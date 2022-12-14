Property Transactions for Dec. 14, 2022

A list of property transactions received from St. Louis County.

Residential bare land, Ross T. and Beth M. Nimens purchased from Ronald Matson for $20,667, residential - bare land, 9/22.

Residential bare land, James C. and Laura K. Rich purchased from Ronald Matson for $20,667, residential - bare land, 9/22.

Residential bare land, James and Margaret Nickles purchased from Co-Development LLC for $52,000, residential - bare land, 9/22.

Residential bare land, Cliff and Amanda Kasie purchased from Ronald Matson for $20,667, residential - bare land, 9/22.

Commercial bare land, River West Vacation Homes LLC purchased from Dale Maynard Johnson Trust for $510,000, commercial - bare land, 9/22.

Bare land, Sarah George and Joseph Schmidt purchased from The Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Duluth for $63,900, exempt from property tax, 9/22.

Bare land, Robert Miller purchased from Jay and Lisa Bjork for $135,000, bare land, 9/22.

Bare land, John and Lisa Norcross purchased from Jeffrey Sagal for $275,000, bare land, 9/22.

Bare land, Brent and Maranda Everson purchased from Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Duluth for $59,500, exempt from property tax, 9/22.

Address unassigned, Ryan and Ashley Carlson purchased from Alexander and Makenzie Vittorio for $650,000, residential, 9/22.

829 E. 13th St., B. Little and M. Bauer-Erickson purchased from Jacob E. and Sarah L. Erickson for $255,500, residential, 9/22.

823 N. 57th Ave. W., Leith Larsen-Ravenfeather purchased from Michael Albrecht for $259,900, residential, 9/22.

814 N. 27th Ave. W., Kevin Brannon purchased from Nicole M. and Cynthia M. Wizner for $255,000, residential, 9/22.

723 Third St., Jake Thomas purchased from Jacqueline Koepp for $206,880, residential, 9/22.

622 E. 10th St., Kate M. Cartier purchased from Thomas Swanson for $213,261, residential, 9/22.

619 Atlantic Ave., Jeffery Rebecca Hartman-Baker purchased from Kenneth McNulty for $215,000, residential, 9/22.

5888 North Shore Drive, Matthew A. and Tori M. Stupnik purchased from Barbara J. Tschetter for $300,000, seasonal-recreational res - bare land, 9/22.

5771 Marigold Lane, Sarah Sandberg purchased from BD Range Properties Inc. for $355,000, residential, 9/22.

560 Park St., Paradocs Holdings LLC purchased from Fred and Shirley Royle for $230,000, residential, 9/22.

5508 Nordling Road, John Anderson and Jordan Tichenor purchased from Allen R. and Melissa Ratai for $1,075,000, residential, 9/22.

5503 W. Eighth St., Lisa Sikkink and Frank Allen purchased from Kathy M. Lichterman for $305,000, residential, 9/22.

5490 Cant Road S., Craig Hartman purchased from James and Paula Quade for $60,000, residential, 9/22.

5401 London Road, Kristen J. Lane purchased from C. Allender and K. Groeneveld for $305,000, residential, 9/22.

5303 Jean Duluth Road, Marlin and Kristen Sundberg purchased from Matthew and Sarah Royseth for $300,000, residential, 9/22.

527 W. Fourth St., Andre and Peter Hussey purchased from Rachelle A. Rahn for $105,000, residential, 9/22.

519 N. 57th Ave. W., Brittany Hanuschak purchased from Leonard Beck for $103,000, residential, 9/22.

518 N. 42nd Ave. W., Morgan L. and Isabelle B. Askelin purchased from Dennis W. Coauette for $195,000, residential, 9/22.

518 N. 17th Ave. E., Kevin Voelz and Aubrey Dalbec purchased from Michael Kleven for $175,000, residential, 9/22.

507 N. 56th Ave. W., 218 Real Estate Group Inc. purchased from Georgia Anderson for $135,200, residential, 9/22.

5061 Maple Grove Road, Cali Nguyen and Binh Dang purchased from Emilie Slattengren for $320,000, residential, 9/22.

4966 Trails End Drive, Amy L. and Anthony Parker purchased from Eric and Amanda Tessier for $685,900, residential, 9/22.

4860 Glendale St., J. Stainbrook and C. Pruhomme purchased from W. and D. Jeanette and M. Davidson for $226,400, residential, 9/22.

4831 Second Ave. N., Angela Davern and Justin Vlotho purchased from Amended and Restated Trust Agr. for $365,000, residential, 9/22.

4815 Tioga St., Wilton Ventures LLC purchased from Rhonda Cooper-Busch for $35,317, residential, 9/22.

4706 Pitt St., Rachel Carlsgaard and Rob Hedburg purchased from Christine and Patrick McConnell for $310,000, residential, 9/22.

4502 Robinson St., Kara Aiken purchased from Karen L. and Gregory Johnson for $183,000, residential, 9/22.

4414 Haines Road, FSS Duluth RAS Storage LLC purchased from D & D Investments of Minnesota for $2,100,000, industrial (with buildings), 9/22.

4232 Willard Road, Ian Metry and Therese Danielle purchased from Pine Forest Properties LLC for $589,500, residential - bare land, 9/22.

