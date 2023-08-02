Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Property Transactions for Aug. 2, 2023

Recently sold properties from St. Louis County.

Matters of Record graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 2:00 PM

Bare land, Derek Nelson purchased from Donna R. and Arden W. Stabs for $120,000, bare land, 6/23.

8611 Maynard Place, Abernathy Riverview LLC purchased from River West Vacation Homes LLC for $737,273, commercial - bare land, 5/23.

818 Voss Ave., Daryn Herrick purchased from Standard Homes LLC for $136,000, residential, 6/23.

816 N. Blackman Ave., Mariah and Liam Feighny purchased from Walsh/Olson/Peterson for $245,000, residential, 5/23.

730 W. Skyline Parkway, Julianne Peters purchased from Regina Doller for $275,000, residential, 6/23.

ADVERTISEMENT

621 E. 10th St., Jacob Hillmer purchased from Elizabeth and Tyler Obinger for $267,000, residential, 6/23.

616 Selfridge Drive, William Allen and Barbara Burke purchased from Steve Greenfield for $240,000, residential, 5/23.

608 W. Arrowhead Rd., Michael Lyttle purchased from David M. and Joan A. Schultz for $290,000, residential, 6/23.

6016 Cody St., Marcella Webber purchased from Sarah Wildes for $161,500, residential, 6/23.

5901 London Road, Craig R. and Lauren Aldinger purchased from Keith and Shana Klemmer for $469,300, residential, 6/23.

5823 W. Eighth St., Zachary Miller purchased from Julie Patton for $190,000, residential, 6/23.

5801 Tioga St., Abigail and Alex Tukianen purchased from Heidi and Mitchell Smerz for $210,000, residential, 5/23.

517 N. 61st Ave. W., Patrick Diedrich purchased from Jie Gooder for $222,000, residential, 6/23.

ADVERTISEMENT

5163 Greenwood Road, New London Land Co. LLC purchased from Randall E. and Lynn Millikan for $900,000, residential, 6/23.

4966 Trails End Drive, Jacob Rurup and Holly Duren purchased from Amy L. and Anthony Parker for $752,500, residential, 6/23.

4721 Robinson St., Standard Homes LLC purchased from Raymond G. Davis for $128,500, residential, 6/23.

4705 Peabody St., Jared Hager purchased from Kristin and Jesse Trelstad for $292,000, residential, 6/23.

4501 Pitt St., La Vie En Rose Properties LLC purchased from Brenda and Michael Gatlin for $245,000, residential, 5/23.

4411 W. Sixth St., Nicholas and Kelly Vittorio purchased from Bruce R. and Nanette S. Banicki for $255,000, residential, 5/23.

4407 W. Eighth St., Daniel Glinski and David Pocrnich purchased from Paramount Investment Group LLC for $86,000, residential, 6/23.

4364 Calvary Road W., Victoria Swanson purchased from Garret Rombal for $295,000, residential, 6/23.

ADVERTISEMENT

4274 Westwood Road, Joseph J. and Jordanne L. Hartman purchased from Gayle Froelich and David Marquard for $630,000, residential, 5/23.

423 N. 42nd Ave. W., Chase and Samantha Moe purchased from Beth Fruehauf and Daniel Rossow for $221,500, residential, 6/23.

3755 Haines Road, Matthew Bragee purchased from Tammie Lanthier for $218,000, residential, 6/23.

3420 N. 87th Ave. W., Curtis and Heidi A. Doty purchased from Brice R. and Jill A. Hansen for $303,500, residential, 6/23.

3339 Vernon St., Randy Tvedt purchased from Pamela Porish and James Sweeny for $183,600, residential, 6/23.

2940 Greysolon Road, Joseph R. and Nicole L. Welle purchased from E. N. Hewell and B. K. Venable for $650,000, residential, 6/23.

2887 Hutchinson Road, Travis Thelen purchased from A. Manigault and R. Bauman for $295,000, residential, 5/23.

2802 Branch St., C. and M. Polgreen-Braithwaite purchased from Rachel and Michael Gordon for $604,500, residential, 6/23.

ADVERTISEMENT

2315 Portage Drive, Ryan P. and Jessica R. Shaver purchased from Susan Strom for $350,000, residential, 6/23.

22 First St., A. Wenner and B. Schleppenbach purchased from Stacy Johnson for $235,500, residential, 5/23.

2122 Woodland Ave., Deyona Kirk purchased from Kelly Lauber for $520,000, residential, 5/23.

2115 W. 22nd St., Maddyson Robertson purchased from Gary A. and Marianne H. Grote for $249,000, residential, 6/23.

2114 Johnson Road, The Karen M. Dorow Revocable Trust purchased from Britany and Cole Bower for $135,000, residential, 6/23.

211 N. 34th Ave. W., Luke Matlon purchased from Daniel Hanks for $215,750, residential, 6/23.

211 Fairmont St., Allison and Dustin Ray purchased from Patrick J. and Stacy W. Oltmanns for $525,000, residential, 6/23.

1924 Lawn St., N. Nothongkhamn and L. Hanson purchased from Allison J. and Dustin Ray for $300,000, residential, 6/23.

ADVERTISEMENT

1895 Shilhon Road, Joseph and Suzanna Nelson purchased from James Ulland and Kristin Nelson for $65,000, residential, 6/23.

1721 E. First St., Westman Properties LLC purchased from Louise Hancock for $400,000, residential, 6/23.

1503 Belmont Road, Paige Vizanko purchased from Aaron and Jubilee Walls for $227,500, residential, 6/23.

124 Waverly Place, Alison Lombardo and Stephen Rostad purchased from Mark and Lorelie Vincent for $565,000, residential, 6/23.

118 N. 64th Ave. W., Ehle Properties LLC purchased from A & B Rentals for $310,000, apartment, 6/23.

1032 Grand View Ave., Zebulun Pontius purchased from Kris and Seth Holte for $281,500, residential, 6/23.

101 N. 56th Ave. W., High Point Holdings LLC purchased from Irving School LLC for $3,650,000, apartment, 6/23.

1002 Missouri Ave., M. Bakpayev and K. Seidakhmetoval purchased from Amanda Pearson for $425,000, residential, 6/23.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Matters of Record graphic
Business
Bankruptcies for Aug. 2
3h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Man opens the door to a demonstration home
Members Only
Business
UMD research institute 'housing a house' for Two Harbors company
7h ago
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
IMG_6431 (2).JPG
Minnesota
For climate-smart ag policy, data is key, USDA undersecretary says
21h ago
 · 
By  Jeff Beach
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A pink sedan viewed from the right rear with a highly lifted suspension.
Members Only
Local
Cloquet car meets offer outlet, connection
1h ago
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
PolyMet
Local
Court says MPCA did not take 'hard look' at NorthMet permit
3h ago
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
082820.C.ST.Tiffany_WEB.jpg
Local
Tiffany won't seek Wisconsin seat in US Senate
6h ago
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
varieties of alcoholic beverages
Members Only
Lifestyle
Cider vs. seltzer vs. beer: Duluth craft pros on consumers' many choices
8h ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler