Property Transactions for Feb. 22, 2023

A list of property transactions received from St. Louis County.

Residential bare land, David and Mary Larsen purchased from JLG Enterprises of Hermantown for $100,000, residential - bare land, 11/22.

819 N. 42nd Ave. W., Fred Jahr purchased from Gary Paulick for $140,000, residential, 11/22.

604 W. Arrowhead Road S. and T. Wietgrefed and D. Sillman purchased from D. and D. Haapanen and D. and C. Breiland for $274,000, residential, 11/22.

5809 Juniata St., Robert T. and Robin M. Latimore purchased from Linda M. and Robert R. Smerz for $201,000, residential, 11/22.

5798 N. Tischer Road, Christopher and Jodi May purchased from James J. and Carol Cheslak for $390,000, residential, 11/22.

5278 Lakewood Road, James Conniff and Carson Main purchased from Anita and Gregory Schendel for $755,000, residential, 11/22.

4905 Hermantown Road, Tyler S. and Maria J. Nyhus purchased from The Miller Family Trust for $695,000, residential, 11/22.

4888 Peyton Drive, Christopher and Carrie Kibler purchased from JLG Enterprises of Hermantown for $100,000, residential - bare land, 11/22.

4813 Second Ave. N., John F. Robb purchased from Linda Bergman for $250,000, residential, 11/22.

4728 Glenwood St., Lisa Nelson and Julie Nelson purchased from Emily and Christopher Siljendahl for $252,000, residential, 11/22.

4324 Gilliat St., Richard Thomas Jr. purchased from Daniel and Jessica Eaton for $170,000, residential, 11/22.

430 N. 84th Ave. W., Zachary Johnson purchased from Adam and Gabrielle Soderlund for $168,500, residential, 10/22.

418 Minneapolis Ave., Zachary R. and Brittney M. Hink purchased from Cory Bellamy and Megan Stumpf for $287,000, residential, 11/22.

4115 Colorado St., Christopher and Emily Siljendahl purchased from Robert, Nancy and Daniel Lasch for $365,000, residential, 11/22.

4016 E. Superior St., Hannah and Kirk Wyman purchased from Erica S. and Christopher Henkel for $202,000, residential, 11/22.

328 Hickory St., Michael L. and Cynthia L. Lyes purchased from Guy R. and Darlene A. Bradt for $340,000, residential, 11/22.

320 N. 25th Ave. W., David Pueringer purchased from Summer N. and Tyrel A. Nystrom for $72,000, residential, 11/22.

308 N. 14th Ave. E., Jacob Will purchased from Nathan Ojala for $170,000, residential, 11/22.

2618 W. Fifth St., Poppy Nguyen and Ryan Thibaodaux purchased from Karen Frost for $230,000, residential, 11/22.

2614 Piedmont Ave., Lisa Anderson purchased from Angela Zahn for $232,500, residential, 11/22.

2311 W. Seventh St., ZRS Properties LLC purchased from Northern Property Ventures LLC for $78,000, residential, 11/22.

2112 Ponderosa Circle, Craig Moe purchased from Jeffrey M. and Jill D. Widness for $610,000, residential, 11/22.

211 Morley Parkway, Alexander Swenson and Juli Carlson purchased from Della Stegall for $400,000, residential, 11/22.

1911 N. 47th Ave. E., Paul Johnson purchased from Irene Fjosne for $223,000, residential, 11/22.

1615 Piedmont Ave., Cody Wertz purchased from Capgrow Holdings JV Sub V LLC for $175,000, residential, 11/22.

1473 90th Ave. W., Haylee Isenor purchased from Lonnie Grooms Jr. and Shery Gilliam for $100,000, residential, 11/22.

1320 N. Arlington Ave., James and Tahnee Hansen purchased from Jeana and Mark Nylen for $220,000, residential, 11/22.

1303 N. 20th Ave. E., Elizabeth Fleming purchased from Jill Fauchald and John Bauman for $315,000, residential, 11/22.

120 W. Quince St., Nicole Ferali and Stephanie Krause purchased from Jonathon Carlson for $358,900, residential, 11/22.

118 E. Mankato St., Matthew and Miranda Martin purchased from Andrea Golen for $205,000, residential, 11/22.

114 First St., P4t Holdings Llc purchased from Cassandra L. and Keith B. Levings for $120,000, residential, 11/22.

109 E. Toledo St., Bergstedt Amanda Lynn purchased from Tezak Catherine J. for $260,000, residential, 12/22.

1018 N. 24th Ave. W., Taralseth Kevin J. purchased from Richard W. and Kelsey Earle for $200,000, residential, 11/22.

1007 Acacia Ave., Justin M. and Ariel E. Trettel purchased from Carl M. and Sandra M. Wagner for $270,000, residential, 11/22.