Kingston St., Michael and Jo Elling purchased from David M. and Holly R. Ierino for $415,000, residential, 10/22.
4129 Martin Road, Terry and Mike Petcoff purchased from Christine Fiorani for $483,000, residential, 10/22.
2601 W. 15th St., Ann Robertson purchased from Miranda Brissett for $220,000, residential, 11/22.
2 Mallard Lane, John Brenk purchased Paul Weirick and Steven Olson for $519,000, residential, 10/22.
1437 89th Ave. W., Amanda and Jonathan Bateson-Matko purchased from Codie J. and Samantha M. White for $107,000, residential, 10/22.
1435 90th Ave. W., Sierra Warren purchased from Todd Pfeffer for $90,000, residential, 10/22.
1401 99th Ave. W., Ramesh Shrestha and Sabri Bratland purchased from Kurt and Rachel Bartell for $250,000, residential, 9/22.