SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Property Transactions for Dec. 14, 2022

Recently sold properties from St. Louis County.

Matters of Record graphic
By Staff reports
December 14, 2022 09:27 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

A list of property transactions received from St. Louis County.  

Residential bare land, Ross T. and Beth M. Nimens purchased from Ronald Matson for $20,667, residential - bare land, 9/22.

Residential bare land, James C. and Laura K. Rich purchased from Ronald Matson for $20,667, residential - bare land, 9/22.

Residential bare land, James and Margaret Nickles purchased from Co-Development LLC for $52,000, residential - bare land, 9/22.

Residential bare land, Cliff and Amanda Kasie purchased from Ronald Matson for $20,667, residential - bare land, 9/22.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commercial bare land, River West Vacation Homes LLC purchased from Dale Maynard Johnson Trust for $510,000, commercial - bare land, 9/22.

Bare land, Sarah George and Joseph Schmidt purchased from The Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Duluth for $63,900, exempt from property tax, 9/22.

Bare land, Robert Miller purchased from Jay and Lisa Bjork for $135,000, bare land, 9/22.

Bare land, John and Lisa Norcross purchased from Jeffrey Sagal for $275,000, bare land, 9/22.

Bare land, Brent and Maranda Everson purchased from Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Duluth for $59,500, exempt from property tax, 9/22.

Address unassigned, Ryan and Ashley Carlson purchased from Alexander and Makenzie Vittorio for $650,000, residential, 9/22.

829 E. 13th St., B. Little and M. Bauer-Erickson purchased from Jacob E. and Sarah L. Erickson for $255,500, residential, 9/22.

823 N. 57th Ave. W., Leith Larsen-Ravenfeather purchased from Michael Albrecht for $259,900, residential, 9/22.

ADVERTISEMENT

814 N. 27th Ave. W., Kevin Brannon purchased from Nicole M. and Cynthia M. Wizner for $255,000, residential, 9/22.

723 Third St., Jake Thomas purchased from Jacqueline Koepp for $206,880, residential, 9/22.

622 E. 10th St., Kate M. Cartier purchased from Thomas Swanson for $213,261, residential, 9/22.

619 Atlantic Ave., Jeffery Rebecca Hartman-Baker purchased from Kenneth McNulty for $215,000, residential, 9/22.

5888 North Shore Drive, Matthew A. and Tori M. Stupnik purchased from Barbara J. Tschetter for $300,000, seasonal-recreational res - bare land, 9/22.

5771 Marigold Lane, Sarah Sandberg purchased from BD Range Properties Inc. for $355,000, residential, 9/22.

560 Park St., Paradocs Holdings LLC purchased from Fred and Shirley Royle for $230,000, residential, 9/22.

5508 Nordling Road, John Anderson and Jordan Tichenor purchased from Allen R. and Melissa Ratai for $1,075,000, residential, 9/22.

ADVERTISEMENT

5503 W. Eighth St., Lisa Sikkink and Frank Allen purchased from Kathy M. Lichterman for $305,000, residential, 9/22.

5490 Cant Road S., Craig Hartman purchased from James and Paula Quade for $60,000, residential, 9/22.

5401 London Road, Kristen J. Lane purchased from C. Allender and K. Groeneveld for $305,000, residential, 9/22.

5303 Jean Duluth Road, Marlin and Kristen Sundberg purchased from Matthew and Sarah Royseth for $300,000, residential, 9/22.

527 W. Fourth St., Andre and Peter Hussey purchased from Rachelle A. Rahn for $105,000, residential, 9/22.

519 N. 57th Ave. W., Brittany Hanuschak purchased from Leonard Beck for $103,000, residential, 9/22.

518 N. 42nd Ave. W., Morgan L. and Isabelle B. Askelin purchased from Dennis W. Coauette for $195,000, residential, 9/22.

