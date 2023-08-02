Property Transactions for Aug. 2, 2023

Bare land, Derek Nelson purchased from Donna R. and Arden W. Stabs for $120,000, bare land, 6/23.

8611 Maynard Place, Abernathy Riverview LLC purchased from River West Vacation Homes LLC for $737,273, commercial - bare land, 5/23.

818 Voss Ave., Daryn Herrick purchased from Standard Homes LLC for $136,000, residential, 6/23.

816 N. Blackman Ave., Mariah and Liam Feighny purchased from Walsh/Olson/Peterson for $245,000, residential, 5/23.

730 W. Skyline Parkway, Julianne Peters purchased from Regina Doller for $275,000, residential, 6/23.

621 E. 10th St., Jacob Hillmer purchased from Elizabeth and Tyler Obinger for $267,000, residential, 6/23.

616 Selfridge Drive, William Allen and Barbara Burke purchased from Steve Greenfield for $240,000, residential, 5/23.

608 W. Arrowhead Rd., Michael Lyttle purchased from David M. and Joan A. Schultz for $290,000, residential, 6/23.

6016 Cody St., Marcella Webber purchased from Sarah Wildes for $161,500, residential, 6/23.

5901 London Road, Craig R. and Lauren Aldinger purchased from Keith and Shana Klemmer for $469,300, residential, 6/23.

5823 W. Eighth St., Zachary Miller purchased from Julie Patton for $190,000, residential, 6/23.

5801 Tioga St., Abigail and Alex Tukianen purchased from Heidi and Mitchell Smerz for $210,000, residential, 5/23.

517 N. 61st Ave. W., Patrick Diedrich purchased from Jie Gooder for $222,000, residential, 6/23.

5163 Greenwood Road, New London Land Co. LLC purchased from Randall E. and Lynn Millikan for $900,000, residential, 6/23.

4966 Trails End Drive, Jacob Rurup and Holly Duren purchased from Amy L. and Anthony Parker for $752,500, residential, 6/23.

4721 Robinson St., Standard Homes LLC purchased from Raymond G. Davis for $128,500, residential, 6/23.

4705 Peabody St., Jared Hager purchased from Kristin and Jesse Trelstad for $292,000, residential, 6/23.

4501 Pitt St., La Vie En Rose Properties LLC purchased from Brenda and Michael Gatlin for $245,000, residential, 5/23.

4411 W. Sixth St., Nicholas and Kelly Vittorio purchased from Bruce R. and Nanette S. Banicki for $255,000, residential, 5/23.

4407 W. Eighth St., Daniel Glinski and David Pocrnich purchased from Paramount Investment Group LLC for $86,000, residential, 6/23.

4364 Calvary Road W., Victoria Swanson purchased from Garret Rombal for $295,000, residential, 6/23.

4274 Westwood Road, Joseph J. and Jordanne L. Hartman purchased from Gayle Froelich and David Marquard for $630,000, residential, 5/23.

423 N. 42nd Ave. W., Chase and Samantha Moe purchased from Beth Fruehauf and Daniel Rossow for $221,500, residential, 6/23.

3755 Haines Road, Matthew Bragee purchased from Tammie Lanthier for $218,000, residential, 6/23.

3420 N. 87th Ave. W., Curtis and Heidi A. Doty purchased from Brice R. and Jill A. Hansen for $303,500, residential, 6/23.

3339 Vernon St., Randy Tvedt purchased from Pamela Porish and James Sweeny for $183,600, residential, 6/23.

2940 Greysolon Road, Joseph R. and Nicole L. Welle purchased from E. N. Hewell and B. K. Venable for $650,000, residential, 6/23.

2887 Hutchinson Road, Travis Thelen purchased from A. Manigault and R. Bauman for $295,000, residential, 5/23.

2802 Branch St., C. and M. Polgreen-Braithwaite purchased from Rachel and Michael Gordon for $604,500, residential, 6/23.

2315 Portage Drive, Ryan P. and Jessica R. Shaver purchased from Susan Strom for $350,000, residential, 6/23.

22 First St., A. Wenner and B. Schleppenbach purchased from Stacy Johnson for $235,500, residential, 5/23.

2122 Woodland Ave., Deyona Kirk purchased from Kelly Lauber for $520,000, residential, 5/23.

2115 W. 22nd St., Maddyson Robertson purchased from Gary A. and Marianne H. Grote for $249,000, residential, 6/23.

2114 Johnson Road, The Karen M. Dorow Revocable Trust purchased from Britany and Cole Bower for $135,000, residential, 6/23.

211 N. 34th Ave. W., Luke Matlon purchased from Daniel Hanks for $215,750, residential, 6/23.

211 Fairmont St., Allison and Dustin Ray purchased from Patrick J. and Stacy W. Oltmanns for $525,000, residential, 6/23.

1924 Lawn St., N. Nothongkhamn and L. Hanson purchased from Allison J. and Dustin Ray for $300,000, residential, 6/23.

1895 Shilhon Road, Joseph and Suzanna Nelson purchased from James Ulland and Kristin Nelson for $65,000, residential, 6/23.

1721 E. First St., Westman Properties LLC purchased from Louise Hancock for $400,000, residential, 6/23.

1503 Belmont Road, Paige Vizanko purchased from Aaron and Jubilee Walls for $227,500, residential, 6/23.

124 Waverly Place, Alison Lombardo and Stephen Rostad purchased from Mark and Lorelie Vincent for $565,000, residential, 6/23.

118 N. 64th Ave. W., Ehle Properties LLC purchased from A & B Rentals for $310,000, apartment, 6/23.

1032 Grand View Ave., Zebulun Pontius purchased from Kris and Seth Holte for $281,500, residential, 6/23.

101 N. 56th Ave. W., High Point Holdings LLC purchased from Irving School LLC for $3,650,000, apartment, 6/23.

1002 Missouri Ave., M. Bakpayev and K. Seidakhmetoval purchased from Amanda Pearson for $425,000, residential, 6/23.

