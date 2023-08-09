Property Transactions for Aug. 9, 2023

Residential bare land, Sara B. and Ryan C. Weidemann purchased from Theodore H. and Irene F. Braun for $69,900, residential - bare land, 6/23.

Bare land, J&B Homes LLC purchased from Duluth HRA for $72,000, exempt from property tax, 6/23.

Bare land, Alvaro and Mary Godinez purchased from Gary M. and Helen Neumann for $110,000, bare land, 6/23.

Bare land, Abhi and Megan Devireddy purchased from Michael Lundgren for $280,000, bare land, 6/23.

9315 Westgate Blvd., SCA Duluth Inc. purchased from AA Hospitality Northshore LLC for $3,100,000, commercial (with buildings), 6/23.

ADVERTISEMENT

931 S. Lake Ave., Aaron J. and Brittany J. Prim purchased from Laura K. and Jeffrey Stuermer for $380,000, residential, 6/23.

8605 Maynard Place, NSVR Riverwest LLC purchased from River West Vacation Homes LLC for $733,959, commercial - bare land, 6/23.

6616 Cody St., White Oak Residential LLC purchased from Raymond Sams for $372,500, residential, 6/23.

611 E. 10th St., Anna White purchased from Tyler and Jessica Erzar for $217,500, residential, 6/23.

552 Anderson Road, Residential Services of Northern purchased from Duluth Regional Care Center for $312,500, exempt from property tax, 6/23.

5415 Juniata St., Matthew N. and Kristen N. Edmunds purchased from Ronald H. and Carla J. Klehr for $264,000, residential, 6/23.

5273 Spruce Court, Heather Mantsch purchased from Leon Kahlstorf and Karen Keil for $300,000, residential, 6/23.

5245 Lakewood Road, Jessika L. and Joel E. Reinhardt purchased from Mary Caprioli and Laura Chapin for $385,000, residential, 6/23.

ADVERTISEMENT

521 N. 27th Ave. W., Erica A. Cooley purchased from Michael and Jo Ann Hoffman for $235,000, residential, 6/23.

5165 Lester River Road, Karen and Steve Schuder purchased from Kathleen and Donald E. Annala for $830,000, residential, 6/23.

513 N. 42nd Ave. W., Key Powless purchased from Scott Nelson and Taatofa Tuinei for $200,000, residential, 6/23.

502 S. 64th Ave. W., Ryan and Mary Sloan purchased from Michael and Deborah Otto for $341,500, residential, 6/23.

4722 Otsego St., Jack and Sarah Fitzgerald purchased from Kaylee Bovard for $285,000, residential, 6/23.

4203 Trinity Road, Christopher and Tami Allen purchased from Abdon J. and Linda Friend for $185,000, residential, 6/23.

419 N. 13th Ave. E., Sunny Skies Enterprises LLC purchased from Moline Properties of Duluth LLC for $280,000, residential, 6/23.

407 W. Anoka St., Festus Sili and Priscar Muthami purchased from Jesse Hennen for $310,000, residential, 6/23.

ADVERTISEMENT

35 Minneapolis Ave., Annie Greenwood purchased from Amanda St. Aubin for $300,000, residential, 6/23.

310 S. 58th Ave. W., Ceaira Gibson purchased from Michael G. and Marjorie K. Gibson for $70,000, residential, 6/23.

2931 S. Lake Ave., Estate of Jeffrey Alan Krapu purchased from Steven McDonald for $400,100, residential, 6/23.

225 Sitka St., Bryon and Mary Vande Wege purchased from Jerome D. and Cindy J. Upton for $320,000, residential, 6/23.

2212 Ensign St., Mina Carlson and John Schafer purchased from Storm J. and Jackie L. Myers for $300,000, residential, 6/23.

2005 E. Sixth St., Sunny Skies Enterprises LLC purchased from Jill Spiegel and Joseph Brozic for $220,000, residential, 6/23.

1921 Vermilion Road, Morgan Peterson and Bradyn Watson purchased from Joseph Brozic and Jill Spiegel for $275,000, residential, 6/23.

1515 E. Seventh St., Craig and Margaret Lilja purchased from Hillside Views LLC for $300,000, residential, 6/23.

ADVERTISEMENT

137 W. Ideal St., Jonathan and Sara Cooper purchased from Richard Gurske for $400,000, residential, 6/23.

1316 E. Second St., Sunny Skies Enterprises LLC purchased from Moline Properties of Duluth LLC for $240,000, residential, 6/23.

121 W. Superior St., Expanding Horizon Homes LLC purchased from Shaffer Property Management for $495,000, commercial (with buildings), 6/23.

1033 85th Ave. W., D&B Ventures LLC purchased from H2H Real Estate LLC for $55,000, residential, 6/23.

102 S. Basswood Ave., Michael Nitz purchased from Kevin Quillen for $199,700, residential, 6/23.

