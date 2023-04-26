Property Transactions for April 26, 2023

Residential bare land, Allan and Kathleen Axtell purchased from JLG Enterprises of Hermantown for $100,000, residential - bare land, 12/22.

Residential bare land, Adam and Lexus Krause purchased from JLG Enterprises of Hermantown for $120,000, residential - bare land, 12/22.

6117 Nashua St., Daniel and Nancy Houston purchased from Harrison and Lauren Triplett for $274,000, residential, 3/23.

523 E. Sixth St., P4T Holdings LLC purchased from Louis A. Fussy for $125,000, residential, 3/23.

168 W. Central Entrance, Ryan Harrington purchased from David Barschdorf for $50,000, residential, 3/23.

9 E. Fourth St., BJS Land Co. DLH LLC purchased from Michele Desrosier for $185,000, residential, 3/23.

807 E. Seventh St., 807 E 7th St. LLC purchased from Gideon Mailer and Nicole Halen for $232,000, residential, 3/23.

730 Fifth St., Devin and Ebony Nelson purchased from One Roof Community Housing for $285,600, residential, 3/23.

601 Boulevard Place, Ashleigh Brykaliuk and Reagan Haley purchased from Nicole A. and Mackenzie A. Luoma for $301,500, residential, 3/23.

5606 Highland St., Michael Jansen purchased from Trenton Autio for $233,000, residential, 3/23.

518 N. 12th Ave. E., Joey Mitchell and Anna Beam-Mitchell purchased from Judith L. Blake for $220,000, residential, 3/23.

5154 W. Arrowhead Road, Rainy Day Funding II LLC purchased from Jason and Crystal Hoffman for $76,000, residential, 3/23.

5128 Juniata St., Jeffrey Lyon purchased from Ruth and Jeffrey E. Lyon for $402,000, residential, 3/23.

4355 Calvary Road W., Alan M. and Hana J. Rogers purchased from Damon M. Blackburn for $285,000, residential, 3/23.

4314 Gladstone St., Pamela Montz purchased from Cynthia L. Zook for $277,500, residential, 3/23.

4088 Haines Road, Force 1 LLC. purchased from Mark T. and Carrie M. Sipper for $270,000, residential, 3/23.

34 W. Cleveland St., Michael and Ann-Marie Beckius purchased from John and Janet Ortberg for $237,000, residential, 3/23.

312 102nd Ave. W., Anna Hamner purchased from Tyler Christianson for $160,000, residential, 3/23.

311 E. Superior St., Rocky Berndt and Kathleen Lynch purchased from Barbara G. Hjort for $639,000, residential, 3/23.

2919 N. 52nd Ave. E., Luke and Emily A. Widstrom purchased from Jonathan and Gretchen Swedin for $89,900, residential - bare land, 3/23.

2724 W. Ninth St., Nancy and Daniel Nelson purchased from Constance Chapinski for $160,000, residential, 3/23.

2713 E. Second St., Emma Licht purchased from Nathaniel and Rachel Moline for $426,000, residential, 3/23.

232 W. Kent Road, Bethany Brunner and Avery Shultz purchased from Holli and Jason Parenteau for $258,000, residential, 3/23.

2216 W. Eighth St., Seth Farrell purchased from HBOO Properties LLC for $104,900, residential, 3/23.

2109 Jefferson St., NelsonJefferson Properties LLC purchased from Lawrence Johnson for $244,095, residential, 3/23.

202 E. Locust St., Brian W. and Kelly L. Audette purchased from Marie Raymond for $275,000, residential, 3/23.

1807 E. Third St., New London Land Co. LLC purchased from Trondheim 18 LLC for $2,600,000, apartment, 3/23.

16 N. 64th Ave. W., Scott Schave purchased from Barbara Mathson for $190,000, residential, 3/23.

1239 Brainerd Ave., Barbara Flaig purchased from Ice Water Properties LLC for $250,000, residential, 3/23.

122 E. Eighth St., Kyle Landwehr purchased from Dennis Niskanen for $50,000, residential, 3/23.

1213 E. Sixth St., One Roof Community Housing purchased from Lisa and Rory Anderson for $220,000, residential, 3/23.

1103 96th Ave. W., Dove Enterprises LLC purchased from Minnesota Housing Finance Agency for $62,000, residential, 3/23.