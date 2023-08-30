Property Transactions for Aug. 30, 2023

Residential bare land, Steven and Jennifer Berry purchased from Patricia Ledoux Ahrens for $75,000, residential - bare land, 7/23.

Residential bare land, Daniel V. and Emily H. Mumford purchased from Bonnie L. Reyers Revocable Trust for $187,000, residential - bare land, 7/23.

Bare land, One Roof Community Housing Association purchased from Housing and Redevelopment Authority for $8,960, exempt from property tax, 7/23.

920 Almac Drive, Joanna and Kevin Danielson purchased from Jeffery W. Tykward and Lisa Frey for $510,000, residential, 7/23.

9120 Lawn St., Zachary Bollum and Shiela Miller purchased from Darrell E. and Jean M. Miller for $365,900, residential, 7/23.

823 Lupine Drive, Ryan and Ginger Hauschild purchased from Peter Gendreau and Suz Charbonneau for $545,000, residential, 7/23.

739 Mellwood Ave., Harley W. Johnson Revocable Trust purchased from Sharon Y. and Anthony C. Yung for $962,000, residential, 7/23.

726 N. 43rd Ave. W., Joy A. Wood purchased from Elizabeth Burt and Eliza Beattie for $201,000, residential, 7/23.

714 N. Arlington Ave., Anthony Valeri and Emma Windau purchased from Lee A. Johnson for $197,000, residential, 7/23.

709 Martha St., Kari Peterson purchased from Jordan Villebrun for $210,000, residential, 7/23.

637 N. 59th Ave. W., Standard Homes LLC purchased from Robert F. and Gina A. Wagner for $132,000, residential, 7/23.

630 N. 58th Ave. W., Anita Bushell purchased from Sarah Amistadi for $115,000, residential, 7/23.

612 N. 34th Ave. E., Aaron and Sara Johnson purchased from Mark and Blair Brandt for $417,000, residential, 7/23.

5896 Lonely Pine Drive, Mona and Kenneth Dzwonkowski purchased from Bruce F. and Coleen L. Karie for $675,000, residential, 7/23.

5301 Broadwing Drive, William and Margaret Dallos purchased from David Clapper for $670,000, residential, 6/23.

5275 Lavaque Junction, Robert W. and Molly A. Anderson purchased from Randall L. and Robin K. Muench for $272,000, residential, 6/23.

519 N. 22nd Ave. W., Sarah Tucker and Jonathan Giles purchased from Leslie Salmi for $185,000, residential, 7/23.

5183 W. Arrowhead Road, Alan and Sandra Jablonski purchased from Jay and Jill Zierden for $520,855, residential - bare land, 7/23.

5117 Colorado St., Nicholas Guttormsson purchased from Megan R. Impson for $262,000, residential, 7/23.

508 Minneapolis Ave., Katherine and Nicholas Timmerman purchased from Eric J. and Brittney J. Hanson for $445,000, residential, 6/23.

5 S. 58th Ave. W., Maricris and Dakota Morgando purchased from Joshua D. and Mary Jacobson for $200,000, residential, 6/23.

47 W. Chisholm St., Sarah Rogalla purchased from Patricia Knudsen for $200,000, residential, 7/23.

4514 Otsego St., Andrew Schmitz and Dani Karvonen purchased from Victor and Miriam A. Cora for $285,000, residential, 6/23.

4510 Woodland Ave., Eric and Erin King purchased from Dayna C. Thompson for $338,000, residential, 7/23.

4316 Gilliat St., Elizabeth Schlick and C. Bleifuss purchased from Carol Faber for $62,000, residential - bare land, 7/23.

4202 Jackson Drive, Jacob D. and Claire Moldenhauer purchased from Stephanie S. Schritzinger for $630,000, residential, 7/23.

4138 Charles Road, Patricia Berglund and C. Pappascaro purchased from Mark Yuran and Craig Siry for $527,000, residential, 7/23.

4122 W. Eighth St., Lara Fahnlander purchased from Barbara and Ricky L. Blekestad for $225,000, residential, 6/23.

411 Anderson Road, Debora Rachelle Inc. purchased from Glenn D. Tuominen for $84,000, residential, 6/23.

4074 W. Tischer Road, Terrence Kuenzel purchased from Taryl and Suzanna Massie for $315,000, residential, 6/23.

3927 Ugstad Road, Hannah Dineley and Ryan Marquez purchased from Richard Toenberg as Trustee for $330,000, residential, 7/23.

3601 Chambersburg Ave., John W. and Karen E. Miralli purchased from Jesse J. and Cindy Budisalovich for $425,000, residential, 6/23.

3528 Chambersburg Ave., John and Maggie Den Herder purchased from Piorkowski/Vittorio/Tjaden for $260,000, residential, 7/23.

3120 Restormel St., Ian Gotsky purchased from Terry and Charlotte McFerren for $170,000, residential, 6/23.

312 Kenilworth Ave., Anna Jacobson purchased from Holly M. Dill for $344,500, residential, 7/23.

3085 Strand Road, Randy J. Simonson purchased from Sherry L. Brown for $105,000, residential, 7/23.

2805 E. Superior St., Hayden Norris and Chloe Knop purchased from Mark S. and Kelly Summers for $280,500, residential, 7/23.

2344 Hutchinson Road, Chase Hren purchased from Chelsey and Lucas Lindstrom for $307,000, residential, 6/23.

221 W. Fifth St., Charlene L. Jacobi Surviving purchased from Michelle Owens for $395,000, residential, 6/23.

1815 Eileen Ave., Mitchell Johnson purchased from Gregg Boomgard for $230,000, residential, 7/23.

1531 E. Superior St., Larry Jackson purchased from Robert White for $63,642, residential, 7/23.

119 First St., Sheryl Vatne purchased from Elnore LLC for $250,000, residential, 7/23.

1126 Mesaba Ave., William Hardesty and George Sarkela purchased from Charles and Janice Elliott for $337,000, residential, 7/23.

10 W. Fifth St., Pius Chijide purchased from Elizabeth and Tyler Obinger for $299,900, residential, 7/23.