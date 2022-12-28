99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Business
|
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Property Transactions for Dec. 28, 2022

Recently sold properties from St. Louis County.

Matters of Record graphic
By Staff reports
December 28, 2022 11:55 AM
A list of property transactions received from St. Louis County.  

9242 Vinland St., Lisa Crosby purchased from Edward and Martina Cayemberg for $188,500, residential, 10/22.

727 First St., Marie A. and Ronald A. Weber purchased from Chelsea A. Breimon for $270,500, residential, 10/22.

5544 Miller Trunk Highway, Samantha and Christopher Aho purchased from K. and C. Sanders, P. Aspling and J. and T. Farm for $250,000, residential, 10/22.

5420 Tioga St., Samantha Mohn-Johnson purchased from Erin Naughton Garrison for $250,000, residential, 10/22.

4521 Cooke St., Thomas and Molly Lewis purchased from Zenith City Design and Renovation for $440,000, residential, 10/22.

4505 Jay St., Alexis Nyholm purchased from Blane Raisanen for $245,000, residential, 10/22.

4034 Haines Road, Cody and Kayla R. Donald purchased from Diane McCormack for $262,887, residential, 10/22.

3740 London Road, Vikram Jadhav purchased from The Nancy M. Berry Revocable Trust for $975,000, residential, 10/22.

306 W. Austin St., Megan Tezak purchased Nicolett Stroud and Thomas Olafson from for $171,000, residential, 10/22.

2209 W. Fourth St., Laura L. Turman purchased from Joanna Niemi for $162,400, residential, 10/22.

2017 W. Third St., Jacqueline N. Scholer purchased Clare, Thomas and Jonathan Jones from for $150,000, residential, 10/22.

1873 Shilhon Road, Jack and Gabrielle Nelson purchased from James and Kristin Ulland for $65,000, residential, 10/22.

1534 Minnesota Ave., Virginia H. and Eric W. Green purchased from Michael Kaselnak and Michelle Taylor for $625,000, residential, 10/22.

1412 Denney Drive, Karen Christy and Brian Groh purchased from Jack and Jo Ann Salmela for $715,000, residential, 10/22.

129 W. Seventh St., John Magas and Kari Saunders purchased Deborah Anderson and Dianna Hunter from for $255,000, residential, 10/22.

122 Fifth St., Heather Sparks purchased from Scott Takala for $200,000, residential, 10/22.

1212 E. 11th St., Mariel F. Chamberlain purchased from Stacy S. Doran for $211,500, residential, 10/22.

109 E. Mankato St., Riley J. Kolquist purchased from Jack and Kacie Youso for $375,000, residential, 10/22.

109 Chambersburg Drive, Joseph M. and Heather L. Dejesus purchased from David L. and Sherry A. Johnson for $425,000, residential, 10/22.

Related Topics: REAL ESTATE
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
