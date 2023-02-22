99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Wednesday, February 22

Business

Property Transactions for Feb. 22, 2023

Recently sold properties from St. Louis County.

Matters of Record graphic
By Staff reports
February 22, 2023 12:00 PM

A list of property transactions received from St. Louis County.  

Residential bare land, David and Mary Larsen purchased from JLG Enterprises of Hermantown for $100,000, residential - bare land, 11/22.

819 N. 42nd Ave. W., Fred Jahr purchased from Gary Paulick for $140,000, residential, 11/22.

604 W. Arrowhead Road S. and T. Wietgrefed and D. Sillman purchased from D. and D. Haapanen and D. and C. Breiland for $274,000, residential, 11/22.

5809 Juniata St., Robert T. and Robin M. Latimore purchased from Linda M. and Robert R. Smerz for $201,000, residential, 11/22.

5798 N. Tischer Road, Christopher and Jodi May purchased from James J. and Carol Cheslak for $390,000, residential, 11/22.

5278 Lakewood Road, James Conniff and Carson Main purchased from Anita and Gregory Schendel for $755,000, residential, 11/22.

4905 Hermantown Road, Tyler S. and Maria J. Nyhus purchased from The Miller Family Trust for $695,000, residential, 11/22.

4888 Peyton Drive, Christopher and Carrie Kibler purchased from JLG Enterprises of Hermantown for $100,000, residential - bare land, 11/22.

4813 Second Ave. N., John F. Robb purchased from Linda Bergman for $250,000, residential, 11/22.

4728 Glenwood St., Lisa Nelson and Julie Nelson purchased from Emily and Christopher Siljendahl for $252,000, residential, 11/22.

4324 Gilliat St., Richard Thomas Jr. purchased from Daniel and Jessica Eaton for $170,000, residential, 11/22.

430 N. 84th Ave. W., Zachary Johnson purchased from Adam and Gabrielle Soderlund for $168,500, residential, 10/22.

418 Minneapolis Ave., Zachary R. and Brittney M. Hink purchased from Cory Bellamy and Megan Stumpf for $287,000, residential, 11/22.

4115 Colorado St., Christopher and Emily Siljendahl purchased from Robert, Nancy and Daniel Lasch for $365,000, residential, 11/22.

4016 E. Superior St., Hannah and Kirk Wyman purchased from Erica S. and Christopher Henkel for $202,000, residential, 11/22.

328 Hickory St., Michael L. and Cynthia L. Lyes purchased from Guy R. and Darlene A. Bradt for $340,000, residential, 11/22.

320 N. 25th Ave. W., David Pueringer purchased from Summer N. and Tyrel A. Nystrom for $72,000, residential, 11/22.

308 N. 14th Ave. E., Jacob Will purchased from Nathan Ojala for $170,000, residential, 11/22.

2618 W. Fifth St., Poppy Nguyen and Ryan Thibaodaux purchased from Karen Frost for $230,000, residential, 11/22.

2614 Piedmont Ave., Lisa Anderson purchased from Angela Zahn for $232,500, residential, 11/22.

2311 W. Seventh St., ZRS Properties LLC purchased from Northern Property Ventures LLC for $78,000, residential, 11/22.

2112 Ponderosa Circle, Craig Moe purchased from Jeffrey M. and Jill D. Widness for $610,000, residential, 11/22.

211 Morley Parkway, Alexander Swenson and Juli Carlson purchased from Della Stegall for $400,000, residential, 11/22.

1911 N. 47th Ave. E., Paul Johnson purchased from Irene Fjosne for $223,000, residential, 11/22.

1615 Piedmont Ave., Cody Wertz purchased from Capgrow Holdings JV Sub V LLC for $175,000, residential, 11/22.

1473 90th Ave. W., Haylee Isenor purchased from Lonnie Grooms Jr. and Shery Gilliam for $100,000, residential, 11/22.

1320 N. Arlington Ave., James and Tahnee Hansen purchased from Jeana and Mark Nylen for $220,000, residential, 11/22.

1303 N. 20th Ave. E., Elizabeth Fleming purchased from Jill Fauchald and John Bauman for $315,000, residential, 11/22.

120 W. Quince St., Nicole Ferali and Stephanie Krause purchased from Jonathon Carlson for $358,900, residential, 11/22.

118 E. Mankato St., Matthew and Miranda Martin purchased from Andrea Golen for $205,000, residential, 11/22.

114 First St., P4t Holdings Llc purchased from Cassandra L. and Keith B. Levings for $120,000, residential, 11/22.

109 E. Toledo St., Bergstedt Amanda Lynn purchased from Tezak Catherine J. for $260,000, residential, 12/22.

1018 N. 24th Ave. W., Taralseth Kevin J. purchased from Richard W. and Kelsey Earle for $200,000, residential, 11/22.

1007 Acacia Ave., Justin M. and Ariel E. Trettel purchased from Carl M. and Sandra M. Wagner for $270,000, residential, 11/22.