518 N. 17th Ave. E., Kevin Voelz and Aubrey Dalbec purchased from Michael Kleven for $175,000, residential, 9/22.

507 N. 56th Ave. W., 218 Real Estate Group Inc. purchased from Georgia Anderson for $135,200, residential, 9/22.

5061 Maple Grove Road, Cali Nguyen and Binh Dang purchased from Emilie Slattengren for $320,000, residential, 9/22.

4966 Trails End Drive, Amy L. and Anthony Parker purchased from Eric and Amanda Tessier for $685,900, residential, 9/22.

4860 Glendale St., J. Stainbrook and C. Pruhomme purchased from W. and D. Jeanette and M. Davidson for $226,400, residential, 9/22.

4831 Second Ave. N., Angela Davern and Justin Vlotho purchased from Amended and Restated Trust Agr. for $365,000, residential, 9/22.

4815 Tioga St., Wilton Ventures LLC purchased from Rhonda Cooper-Busch for $35,317, residential, 9/22.

4706 Pitt St., Rachel Carlsgaard and Rob Hedburg purchased from Christine and Patrick McConnell for $310,000, residential, 9/22.

4502 Robinson St., Kara Aiken purchased from Karen L. and Gregory Johnson for $183,000, residential, 9/22.

4414 Haines Road, FSS Duluth RAS Storage LLC purchased from D & D Investments of Minnesota for $2,100,000, industrial (with buildings), 9/22.

4232 Willard Road, Ian Metry and Therese Danielle purchased from Pine Forest Properties LLC for $589,500, residential - bare land, 9/22.

417 Aspen Lane, Anthony Pfahl purchased from Ayman Noreddin and Hala Elganzoury for $205,000, residential, 9/22.

414 W. First St., Charles Stauduhar and Inga Maskun purchased from W & G Duluth LLC for $391,000, residential, 9/22.

41 W. Buffalo St., James Inciardi purchased from Virginia K. Carlson for $230,000, residential, 9/22.

404 N. Ugstad Road, Paul Kroseman purchased from Sharon Zaniewski for $85,000, residential, 9/22.

4002 Pitt St., Renee Rieder and Mitchell Randall purchased from Gary W. and Sylvia S. Cross for $395,000, residential, 9/22.

40 W. Central Entrance, Abacus Transportation LLC purchased from Vanvalkenburg Family Trust for $450,000, commercial (with buildings), 9/22.

3931 W. Eighth St., Walter Hopson Jr. purchased from Nicholas P. Cunningham for $170,000, residential, 9/22.

3921 W. Seventh St., William Zelazny purchased from Chloe and Erick Tralle for $202,400, residential, 9/22.

3821 Norton Road, John Freeman and Sydney Palen purchased from Brett R. and Amy L. Schelde for $365,000, residential, 9/22.

3762 Midway Road, Nationstar Mortgage LLC purchased from St. Louis County Land and Minerals Department for $23,900, exempt from property tax, 8/22.

3505 Piedmont Ave., Amanda Tessier purchased from Mobile Village LLC for $249,900, residential, 9/22.

3411 Medin Road, Shaman S. and Kody K. Whitson purchased from Joan Hatlestad for $655,000, residential, 9/22.

3285 Medin Road, Bridget and Paul A. Johnson purchased from Michelle Stebbins and Grensing for $51,000, residential - bare land, 9/22.

325 S. Lake Ave., Steven Schwanke and Rebecca Kurtz purchased from Thomas J. and Patty K. Cartier for $750,000, residential, 9/22.

325 S. Lake Ave., Duluth Playhouse Incorporated purchased from Matthew and Jessica McKnight for $317,000, seasonal-recreational res., 9/22.

