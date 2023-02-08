99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Business
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Property Transactions for Feb. 8, 2023

Recently sold properties from St. Louis County.

Matters of Record graphic
By Staff reports
February 08, 2023 12:08 PM
A list of property transactions received from St. Louis County.  

807 N. 61st Ave. W., Emily and Jacob Lepisto purchased from Michael E. and Jennifer L. Conboy for $330,000, residential, 11/22.

721 E. 11th St., William R. Smith purchased from Sharon A. and Dennis M. Callahan for $155,000, residential, 10/22.

6211 Main St., Colton Allen purchased from Jon and Angela J. Johnson for $150,000, residential, 11/22.

605 Anderson Road, James Porter purchased from Madeline Presley for $318,000, residential, 10/22.

6 Minneapolis Ave., Timothy Belcastro purchased from Gina Paulucci 2020 Trust $175,000, residential, 10/22.

5887 Lonely Pine Drive, Justin and Christina Knetsch purchased from Daniel J. and Patricia A. Beddow for $525,000, residential, 11/22.

5276 Twin Pines St., Bob and June Murphey purchased from 3W Properties Inc. for $503,500, residential - bare land, 11/22.

4949 London Road, Charles and McKenzie Deziel purchased from Kyle and Sarah Lehrke for $525,000, residential, 10/22.

4927 Oakley St., Cassie and Loren Endsley purchased from Hillside Views LLC for $290,000, residential, 11/22.

4682 Lavaque Road, Matthew Silverness purchased from Kevin Schnorr for $120,000, residential, 11/22.

4528 Pitt St., Cameron and Nicole Kolodge purchased from Dennis L. and Kari M. Ramberg for $210,000, residential, 11/22.

414 Pacific Ave., Nicholas Grames purchased from Phoenix and Devin Pensak-Stocke for $114,000, residential, 11/22.

405 Elk St., Richard and Nancy Kraska purchased from Ebony M. and Devin C. Nelson for $243,900, residential, 11/22.

2985 Shannon Road, Nels Kimball purchased from Michael and Kathleen Giese for $432,000, residential, 11/22.

2415 W. Arrowhead Road, Brian B. and Cynthia A. Forsman purchased from Dale Kreager for $189,900, residential, 11/22.

237 W. Kent Road, Kelli R. Koehler purchased from Sean W. and Mariah Dorow for $317,500, residential, 11/22.

209 High St., Michael Huska and Tanya O'Hearon purchased from Charles M. and Alyce K. Payment for $400,000, residential, 10/22.

2033 Woodland Ave., Madison Ruona purchased from Anthony and Huimasybil Valentine for $435,000, residential, 11/22.

150 W. Ideal St., Jerome Arend purchased from Linda Vukovich for $249,900, residential, 11/22.

1422 Fern Ave., Ashlyn and Alexander Arend purchased from Curtis and Megan Drommerhausen for $299,900, residential, 11/22.

1421 97th Ave. W., A. Amundson and D. Rosvold-Sobcyzk purchased from Blaine Youngquist for $110,000, residential, 11/22.

122 S. 60th Ave. W., Ronnie Henry Jr. and Laurit Legutko purchased from Retzlaff Properties LLC for $107,500, residential, 10/22.

11 N. 24th Ave. W., Jerome Fischer purchased from Amalgamated Social Works LLC for $300,000, commercial (with buildings), 11/22.

Related Topics: REAL ESTATE
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
