Property Transactions for Aug. 16, 2023

Address unassigned, Richard B. and Ann T. Hyrkas purchased from Mike D. Taves for $370,000, residential, 6/23.

Address unassigned, Richard Johnson purchased from Jay D. and Jill Zierden for $15,000, residential, 6/23.

910 N. 22nd Ave. W., H & R Properties Duluth LLC purchased from Kevin Helquist for $257,000, residential, 6/23.

8050 E. Spirit Cove Drive, Thomas Jamison and Jessie Peterson purchased from Roger and Helen Munson for $471,000, residential, 6/23.

730 Almac Drive, Lane Eliason and Ahna Richardson purchased from Ronald Schipper for $266,000, residential, 6/23.

ADVERTISEMENT

5241 Miller Trunk Highway, Mylottis Properties LLC purchased from Vermillion Homes Inc. for $335,000, residential, 6/23.

5214 Tioga St., Patrick and Nicole Chamberlin purchased from Blair and Liam Bacon for $320,000, residential, 6/23.

4285 Haines Road, Hytten Enterprises LLC purchased from Doyle Investments LLC for $3,100,000, commercial (with buildings), 7/23.

325 S. Lake Ave., Keith M. Thompson purchased from Andy and Kimberly Borg for $1,100,000, residential, 6/23.

312 N. 40th Ave. E., Mattiello-Nascimento and Borchardt, et al. purchased from R Ruybal and V Fringer for $294,900, residential, 7/23.

2906 Greysolon Road, Juan N. and Danita R. Marroquin purchased from Melissa G. and Randy L. Julian for $385,000, residential, 6/23.

2856 W. Sixth St., Schraut David S. purchased from Zomerfelt/Flaherty/Kirk, et al. for $199,639, residential, 6/23.

2331 W. 26th St., Larkin Lalor and Tyler Olson purchased from Sherry Fuller for $275,000, residential, 6/23.

ADVERTISEMENT

224 Maple Grove Road, Gabriel Johnson purchased from T. and L. McDonald, S. and M. McDonald and L. and R. Vik for $190,500, residential, 6/23.

2110 W. Seventh St., Zachary Luedtke and Azin Awal purchased from David C. and Mistyna M. Bristol for $310,000, residential, 6/23.

1836 Dunedin Ave., Drew Lally purchased from KCG Rentals LLC for $265,000, residential, 6/23.

1822 Wallace Ave., Paula M. and Lowell Gudmundson purchased from Randy and Joyce Simonson for $306,000, residential, 6/23.

1709 E. Eighth St., Stacey and Travis Parker purchased from Russell C. White and Ann Di for $290,000, residential, 6/23.

1601 N. 43rd Ave. E., Jamen Olk and Christina Hacking purchased from John D. Sewall for $330,000, residential, 6/23.

1317 Lincoln Park Drive, Anna Hess purchased from Sara B. and Johnathan W. Feick for $260,000, residential, 7/23.

1226 E. Third St., Zenith City Properties LLC purchased from Isaacson Northern Investments for $180,500, residential, 6/23.