3209 Chestnut St., Janis Wright purchased from Stacy, Scott and Sandra Goode for $180,000, residential, 9/22.

307 E. Locust St., Cordell and Deborah Watt purchased from Elizabeth and Joshua Lehn for $220,000, residential, 9/22.

303 E. Oxford St., Riha Rothberg purchased from Megan and Francis Cabrera for $372,000, residential, 9/22.

2870 Lakewood Junction Road, Kent and Sally Lundholm purchased from Samantha A. Webster for $245,000, residential, 9/22.

2821 Jean Duluth Road, Kari and Nicholas Pierce purchased from Samantha M. Peite for $315,000, residential, 9/22.

2628 W. Third St., Tyler Bjella and John Keith purchased from CLB Real Estate Investments LLC for $175,250, residential, 9/22.

2314 Greysolon Road, Richard Arneson purchased from Edith Michalski for $315,000, residential, 9/22.

2120 Woodland Ave., Natasha Klemer purchased from Linda and David J. Israel for $290,000, residential, 9/22.

204 W. Seventh St., John M. and Susan J. Olson purchased from Diane C. Ericksen for $375,000, residential, 9/22.

2016 Piedmont Ave., Sara and Peter San Felipo purchased from Justin T. and Jennifer E. Schultz for $234,250, residential, 9/22.

2016 E. Ninth St., Christine Fiorani purchased from Joshua P. and Megan E. Berlo for $377,500, residential, 9/22.

1823 W. First St., Ronald and Shelly Sundberg purchased from Jose and Rosa H. Lema for $135,000, residential, 9/22.

1816 W. Arrowhead Road, John A. Reich purchased from Richard C. Abrahamson for $100,000, residential, 9/22.

1707 Swan Lake Road, Andrew Erickson purchased from Eric and Samantha Paternoster for $263,000, residential, 9/22.

16 W. Mulberry St., Robert Horoshak purchased from Theresa and Lee Gruben for $395,000, residential, 9/22.

1529 E. Second St., Jared G. Page purchased from Marliss A. Westenfield As Trustee for $428,900, apartment, 8/22.

1417 101st Ave. W., Karada Tudor purchased from Timothy Belcastro for $177,500, residential, 9/22.

134 W. Palm St., David Palmer purchased from Barbara J. Davey for $258,500, residential, 9/22.

13 E. Fifth St., Mark and Kristine Biessener purchased from Daral Lange for $135,000, residential, 9/22.

121 S. 62nd Ave. W., Kathryn Pehling purchased from Debra and Robert Franckowiak for $249,900, residential, 9/22.

1204 E. Third St., Aaron and Amanda Othoudt purchased from Robert F. and Carol L. Kasper for $110,000, residential, 9/22.

116 W. Cleveland St., Samantha Trachte purchased from Daniel and Barbara Hoffman for $235,000, residential, 9/22.

114 Hubbell St., Reed Davey purchased from Samuel D. and Hannah L. Olson for $177,500, residential, 9/22.

1117 E. Ninth St., Jack Aughey purchased from William Myers and Mich Robertson for $159,500, residential, 9/22.

1105 E. Fourth St., Lake Superior Pads LLC purchased from The Marliss A. Westenfield Trust for $376,000, apartment, 9/22.

Related Topics: REAL ESTATE
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Matters of Record graphic
Business
Bankruptcies for Dec. 21, 2022
Bankruptcy information gathered from cases filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Duluth.
December 21, 2022 03:15 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Matters of Record graphic
Business
Property Transactions for Dec. 21, 2022
Recently sold properties from St. Louis County.
December 21, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
BIZ-3M-EARPLUG-LAWSUIT-MS
Business
3M to stop making 'forever chemicals,' to take up to $2.3B charge
PFAS do not break down quickly and have in recent years been found in dangerous concentrations in drinking water, soils and foods across the country.
December 20, 2022 09:42 AM
 · 
By  Reuters
windo.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota family turns deer stand into lefse drive-thru
Some say it's not Christmas without lefse, but just south of Fergus Falls, a farm family doesn't just make it for themselves, they sell from the road in a drive-thru lefse stand.
December 19, 2022 06:40 PM
 · 
By  Kevin Wallevand