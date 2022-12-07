Property Transactions for Dec. 7, 2022

A list of property transactions received from St. Louis County.

Residential bare land, Matthew and Mattie Strub purchased from Eric R. and Maria A. White for $137,000, residential - bare land, 9/22.

Residential bare land, Lorry Amatuzio purchased from Billman Construction Inc. for $140,000, residential - bare land, 9/22.

Residential bare land, 10x LLC purchased from Nathan and Christel Hatecke for $13,000, residential - bare land, 9/22.

Residential bare land, 10x LLC purchased from C & I Properties Llc for $8,500, residential - bare land, 9/22.

ADVERTISEMENT

Residential bare land, Kelly and Brian Kregness purchased from Joshua and Katherine Purrenhage for $115,000, residential - bare land, 9/22.

Residential bare land, Gary and Sandra Winklesky purchased from Karen Perfetti for $15,000, residential - bare land, 8/22.

Commercial bare land, Anthony Ciardelli purchased from 5102 S. Cant Rd LLC for $275,000, commercial - bare land, 9/22.

Bare land, Warren and Marlin Nelson purchased from James Ulland for $52,000, bare land, 8/22.

Bare land, 10x LLC purchased from St. Louis County Land and Minerals Department for $5,250, exempt from property tax, 8/22.

Bare land, Brandon and Hannah Nelson purchased from James and Kristin Ulland for $65,000, bare land, 8/22.

9414 Clyde Ave., Michelle Vandell and Kenne McNulty purchased from David D. and Helen Bergman for $426,000, residential, 9/22.

9234 Vinland St., Lauren and Nicholas Winter purchased from William J. Vanduzen for $180,000, residential, 9/22.

ADVERTISEMENT

8702 Lawn St., Kerry and Kathleen Gilderman purchased from Cheryl Johnson for $375,000, residential, 9/22.

8401 Grand Ave., Tristan Erspamer purchased from Kris M. Eaton for $150,000, residential, 9/22.

827 99th Ave. W., Lourn and Brynan Sablan purchased from Amy Johnson for $201,000, residential, 9/22.

813 E. Eighth St., Felicia and John Brezinka purchased from Carla Hamilton-Eisele for $185,000, residential, 9/22.

619 N. Sixth Ave. E., Top Dog Investments LLC purchased from James Hagstrom for $10,000, residential, 9/22.

607 N. 59th Ave. W., Jarrid W. Johnson purchased from Steven R. Potter for $225,000, residential, 9/22.

606 E. 11th St., 606 East Hillside LLC purchased from Marliss A. Westenfield Trust for $110,000, residential, 9/22.

5902 River Road, Rita Bergstedt and Amy Nakamura purchased from Stacey K. and Michelle M. Seering for $700,000, residential, 9/22.

ADVERTISEMENT

5890 Lonely Pine Drive, Bruce and Linda Brasaemle purchased from Leah Shadle for $510,000, residential, 9/22.

5751 Bergquist Road, Frank Gardner purchased from Michael D. Kahl for $375,000, residential, 9/22.

5626 Grand Ave., Retzlaff Properties LLC purchased from Mr. D's Properties LLC for $275,000, commercial (with buildings), 9/22.

544 W. Winona St., Mary Stolp purchased from Ryan D. and Jenna L. Eberhardt for $295,000, residential, 8/22.

5422 E. Superior St., Laurena and Joseph Meierhoff purchased from Shawn Sandds for $333,000, residential, 9/22.

523 Selfridge Drive, Wendy D. Johnson purchased from Mary L. Soderholm for $200,000, residential, 9/22.

5205 Glenwood St., Rosemarie Mitchell purchased from Richard and Michelle Halvorson for $225,000, residential, 9/22.

5022 Maxwell Road, Andrew and Michelle Robbins purchased from Do North Properties LLC for $550,000, residential - bare land, 9/22.

500 S. 59th Ave. W., 500 S. 59th Ave. W. LLC purchased from TK Properties LLC. for $2,850,000, commercial (with buildings), 9/22.

4814 Oakley St., Cody Packingham and Layla Krech purchased from Kerry and Kathleen Gilderman for $239,900, residential, 9/22.