417 Aspen Lane, Anthony Pfahl purchased from Ayman Noreddin and Hala Elganzoury for $205,000, residential, 9/22.

414 W. First St., Charles Stauduhar and Inga Maskun purchased from W & G Duluth LLC for $391,000, residential, 9/22.

41 W. Buffalo St., James Inciardi purchased from Virginia K. Carlson for $230,000, residential, 9/22.

404 N. Ugstad Road, Paul Kroseman purchased from Sharon Zaniewski for $85,000, residential, 9/22.

4002 Pitt St., Renee Rieder and Mitchell Randall purchased from Gary W. and Sylvia S. Cross for $395,000, residential, 9/22.

40 W. Central Entrance, Abacus Transportation LLC purchased from Vanvalkenburg Family Trust for $450,000, commercial (with buildings), 9/22.

3931 W. Eighth St., Walter Hopson Jr. purchased from Nicholas P. Cunningham for $170,000, residential, 9/22.

3921 W. Seventh St., William Zelazny purchased from Chloe and Erick Tralle for $202,400, residential, 9/22.

3821 Norton Road, John Freeman and Sydney Palen purchased from Brett R. and Amy L. Schelde for $365,000, residential, 9/22.

3762 Midway Road, Nationstar Mortgage LLC purchased from St. Louis County Land and Minerals Department for $23,900, exempt from property tax, 8/22.

3505 Piedmont Ave., Amanda Tessier purchased from Mobile Village LLC for $249,900, residential, 9/22.

3411 Medin Road, Shaman S. and Kody K. Whitson purchased from Joan Hatlestad for $655,000, residential, 9/22.

3285 Medin Road, Bridget and Paul A. Johnson purchased from Michelle Stebbins and Grensing for $51,000, residential - bare land, 9/22.

325 S. Lake Ave., Steven Schwanke and Rebecca Kurtz purchased from Thomas J. and Patty K. Cartier for $750,000, residential, 9/22.

325 S. Lake Ave., Duluth Playhouse Incorporated purchased from Matthew and Jessica McKnight for $317,000, seasonal-recreational res., 9/22.

3209 Chestnut St., Janis Wright purchased from Stacy, Scott and Sandra Goode for $180,000, residential, 9/22.

307 E. Locust St., Cordell and Deborah Watt purchased from Elizabeth and Joshua Lehn for $220,000, residential, 9/22.

303 E. Oxford St., Riha Rothberg purchased from Megan and Francis Cabrera for $372,000, residential, 9/22.

2870 Lakewood Junction Road, Kent and Sally Lundholm purchased from Samantha A. Webster for $245,000, residential, 9/22.

2821 Jean Duluth Road, Kari and Nicholas Pierce purchased from Samantha M. Peite for $315,000, residential, 9/22.

2628 W. Third St., Tyler Bjella and John Keith purchased from CLB Real Estate Investments LLC for $175,250, residential, 9/22.

2314 Greysolon Road, Richard Arneson purchased from Edith Michalski for $315,000, residential, 9/22.

2120 Woodland Ave., Natasha Klemer purchased from Linda and David J. Israel for $290,000, residential, 9/22.

204 W. Seventh St., John M. and Susan J. Olson purchased from Diane C. Ericksen for $375,000, residential, 9/22.

2016 Piedmont Ave., Sara and Peter San Felipo purchased from Justin T. and Jennifer E. Schultz for $234,250, residential, 9/22.

2016 E. Ninth St., Christine Fiorani purchased from Joshua P. and Megan E. Berlo for $377,500, residential, 9/22.

1823 W. First St., Ronald and Shelly Sundberg purchased from Jose and Rosa H. Lema for $135,000, residential, 9/22.

1816 W. Arrowhead Road, John A. Reich purchased from Richard C. Abrahamson for $100,000, residential, 9/22.

1707 Swan Lake Road, Andrew Erickson purchased from Eric and Samantha Paternoster for $263,000, residential, 9/22.

16 W. Mulberry St., Robert Horoshak purchased from Theresa and Lee Gruben for $395,000, residential, 9/22.

1529 E. Second St., Jared G. Page purchased from Marliss A. Westenfield As Trustee for $428,900, apartment, 8/22.

1417 101st Ave. W., Karada Tudor purchased from Timothy Belcastro for $177,500, residential, 9/22.

134 W. Palm St., David Palmer purchased from Barbara J. Davey for $258,500, residential, 9/22.

13 E. Fifth St., Mark and Kristine Biessener purchased from Daral Lange for $135,000, residential, 9/22.

121 S. 62nd Ave. W., Kathryn Pehling purchased from Debra and Robert Franckowiak for $249,900, residential, 9/22.

1204 E. Third St., Aaron and Amanda Othoudt purchased from Robert F. and Carol L. Kasper for $110,000, residential, 9/22.

116 W. Cleveland St., Samantha Trachte purchased from Daniel and Barbara Hoffman for $235,000, residential, 9/22.

114 Hubbell St., Reed Davey purchased from Samuel D. and Hannah L. Olson for $177,500, residential, 9/22.

1117 E. Ninth St., Jack Aughey purchased from William Myers and Mich Robertson for $159,500, residential, 9/22.

1105 E. Fourth St., Lake Superior Pads LLC purchased from The Marliss A. Westenfield Trust for $376,000, apartment, 9/22.

