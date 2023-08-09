Property Transactions for Aug. 9, 2023
Recently sold properties from St. Louis County.
Residential bare land, Sara B. and Ryan C. Weidemann purchased from Theodore H. and Irene F. Braun for $69,900, residential - bare land, 6/23.
Bare land, J&B Homes LLC purchased from Duluth HRA for $72,000, exempt from property tax, 6/23.
Bare land, Alvaro and Mary Godinez purchased from Gary M. and Helen Neumann for $110,000, bare land, 6/23.
Bare land, Abhi and Megan Devireddy purchased from Michael Lundgren for $280,000, bare land, 6/23.
9315 Westgate Blvd., SCA Duluth Inc. purchased from AA Hospitality Northshore LLC for $3,100,000, commercial (with buildings), 6/23.
931 S. Lake Ave., Aaron J. and Brittany J. Prim purchased from Laura K. and Jeffrey Stuermer for $380,000, residential, 6/23.
8605 Maynard Place, NSVR Riverwest LLC purchased from River West Vacation Homes LLC for $733,959, commercial - bare land, 6/23.
6616 Cody St., White Oak Residential LLC purchased from Raymond Sams for $372,500, residential, 6/23.
611 E. 10th St., Anna White purchased from Tyler and Jessica Erzar for $217,500, residential, 6/23.
552 Anderson Road, Residential Services of Northern purchased from Duluth Regional Care Center for $312,500, exempt from property tax, 6/23.
5415 Juniata St., Matthew N. and Kristen N. Edmunds purchased from Ronald H. and Carla J. Klehr for $264,000, residential, 6/23.
5273 Spruce Court, Heather Mantsch purchased from Leon Kahlstorf and Karen Keil for $300,000, residential, 6/23.
5245 Lakewood Road, Jessika L. and Joel E. Reinhardt purchased from Mary Caprioli and Laura Chapin for $385,000, residential, 6/23.
521 N. 27th Ave. W., Erica A. Cooley purchased from Michael and Jo Ann Hoffman for $235,000, residential, 6/23.
5165 Lester River Road, Karen and Steve Schuder purchased from Kathleen and Donald E. Annala for $830,000, residential, 6/23.
513 N. 42nd Ave. W., Key Powless purchased from Scott Nelson and Taatofa Tuinei for $200,000, residential, 6/23.
502 S. 64th Ave. W., Ryan and Mary Sloan purchased from Michael and Deborah Otto for $341,500, residential, 6/23.
4722 Otsego St., Jack and Sarah Fitzgerald purchased from Kaylee Bovard for $285,000, residential, 6/23.
4203 Trinity Road, Christopher and Tami Allen purchased from Abdon J. and Linda Friend for $185,000, residential, 6/23.
419 N. 13th Ave. E., Sunny Skies Enterprises LLC purchased from Moline Properties of Duluth LLC for $280,000, residential, 6/23.
407 W. Anoka St., Festus Sili and Priscar Muthami purchased from Jesse Hennen for $310,000, residential, 6/23.
35 Minneapolis Ave., Annie Greenwood purchased from Amanda St. Aubin for $300,000, residential, 6/23.
310 S. 58th Ave. W., Ceaira Gibson purchased from Michael G. and Marjorie K. Gibson for $70,000, residential, 6/23.
2931 S. Lake Ave., Estate of Jeffrey Alan Krapu purchased from Steven McDonald for $400,100, residential, 6/23.
225 Sitka St., Bryon and Mary Vande Wege purchased from Jerome D. and Cindy J. Upton for $320,000, residential, 6/23.
2212 Ensign St., Mina Carlson and John Schafer purchased from Storm J. and Jackie L. Myers for $300,000, residential, 6/23.
2005 E. Sixth St., Sunny Skies Enterprises LLC purchased from Jill Spiegel and Joseph Brozic for $220,000, residential, 6/23.
1921 Vermilion Road, Morgan Peterson and Bradyn Watson purchased from Joseph Brozic and Jill Spiegel for $275,000, residential, 6/23.
1515 E. Seventh St., Craig and Margaret Lilja purchased from Hillside Views LLC for $300,000, residential, 6/23.
137 W. Ideal St., Jonathan and Sara Cooper purchased from Richard Gurske for $400,000, residential, 6/23.
1316 E. Second St., Sunny Skies Enterprises LLC purchased from Moline Properties of Duluth LLC for $240,000, residential, 6/23.
121 W. Superior St., Expanding Horizon Homes LLC purchased from Shaffer Property Management for $495,000, commercial (with buildings), 6/23.
1033 85th Ave. W., D&B Ventures LLC purchased from H2H Real Estate LLC for $55,000, residential, 6/23.
102 S. Basswood Ave., Michael Nitz purchased from Kevin Quillen for $199,700, residential, 6/23.