4751 Berkeley Road, Eric Petcoff purchased from ELP Revocable Living Trust for $210,000, residential, 9/22.

4729 W. Sixth St., Brynn M. and Eric Borer purchased from Kapow Properties LLC for $230,000, residential, 8/22.

4709 Norwood St., Pamela and Theodore Griggs III purchased from Kris C. and Kevin A. Koth for $457,700, residential, 9/22.

4516 Pitt St., Alexander Flitton and Allison Lamb purchased from Marissa and Jordan Norberg for $230,000, residential, 8/22.

4408 Sugar Maple Drive, Luis and Nancy Vega purchased from Drew J. and Jenna Kutcher for $690,000, residential, 9/22.

426 N. 22nd Ave. W., Ari Investment Properties LLC purchased from Nicholas and Megan Fratzke for $195,000, residential, 7/22.

4221 London Road, Carol E. Faber purchased from Eileen M. and Robert C. Brown for $170,000, residential, 9/22.

4117 Dodge St., Mary C. and Garett Schoenfelder purchased from Ryan Anderson for $275,000, residential, 9/22.

411 Rustwood Lane, David and Leslee Hugare purchased from Graham D. and Jane M. Ritts for $616,000, residential, 9/22.

4106 Gilliat St., Taylor Hougum and Brian Kaeter purchased from Robert Hedburg and Rac Carlsgaard for $210,000, residential, 9/22.

3821 E. Fourth St., John Swanson purchased from Elizabeth and Michael Edmunds for $277,500, residential, 9/22.

3620 Chambersburg Ave., Olivia Webb purchased from Ad Grindt and Praopan Pratoomchat for $272,000, residential, 9/22.

3540 Greysolon Road, Jake Saurdiff and Alyssa Brownell purchased from Stephen and Kimberly Sundeen for $356,000, residential, 9/22.

3530 Stebner Road, Beth Prekop and Debra Johnson purchased from The Ernst Family Trust for $225,000, residential, 9/22.

3113 Restormel St., John Cassady purchased from Alan R. and Laura J. Parrent for $182,000, residential, 9/22.

311 S. 60th Ave. W., Chadd J. Nelson purchased from Scott P. Scheirbeck for $240,000, residential, 9/22.

3002 E. Second St., Lance Fisher purchased from Mary Miller for $327,000, residential, 9/22.

2719 Piedmont Ave., 2719 Piedmont Ave LLC purchased from Graftaas Properties LLC for $230,000, residential, 9/22.

2702 W. 15th St., Thomas McGrath purchased from Stephanie J. Paul and Sy Bailey for $277,500, residential, 9/22.

2428 Asbury Drive, Patti McPhail purchased from Donald W. and Jane T. Dzuck for $305,000, residential, 9/22.

2417 W. Fifth St., Redeeming Homes LLC purchased from Rent Check LLC for $110,000, residential, 7/22.

2328 W. Eighth St., Johanna Strange and Jayne Kleiber purchased from Aventurine Properties LLC for $220,000, residential, 9/22.

2259 Paul Road, Warren J. and Karri A. Rosenlund purchased from Erickson/Carter/Strom/Carter for $360,000, residential, 9/22.

224 Bluffs Ridge Court, Ramona Asher purchased from The R. J. Zeleznikar Trust for $375,000, residential, 9/22.

2 W. Mulberry St., Thomas G. and Kathleen Sullivan purchased from Steven A. and Cheryl A. Stepec for $269,900, residential, 9/22.

1929 E. Eighth St., Lisa Swenson purchased from Steven C. Holappa for $229,900, residential, 7/22.

1873 Shilhon Road, Jack and Gabrielle Nelson purchased from James and Kristin Ulland for $65,000, residential, 8/22.

16 S. 66th Ave. W., Jeremy and Bethany Nelson purchased from Everett Erickson for $155,000, residential, 9/22.

1419 N. Ninth Ave. E., Lukas and Kaitlyn Dow purchased from Brian and Sheryl Schanil for $205,000, residential, 8/22.

117 E. Oxford St., Zachary and Brita Erickson purchased from Angela M. and Matthew G. Slattery for $278,000, residential, 9/22.

1017 N. 13th Ave. E., Nathan and Brendle Corpman purchased from Glen Mueller and Jessica Bouchard for $205,000, residential, 9/22.

