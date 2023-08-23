Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 23
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Property Transactions for Aug. 23, 2023

Recently sold properties from St. Louis County.

Matters of Record graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 2:30 PM

Bare land, Jamie Harvie and Nancy Sudak purchased from Bryan L. and Kathleen A. Beede for $240,000, bare land, 7/23.

Address unassigned, James Olson purchased from Judith Torrence and Mary Daniel for $650,000, residential, 7/23.

9314 Zimmerly Ave., C.M. Koosman and K.S. Strother purchased from Kacee and Rollie Pike for $199,780, residential, 7/23.

9 Saint Louis Court, Alton Smith and Tiarah Losee purchased from Mitchell and Sherri Randolph for $230,000, residential, 7/23.

802 N. 27th Ave. W., Ian Fekete purchased from Scott W. and Susan L. Thompson for $321,000, residential, 7/23.

ADVERTISEMENT

710 Minneapolis Ave., Lyric and Laura K. Rosatti purchased from Mitchell Irlbeck for $310,000, residential, 6/23.

6814 Redruth St., David Huntley purchased from Arrowhead Investments LLC for $181,000, residential, 7/23.

5740 Arnold Road, Benjamin Fagerlie and Holly Dill purchased from Robb W. and Cammie Jezierski for $610,000, residential, 7/23.

5716 Huntington St., Ruurd Schoolderman purchased from Joseph and Brittani Buchanan for $235,000, residential, 7/23.

5706 Juniata St., Robert J. Williamson II purchased from Gregory and Jacque Gowan for $356,000, residential, 7/23.

5527 McQuade Road, Gregory D. Smith purchased from Sanjukta Chaudhuri for $78,000, residential, 6/23.

5514 Highland St., Williams Eric and Cheryl Heikkila purchased from Shane Robinson and Carly Davidson for $263,000, residential, 7/23.

5180 Lavaque Junction, Donald C. and Jeanne M. Warttman purchased from Katy Van Loon for $441,900, residential, 6/23.

ADVERTISEMENT

48 Second St., Alec Gathje purchased from Kyle C. Brodie and Megan Fatta for $265,000, residential, 7/23.

4419 W. Eighth St., Michael Radar and Rebecca Forsberg purchased from Brandy I. and Heidi Lusk for $243,000, residential, 7/23.

4228 Washington Drive, Martin Guth purchased from Shannon M. and Michael J. Sassman for $724,500, residential, 6/23.

419 Wildwood Drive, Paul and Laurel Goulding purchased from Mary Millard for $325,000, residential, 7/23.

413 W. Mulberry St., Mei Zhou purchased from Charlene Talbot for $248,800, residential, 7/23.

3717 Linda Road, Michele and Robert Howard purchased from Lynn R. Ugstad for $387,000, residential, 7/23.

346 Hickory St., Charles and Pamela Swanson purchased from Candice and Patrick Moore for $375,000, residential, 7/23.

325 S. Lake Ave., Iron Marine and Com Shipbuilding purchased from Phillip and Joan Oswald for $305,000, seasonal-recreational residential, 6/23.

ADVERTISEMENT

3008 Lavis Road, Randy and Melissa Julian purchased from Terrence and Miranda Kuenzel for $700,000, residential, 6/23.

2740 Lauren Road, Scott Wibbens purchased from Bradley E. Berg for $600,000, residential, 6/23.

2514 Branch St., purchased from Kroening Tricia J. for $475,000, residential, 7/23.

2317 Hanford Ave., Timothy and Jessica Kleiman purchased from Gregory A. and Debra L. Goldman for $525,000, residential, 6/23.

223 S. 29th Ave. W., Alessandro Giuliani purchased from Force 1 LLC for $995,000, commercial (with buildings), 7/23.

2218 Cottage Hill Circle, Mark E. and Constance P. Morris purchased from Dirt Inc. for $525,000, residential, 6/23.

2131 Allegheny St., Traci C. and Benjamin D. Hustedt purchased from Donald C. and Jeanne M. Warttman for $384,000, residential, 7/23.

205 Coffee Creek Blvd., Tracy and John N. Huotari purchased from Mary Lick for $445,000, residential, 7/23.

ADVERTISEMENT

1924 Shonberg Road, Wesley K. and Karen V. Blomquist purchased from Marlin R. and Anna-Marie Nelson for $500,000, residential, 7/23.

1912 E. Fifth St., Eric Kiekow purchased from E.M. and R. H. Zeitz Hudelson for $335,000, residential, 7/23.

1538 Torgeson Road, Michael Whitby and Julie Nawrocki purchased from Brandon and Alexandra Willemarck for $490,000, residential, 7/23.

1314 97th Ave. W., Vicki Holtz purchased from Pamela Jenson for $144,613, residential, 7/23.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Matters of Record graphic
Business
Bankruptcies for Aug. 23, 2023
3h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Coborn's
Business
Coborn’s, the parent company of Cash Wise, announces leadership changes
1d ago
 · 
By  Trent Abrego
A building rendering
Business
L&M Fleet Supply plans new $50 million distribution center in Grand Rapids
1d ago
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
PKG.Still002 (2).jpg
Minnesota
'Still hard to believe': Moorhead teen hooks a billfold full of money on Lake of the Woods
6h ago
 · 
By  Kevin Wallevand
Isle Royale wolves
Northland Outdoors
How 1 wolf changed everything on Isle Royale
2h ago
 · 
By  John Myers
A sign on a building reads "Fiserv Forum."
North Dakota
LIVE UPDATES: Burgum makes appearance on crutches at GOP debate arena
2h ago
 · 
By  Hunter Dunteman
Jeremy James Lawrence_web
Local
Mountain Iron man missing after ATV trip to Duluth
2h ago
 · 
By  John Myers