Property Transactions for Dec. 21, 2022

A list of property transactions received from St. Louis County.

Residential bare land, Rothlandgroup LLC purchased from Arne Shulstad for $3,000, residential - bare land, 9/22.

Bare land, Housing and Redevelopment Authority purchased from St. Louis County Land and Minerals Department for $5,600, exempt from property tax, 9/22.

Bare land, Housing and Redevelopment Authority purchased from St. Louis County Land and Mineral Department for $3,440, exempt from property tax, 9/22.

9145 Brook St., Robert Legarde and Sara Lilleodden purchased from Alvin Berg and Vincent Nelson for $235,900, residential, 9/22.

5527 McQuade Road, Sanjukta Chaudhuri purchased from Angela and Andy Lipe for $71,000, residential, 8/22.

425 Oak Bend Drive, Sean C. and Amy C. Hayes purchased from Eldin R. Hage for $252,500, residential, 9/22.

4020 McCulloch St., Pascal Depaz purchased from Diane and Matthew C. Milinkovich for $275,000, residential, 9/22.

1922 Lakeview Drive, Marcus J. and Amanda B. Dallum purchased from Christopher Davies for $339,000, residential, 9/22.

Residential bare land, Ryan T. and Alyssa A. Aili purchased from Sharyl Gurovitsch for $103,000, residential - bare land, 9/22.

Bare land, Algernon Miller purchased from St. Louis County Land and Mineral Department for $12,420, exempt from property tax, 9/22.

6916 Raleigh St., Johnathan and Sarah Garramone purchased from Lee Erkkila for $175,000, residential, 9/22.

4914 Radar Road, Keith Musolf purchased from Laura Stresow for $350,000, residential, 9/22.

Residential bare land, Joellen and Brent Roppe purchased from Mark Kuiti and Christine Radzak for $18,000, residential - bare land, 9/22.