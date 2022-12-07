SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Property Transactions for Dec. 7, 2022

Recently sold properties from St. Louis County.

Matters of Record graphic
By Staff reports
December 07, 2022 09:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

A list of property transactions received from St. Louis County.  

Residential bare land, Matthew and Mattie Strub purchased from Eric R. and Maria A. White for $137,000, residential - bare land, 9/22.

Residential bare land, Lorry Amatuzio purchased from Billman Construction Inc. for $140,000, residential - bare land, 9/22.

Residential bare land, 10x LLC purchased from Nathan and Christel Hatecke for $13,000, residential - bare land, 9/22.

Residential bare land, 10x LLC purchased from C & I Properties Llc for $8,500, residential - bare land, 9/22.

ADVERTISEMENT

Residential bare land, Kelly and Brian Kregness purchased from Joshua and Katherine Purrenhage for $115,000, residential - bare land, 9/22.

Residential bare land, Gary and Sandra Winklesky purchased from Karen Perfetti for $15,000, residential - bare land, 8/22.

Commercial bare land, Anthony Ciardelli purchased from 5102 S. Cant Rd LLC for $275,000, commercial - bare land, 9/22.

Bare land, Warren and Marlin Nelson purchased from James Ulland for $52,000, bare land, 8/22.

Bare land, 10x LLC purchased from St. Louis County Land and Minerals Department for $5,250, exempt from property tax, 8/22.

Bare land, Brandon and Hannah Nelson purchased from James and Kristin Ulland for $65,000, bare land, 8/22.

9414 Clyde Ave., Michelle Vandell and Kenne McNulty purchased from David D. and Helen Bergman for $426,000, residential, 9/22.

9234 Vinland St., Lauren and Nicholas Winter purchased from William J. Vanduzen for $180,000, residential, 9/22.

ADVERTISEMENT

8702 Lawn St., Kerry and Kathleen Gilderman purchased from Cheryl Johnson for $375,000, residential, 9/22.

8401 Grand Ave., Tristan Erspamer purchased from Kris M. Eaton for $150,000, residential, 9/22.

827 99th Ave. W., Lourn and Brynan Sablan purchased from Amy Johnson for $201,000, residential, 9/22.

813 E. Eighth St., Felicia and John Brezinka purchased from Carla Hamilton-Eisele for $185,000, residential, 9/22.

619 N. Sixth Ave. E., Top Dog Investments LLC purchased from James Hagstrom for $10,000, residential, 9/22.

607 N. 59th Ave. W., Jarrid W. Johnson purchased from Steven R. Potter for $225,000, residential, 9/22.

606 E. 11th St., 606 East Hillside LLC purchased from Marliss A. Westenfield Trust for $110,000, residential, 9/22.

5902 River Road, Rita Bergstedt and Amy Nakamura purchased from Stacey K. and Michelle M. Seering for $700,000, residential, 9/22.

ADVERTISEMENT

5890 Lonely Pine Drive, Bruce and Linda Brasaemle purchased from Leah Shadle for $510,000, residential, 9/22.

5751 Bergquist Road, Frank Gardner purchased from Michael D. Kahl for $375,000, residential, 9/22.

5626 Grand Ave., Retzlaff Properties LLC purchased from Mr. D's Properties LLC for $275,000, commercial (with buildings), 9/22.

544 W. Winona St., Mary Stolp purchased from Ryan D. and Jenna L. Eberhardt for $295,000, residential, 8/22.

5422 E. Superior St., Laurena and Joseph Meierhoff purchased from Shawn Sandds for $333,000, residential, 9/22.

523 Selfridge Drive, Wendy D. Johnson purchased from Mary L. Soderholm for $200,000, residential, 9/22.

5205 Glenwood St., Rosemarie Mitchell purchased from Richard and Michelle Halvorson for $225,000, residential, 9/22.

5022 Maxwell Road, Andrew and Michelle Robbins purchased from Do North Properties LLC for $550,000, residential - bare land, 9/22.

500 S. 59th Ave. W., 500 S. 59th Ave. W. LLC purchased from TK Properties LLC. for $2,850,000, commercial (with buildings), 9/22.

4814 Oakley St., Cody Packingham and Layla Krech purchased from Kerry and Kathleen Gilderman for $239,900, residential, 9/22.

4751 Berkeley Road, Eric Petcoff purchased from ELP Revocable Living Trust for $210,000, residential, 9/22.

4729 W. Sixth St., Brynn M. and Eric Borer purchased from Kapow Properties LLC for $230,000, residential, 8/22.

4709 Norwood St., Pamela and Theodore Griggs III purchased from Kris C. and Kevin A. Koth for $457,700, residential, 9/22.

4516 Pitt St., Alexander Flitton and Allison Lamb purchased from Marissa and Jordan Norberg for $230,000, residential, 8/22.

