Property Transactions for Aug. 23, 2023

Bare land, Jamie Harvie and Nancy Sudak purchased from Bryan L. and Kathleen A. Beede for $240,000, bare land, 7/23.

Address unassigned, James Olson purchased from Judith Torrence and Mary Daniel for $650,000, residential, 7/23.

9314 Zimmerly Ave., C.M. Koosman and K.S. Strother purchased from Kacee and Rollie Pike for $199,780, residential, 7/23.

9 Saint Louis Court, Alton Smith and Tiarah Losee purchased from Mitchell and Sherri Randolph for $230,000, residential, 7/23.

802 N. 27th Ave. W., Ian Fekete purchased from Scott W. and Susan L. Thompson for $321,000, residential, 7/23.

ADVERTISEMENT

710 Minneapolis Ave., Lyric and Laura K. Rosatti purchased from Mitchell Irlbeck for $310,000, residential, 6/23.

6814 Redruth St., David Huntley purchased from Arrowhead Investments LLC for $181,000, residential, 7/23.

5740 Arnold Road, Benjamin Fagerlie and Holly Dill purchased from Robb W. and Cammie Jezierski for $610,000, residential, 7/23.

5716 Huntington St., Ruurd Schoolderman purchased from Joseph and Brittani Buchanan for $235,000, residential, 7/23.

5706 Juniata St., Robert J. Williamson II purchased from Gregory and Jacque Gowan for $356,000, residential, 7/23.

5527 McQuade Road, Gregory D. Smith purchased from Sanjukta Chaudhuri for $78,000, residential, 6/23.

5514 Highland St., Williams Eric and Cheryl Heikkila purchased from Shane Robinson and Carly Davidson for $263,000, residential, 7/23.

5180 Lavaque Junction, Donald C. and Jeanne M. Warttman purchased from Katy Van Loon for $441,900, residential, 6/23.

ADVERTISEMENT

48 Second St., Alec Gathje purchased from Kyle C. Brodie and Megan Fatta for $265,000, residential, 7/23.

4419 W. Eighth St., Michael Radar and Rebecca Forsberg purchased from Brandy I. and Heidi Lusk for $243,000, residential, 7/23.

4228 Washington Drive, Martin Guth purchased from Shannon M. and Michael J. Sassman for $724,500, residential, 6/23.

419 Wildwood Drive, Paul and Laurel Goulding purchased from Mary Millard for $325,000, residential, 7/23.

413 W. Mulberry St., Mei Zhou purchased from Charlene Talbot for $248,800, residential, 7/23.

3717 Linda Road, Michele and Robert Howard purchased from Lynn R. Ugstad for $387,000, residential, 7/23.

346 Hickory St., Charles and Pamela Swanson purchased from Candice and Patrick Moore for $375,000, residential, 7/23.

325 S. Lake Ave., Iron Marine and Com Shipbuilding purchased from Phillip and Joan Oswald for $305,000, seasonal-recreational residential, 6/23.

ADVERTISEMENT

3008 Lavis Road, Randy and Melissa Julian purchased from Terrence and Miranda Kuenzel for $700,000, residential, 6/23.

2740 Lauren Road, Scott Wibbens purchased from Bradley E. Berg for $600,000, residential, 6/23.

2514 Branch St., purchased from Kroening Tricia J. for $475,000, residential, 7/23.

2317 Hanford Ave., Timothy and Jessica Kleiman purchased from Gregory A. and Debra L. Goldman for $525,000, residential, 6/23.

223 S. 29th Ave. W., Alessandro Giuliani purchased from Force 1 LLC for $995,000, commercial (with buildings), 7/23.

2218 Cottage Hill Circle, Mark E. and Constance P. Morris purchased from Dirt Inc. for $525,000, residential, 6/23.

2131 Allegheny St., Traci C. and Benjamin D. Hustedt purchased from Donald C. and Jeanne M. Warttman for $384,000, residential, 7/23.

205 Coffee Creek Blvd., Tracy and John N. Huotari purchased from Mary Lick for $445,000, residential, 7/23.

ADVERTISEMENT

1924 Shonberg Road, Wesley K. and Karen V. Blomquist purchased from Marlin R. and Anna-Marie Nelson for $500,000, residential, 7/23.

1912 E. Fifth St., Eric Kiekow purchased from E.M. and R. H. Zeitz Hudelson for $335,000, residential, 7/23.

1538 Torgeson Road, Michael Whitby and Julie Nawrocki purchased from Brandon and Alexandra Willemarck for $490,000, residential, 7/23.

1314 97th Ave. W., Vicki Holtz purchased from Pamela Jenson for $144,613, residential, 7/23.

