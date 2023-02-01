Property Transactions for Feb. 1, 2023
A list of property transactions received from St. Louis County.
Residential bare land, Abigail Werner purchased from William Kuehl for $125,000, residential - bare land, 11/22.
Address unassigned, Wanda Copeland and Melody Chilson purchased from Ellen P. Marsden Revocable Trust for $375,000, residential, 10/22.
909 89th Ave. W., Anne Bergen purchased from Amy Garthus for $230,000, residential, 11/22.
830 N. 40th Ave. W., Morgan Olsen purchased from Jeremy Taylor for $155,000, residential, 11/22.
509 N. 16th Ave. E., Nathan Mattson purchased from Rochelle Luoma for $138,000, residential, 10/22.
4255 Midway Road, Benjamin J. and Heather L. Prekop purchased from David and Mistyna M. Bristol for $335,000, residential, 10/22.
4010 Five Corners Road, Steven Olson and Paula Weirick purchased from Timothy and Cynthis Sundstrom for $380,000, residential, 10/22.
3679 Haines Road, Rebecca Gulden purchased from Taylor and Aurora Hanson for $269,900, residential, 10/22.
3401 Commonwealth Ave., Cody and Meredith Akason purchased from Thomas Skull for $271,000, residential, 11/22.
332 N. 62nd Ave. W., Kendall Beck purchased from Carol Eicher for $154,000, residential, 10/22.
1351 90th Ave. W., Thomas Skull purchased from Kacee and Rollie Pike for $245,000, residential, 11/22.
109 E. Niagara St., K.J. Schwandt and A.M. Landreville purchased from Kathleen Lahti for $270,000, residential, 10/22.