4408 Sugar Maple Drive, Luis and Nancy Vega purchased from Drew J. and Jenna Kutcher for $690,000, residential, 9/22.

426 N. 22nd Ave. W., Ari Investment Properties LLC purchased from Nicholas and Megan Fratzke for $195,000, residential, 7/22.

4221 London Road, Carol E. Faber purchased from Eileen M. and Robert C. Brown for $170,000, residential, 9/22.

4117 Dodge St., Mary C. and Garett Schoenfelder purchased from Ryan Anderson for $275,000, residential, 9/22.

411 Rustwood Lane, David and Leslee Hugare purchased from Graham D. and Jane M. Ritts for $616,000, residential, 9/22.

4106 Gilliat St., Taylor Hougum and Brian Kaeter purchased from Robert Hedburg and Rac Carlsgaard for $210,000, residential, 9/22.

3821 E. Fourth St., John Swanson purchased from Elizabeth and Michael Edmunds for $277,500, residential, 9/22.

3620 Chambersburg Ave., Olivia Webb purchased from Ad Grindt and Praopan Pratoomchat for $272,000, residential, 9/22.

3540 Greysolon Road, Jake Saurdiff and Alyssa Brownell purchased from Stephen and Kimberly Sundeen for $356,000, residential, 9/22.

3530 Stebner Road, Beth Prekop and Debra Johnson purchased from The Ernst Family Trust for $225,000, residential, 9/22.

3113 Restormel St., John Cassady purchased from Alan R. and Laura J. Parrent for $182,000, residential, 9/22.

311 S. 60th Ave. W., Chadd J. Nelson purchased from Scott P. Scheirbeck for $240,000, residential, 9/22.

3002 E. Second St., Lance Fisher purchased from Mary Miller for $327,000, residential, 9/22.

2719 Piedmont Ave., 2719 Piedmont Ave LLC purchased from Graftaas Properties LLC for $230,000, residential, 9/22.

2702 W. 15th St., Thomas McGrath purchased from Stephanie J. Paul and Sy Bailey for $277,500, residential, 9/22.

2428 Asbury Drive, Patti McPhail purchased from Donald W. and Jane T. Dzuck for $305,000, residential, 9/22.

2417 W. Fifth St., Redeeming Homes LLC purchased from Rent Check LLC for $110,000, residential, 7/22.

2328 W. Eighth St., Johanna Strange and Jayne Kleiber purchased from Aventurine Properties LLC for $220,000, residential, 9/22.

2259 Paul Road, Warren J. and Karri A. Rosenlund purchased from Erickson/Carter/Strom/Carter for $360,000, residential, 9/22.

224 Bluffs Ridge Court, Ramona Asher purchased from The R. J. Zeleznikar Trust for $375,000, residential, 9/22.

2 W. Mulberry St., Thomas G. and Kathleen Sullivan purchased from Steven A. and Cheryl A. Stepec for $269,900, residential, 9/22.

1929 E. Eighth St., Lisa Swenson purchased from Steven C. Holappa for $229,900, residential, 7/22.

1873 Shilhon Road, Jack and Gabrielle Nelson purchased from James and Kristin Ulland for $65,000, residential, 8/22.

16 S. 66th Ave. W., Jeremy and Bethany Nelson purchased from Everett Erickson for $155,000, residential, 9/22.

1419 N. Ninth Ave. E., Lukas and Kaitlyn Dow purchased from Brian and Sheryl Schanil for $205,000, residential, 8/22.

117 E. Oxford St., Zachary and Brita Erickson purchased from Angela M. and Matthew G. Slattery for $278,000, residential, 9/22.

1017 N. 13th Ave. E., Nathan and Brendle Corpman purchased from Glen Mueller and Jessica Bouchard for $205,000, residential, 9/22.

Related Topics: REAL ESTATE
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Matters of Record graphic
Business
Bankruptcies for Dec. 21, 2022
Bankruptcy information gathered from cases filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Duluth.
December 21, 2022 03:15 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Matters of Record graphic
Business
Property Transactions for Dec. 21, 2022
Recently sold properties from St. Louis County.
December 21, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
BIZ-3M-EARPLUG-LAWSUIT-MS
Business
3M to stop making 'forever chemicals,' to take up to $2.3B charge
PFAS do not break down quickly and have in recent years been found in dangerous concentrations in drinking water, soils and foods across the country.
December 20, 2022 09:42 AM
 · 
By  Reuters
windo.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota family turns deer stand into lefse drive-thru
Some say it's not Christmas without lefse, but just south of Fergus Falls, a farm family doesn't just make it for themselves, they sell from the road in a drive-thru lefse stand.
December 19, 2022 06:40 PM
 · 
By  Kevin Wallevand