Property Transactions for Dec. 28, 2022

A list of property transactions received from St. Louis County.

9242 Vinland St., Lisa Crosby purchased from Edward and Martina Cayemberg for $188,500, residential, 10/22.

727 First St., Marie A. and Ronald A. Weber purchased from Chelsea A. Breimon for $270,500, residential, 10/22.

5544 Miller Trunk Highway, Samantha and Christopher Aho purchased from K. and C. Sanders, P. Aspling and J. and T. Farm for $250,000, residential, 10/22.

5420 Tioga St., Samantha Mohn-Johnson purchased from Erin Naughton Garrison for $250,000, residential, 10/22.

4521 Cooke St., Thomas and Molly Lewis purchased from Zenith City Design and Renovation for $440,000, residential, 10/22.

4505 Jay St., Alexis Nyholm purchased from Blane Raisanen for $245,000, residential, 10/22.

4034 Haines Road, Cody and Kayla R. Donald purchased from Diane McCormack for $262,887, residential, 10/22.

3740 London Road, Vikram Jadhav purchased from The Nancy M. Berry Revocable Trust for $975,000, residential, 10/22.

306 W. Austin St., Megan Tezak purchased Nicolett Stroud and Thomas Olafson from for $171,000, residential, 10/22.

2209 W. Fourth St., Laura L. Turman purchased from Joanna Niemi for $162,400, residential, 10/22.

2017 W. Third St., Jacqueline N. Scholer purchased Clare, Thomas and Jonathan Jones from for $150,000, residential, 10/22.

1873 Shilhon Road, Jack and Gabrielle Nelson purchased from James and Kristin Ulland for $65,000, residential, 10/22.

1534 Minnesota Ave., Virginia H. and Eric W. Green purchased from Michael Kaselnak and Michelle Taylor for $625,000, residential, 10/22.

1412 Denney Drive, Karen Christy and Brian Groh purchased from Jack and Jo Ann Salmela for $715,000, residential, 10/22.

129 W. Seventh St., John Magas and Kari Saunders purchased Deborah Anderson and Dianna Hunter from for $255,000, residential, 10/22.

122 Fifth St., Heather Sparks purchased from Scott Takala for $200,000, residential, 10/22.

1212 E. 11th St., Mariel F. Chamberlain purchased from Stacy S. Doran for $211,500, residential, 10/22.

109 E. Mankato St., Riley J. Kolquist purchased from Jack and Kacie Youso for $375,000, residential, 10/22.

109 Chambersburg Drive, Joseph M. and Heather L. Dejesus purchased from David L. and Sherry A. Johnson for $425,000, residential, 10/22.