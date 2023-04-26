99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Property Transactions for April 26, 2023

Recently sold properties from St. Louis County.

Matters of Record graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 9:00 AM

Residential bare land, Allan and Kathleen Axtell purchased from JLG Enterprises of Hermantown for $100,000, residential - bare land, 12/22.

Residential bare land, Adam and Lexus Krause purchased from JLG Enterprises of Hermantown for $120,000, residential - bare land, 12/22.

6117 Nashua St., Daniel and Nancy Houston purchased from Harrison and Lauren Triplett for $274,000, residential, 3/23.

523 E. Sixth St., P4T Holdings LLC purchased from Louis A. Fussy for $125,000, residential, 3/23.

168 W. Central Entrance, Ryan Harrington purchased from David Barschdorf for $50,000, residential, 3/23.

ADVERTISEMENT

9 E. Fourth St., BJS Land Co. DLH LLC purchased from Michele Desrosier for $185,000, residential, 3/23.

807 E. Seventh St., 807 E 7th St. LLC purchased from Gideon Mailer and Nicole Halen for $232,000, residential, 3/23.

730 Fifth St., Devin and Ebony Nelson purchased from One Roof Community Housing for $285,600, residential, 3/23.

601 Boulevard Place, Ashleigh Brykaliuk and Reagan Haley purchased from Nicole A. and Mackenzie A. Luoma for $301,500, residential, 3/23.

5606 Highland St., Michael Jansen purchased from Trenton Autio for $233,000, residential, 3/23.

518 N. 12th Ave. E., Joey Mitchell and Anna Beam-Mitchell purchased from Judith L. Blake for $220,000, residential, 3/23.

5154 W. Arrowhead Road, Rainy Day Funding II LLC purchased from Jason and Crystal Hoffman for $76,000, residential, 3/23.

5128 Juniata St., Jeffrey Lyon purchased from Ruth and Jeffrey E. Lyon for $402,000, residential, 3/23.

ADVERTISEMENT

4355 Calvary Road W., Alan M. and Hana J. Rogers purchased from Damon M. Blackburn for $285,000, residential, 3/23.

4314 Gladstone St., Pamela Montz purchased from Cynthia L. Zook for $277,500, residential, 3/23.

4088 Haines Road, Force 1 LLC. purchased from Mark T. and Carrie M. Sipper for $270,000, residential, 3/23.

34 W. Cleveland St., Michael and Ann-Marie Beckius purchased from John and Janet Ortberg for $237,000, residential, 3/23.

312 102nd Ave. W., Anna Hamner purchased from Tyler Christianson for $160,000, residential, 3/23.

311 E. Superior St., Rocky Berndt and Kathleen Lynch purchased from Barbara G. Hjort for $639,000, residential, 3/23.

2919 N. 52nd Ave. E., Luke and Emily A. Widstrom purchased from Jonathan and Gretchen Swedin for $89,900, residential - bare land, 3/23.

2724 W. Ninth St., Nancy and Daniel Nelson purchased from Constance Chapinski for $160,000, residential, 3/23.

ADVERTISEMENT

2713 E. Second St., Emma Licht purchased from Nathaniel and Rachel Moline for $426,000, residential, 3/23.

232 W. Kent Road, Bethany Brunner and Avery Shultz purchased from Holli and Jason Parenteau for $258,000, residential, 3/23.

2216 W. Eighth St., Seth Farrell purchased from HBOO Properties LLC for $104,900, residential, 3/23.

2109 Jefferson St., NelsonJefferson Properties LLC purchased from Lawrence Johnson for $244,095, residential, 3/23.

202 E. Locust St., Brian W. and Kelly L. Audette purchased from Marie Raymond for $275,000, residential, 3/23.

1807 E. Third St., New London Land Co. LLC purchased from Trondheim 18 LLC for $2,600,000, apartment, 3/23.

16 N. 64th Ave. W., Scott Schave purchased from Barbara Mathson for $190,000, residential, 3/23.

1239 Brainerd Ave., Barbara Flaig purchased from Ice Water Properties LLC for $250,000, residential, 3/23.

ADVERTISEMENT

122 E. Eighth St., Kyle Landwehr purchased from Dennis Niskanen for $50,000, residential, 3/23.

1213 E. Sixth St., One Roof Community Housing purchased from Lisa and Rory Anderson for $220,000, residential, 3/23.

1103 96th Ave. W., Dove Enterprises LLC purchased from Minnesota Housing Finance Agency for $62,000, residential, 3/23.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
3027465+vikre.jpg
Business
Vikre Distillery employees announce intent to unionize
April 25, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Muddy Trails products in glass jars
Business
Two Harbors sugaring operation meets sticky situation
April 22, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Dave McMillan.jpg
Business
'All hands on deck' at Downtown Duluth's 38th annual meeting
April 20, 2023 06:07 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Fire truck
Local
Fire destroys West Duluth garage
April 26, 2023 07:55 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Students in black robes participate in graduation
Local
Duluth graduation rate rebounds
April 26, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
A light-skinned person wearing protective gloves opens a compartment in the back of a vintage desk, as sun shines through windows on two sides.
Arts and Entertainment
Short Cuts: Glensheen unlocks secret spaces in new tour
April 26, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Pair of beige slippers on wood floor next to bed
Lifestyle
Claudia Myers column: Someone should've warned me about aging
April 26, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Claudia Myers