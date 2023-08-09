Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 9
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Property Transactions for Aug. 9, 2023

Recently sold properties from St. Louis County.

Matters of Record graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 9:00 AM

Residential bare land, Sara B. and Ryan C. Weidemann purchased from Theodore H. and Irene F. Braun for $69,900, residential - bare land, 6/23.

Bare land, J&B Homes LLC purchased from Duluth HRA for $72,000, exempt from property tax, 6/23.

Bare land, Alvaro and Mary Godinez purchased from Gary M. and Helen Neumann for $110,000, bare land, 6/23.

Bare land, Abhi and Megan Devireddy purchased from Michael Lundgren for $280,000, bare land, 6/23.

9315 Westgate Blvd., SCA Duluth Inc. purchased from AA Hospitality Northshore LLC for $3,100,000, commercial (with buildings), 6/23.

ADVERTISEMENT

931 S. Lake Ave., Aaron J. and Brittany J. Prim purchased from Laura K. and Jeffrey Stuermer for $380,000, residential, 6/23.

8605 Maynard Place, NSVR Riverwest LLC purchased from River West Vacation Homes LLC for $733,959, commercial - bare land, 6/23.

6616 Cody St., White Oak Residential LLC purchased from Raymond Sams for $372,500, residential, 6/23.

611 E. 10th St., Anna White purchased from Tyler and Jessica Erzar for $217,500, residential, 6/23.

552 Anderson Road, Residential Services of Northern purchased from Duluth Regional Care Center for $312,500, exempt from property tax, 6/23.

5415 Juniata St., Matthew N. and Kristen N. Edmunds purchased from Ronald H. and Carla J. Klehr for $264,000, residential, 6/23.

5273 Spruce Court, Heather Mantsch purchased from Leon Kahlstorf and Karen Keil for $300,000, residential, 6/23.

5245 Lakewood Road, Jessika L. and Joel E. Reinhardt purchased from Mary Caprioli and Laura Chapin for $385,000, residential, 6/23.

ADVERTISEMENT

521 N. 27th Ave. W., Erica A. Cooley purchased from Michael and Jo Ann Hoffman for $235,000, residential, 6/23.

5165 Lester River Road, Karen and Steve Schuder purchased from Kathleen and Donald E. Annala for $830,000, residential, 6/23.

513 N. 42nd Ave. W., Key Powless purchased from Scott Nelson and Taatofa Tuinei for $200,000, residential, 6/23.

502 S. 64th Ave. W., Ryan and Mary Sloan purchased from Michael and Deborah Otto for $341,500, residential, 6/23.

4722 Otsego St., Jack and Sarah Fitzgerald purchased from Kaylee Bovard for $285,000, residential, 6/23.

4203 Trinity Road, Christopher and Tami Allen purchased from Abdon J. and Linda Friend for $185,000, residential, 6/23.

419 N. 13th Ave. E., Sunny Skies Enterprises LLC purchased from Moline Properties of Duluth LLC for $280,000, residential, 6/23.

407 W. Anoka St., Festus Sili and Priscar Muthami purchased from Jesse Hennen for $310,000, residential, 6/23.

ADVERTISEMENT

35 Minneapolis Ave., Annie Greenwood purchased from Amanda St. Aubin for $300,000, residential, 6/23.

310 S. 58th Ave. W., Ceaira Gibson purchased from Michael G. and Marjorie K. Gibson for $70,000, residential, 6/23.

2931 S. Lake Ave., Estate of Jeffrey Alan Krapu purchased from Steven McDonald for $400,100, residential, 6/23.

225 Sitka St., Bryon and Mary Vande Wege purchased from Jerome D. and Cindy J. Upton for $320,000, residential, 6/23.

2212 Ensign St., Mina Carlson and John Schafer purchased from Storm J. and Jackie L. Myers for $300,000, residential, 6/23.

2005 E. Sixth St., Sunny Skies Enterprises LLC purchased from Jill Spiegel and Joseph Brozic for $220,000, residential, 6/23.

1921 Vermilion Road, Morgan Peterson and Bradyn Watson purchased from Joseph Brozic and Jill Spiegel for $275,000, residential, 6/23.

1515 E. Seventh St., Craig and Margaret Lilja purchased from Hillside Views LLC for $300,000, residential, 6/23.

ADVERTISEMENT

137 W. Ideal St., Jonathan and Sara Cooper purchased from Richard Gurske for $400,000, residential, 6/23.

1316 E. Second St., Sunny Skies Enterprises LLC purchased from Moline Properties of Duluth LLC for $240,000, residential, 6/23.

121 W. Superior St., Expanding Horizon Homes LLC purchased from Shaffer Property Management for $495,000, commercial (with buildings), 6/23.

1033 85th Ave. W., D&B Ventures LLC purchased from H2H Real Estate LLC for $55,000, residential, 6/23.

102 S. Basswood Ave., Michael Nitz purchased from Kevin Quillen for $199,700, residential, 6/23.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
large black sign with Anchors End Tattoo name and phone number leans against wall
Business
Anchors End Tattoo sets up shop in Electric Fetus building
1d ago
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Grace Johnson (left) and Emma Johnson pose in front of their Simply Minnesota sign, July 24, 2023.
Members Only
Business
Sisters use entrepreneurial upbringing to start their own store in north-central Minnesota
2d ago
 · 
By  Hannah Ward
Matters of Record graphic
Business
Property Transactions for Aug. 2, 2023
6d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Freshly paved tennis courts at Cloquet High School.
Members Only
Prep
Cloquet athletic facility ‘on schedule’ for October opening
1h ago
 · 
By  Reagan Hoverman
several colorful quilts hang on wall
Lifestyle
Claudia Myers column: When you volunteer to run one of biggest quilt shows in US
3h ago
 · 
By  Claudia Myers
Black man in his 70s places left hand to chin and regards viewer thoughtfully. He wears eyeglasses and a purple button-down shirt.
Arts and Entertainment
Front Row Seat: 'Cherry Man' documentary grew out of friendship between photographers
3h ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Head shots of a woman and a man
Local
Reinert handily wins Duluth mayoral primary over Larson
10h ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen