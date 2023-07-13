Pizza farm crops up in Saginaw

SAGINAW — It’s here. The pizza farm is here.

John and Emily Beaton are about a month into hosting twice-weekly pizza nights at Fairhaven Farm , and while they don’t grow pizza — they grow most of the toppings.

A pizza cooks in the wood-fired oven at Fairhaven Farm. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

“We’ll pull thousands of pounds of tomatoes out of here,” said John Beaton, motioning to the plants in the greenhouse. “These will be 12 feet tall. We’re very confident we can get a year’s worth of sauce.”

Fairhaven’s pizza nights are the result of a lot of hard work and successful crowdsourcing. In 2022, the couple raised $36,000 in four weeks via a Kickstarter campaign .

Melanie Hallstein delivers a pizza to a customer July 7. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

With that, they purchased a food trailer and had it renovated to house their new 3,000-pound wood-fire oven. “It’s all insulation,” he said.

From now until October, pizza nights run from 4-8 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays. Guests can enjoy a selection of 10-inch pies with a side of a garden and grounds tours and dining alfresco.

About 100 people have turned out for each event, so participants are asked to reserve a time slot to keep production smooth and to ensure there’s adequate seating under the tent.

John Beaton turns pizzas as they cook in a wood-fired oven. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

On a Friday in early July, Fairhaven’s pizza menu featured homegrown basil, arugula and garlic scape pesto, collard greens and tomato sauce.

Of the changing menu, Emily Beaton said, “We look at what the field is bringing to us.”

A specialty pizza fresh from the oven featuring red sauce, Monterey jack, cheddar and Asadero cheeses with Northern Waters Smokehouse chorizo, green onions, Spirit Creek Farm curtido and smoked paprika. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Additional pizza ingredients hail from Duluth to wider Minnesota: Northern Waters Smokehaus pepperoni and chorizo, Yker Acres Italian sausage, Spirit Creek Farm curtido (red cabbage slaw) and Natural Way Mills 50-50 whole wheat flour.

They’re creating their own supply chains, said John Beaton, and Fairhaven Farm is a “microcosm” of that.

Pizza farming has cropped up in Connecticut, Missouri and California, and since the early 2000s, about 10 businesses across Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa have gone this route.

Hosting pizza nights makes for a continuation of the food cycle, Todd Juzwiak said in a 2021 News Tribune story . “It means expanding your skill set from a farmer to include cook, baker and restaurateur,” the Dreamacres Farm owner said.

This shift makes sense for Fairhaven Farm. “The biggest challenge for a farmer is to get a good price for things they sell. We had two options: Scale up and have more vegetables or add value to our veggies with pizza,” John Beaton said.

People place orders for pizza at Fairhaven Farm on July 7. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Signs point to the various areas at Fairhaven Farm. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

During the News Tribune visit, children scampered down the driveway with their adults. Emily Beaton took orders and money. John Beaton maneuvered pies in, around and out of the oven with a long pizza peel as oak and maple burned bright, deep and fragrant.

The wood-fire oven takes a couple hours to warm up, eventually hitting 550-700 degrees. That means Beaton can cook a pizza in two minutes, and two pizzas at a time easily.

Wood furniture was for sale below a large tent, and vegetables, flowers and Duluth-made items were displayed.

After placing their orders, families toured the garden, and young kids created a makeshift tree fort near the barren bellies of nearby trees.

It was Jill Ellison’s first pizza night. The Duluth woman contributed to Fairhaven’s Kickstarter campaign, and she said she was thrilled to see it come to fruition.

Charlie Danielson tosses pizza dough in the air. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

“Our kids get to experience this. They can come and play and be outside and see where your food comes from. It feels like it aligns with Duluth's values and our values,” she said.

Michelle Pelon, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, kept an eye on her 1-year-old grandson, Simon, as he waddled on the grass, pouring water out of a cup. It was Pelon's first trip to a pizza farm, and said she was charmed to tour the gardens and scope the fresh herbs.

Emily Beaton listens while taking an order from a customer. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Maddy Hoensheid, of Hayward, had previously been to a pizza farm, and it was so positive, she wanted a repeat. She found Fairhaven Farm in an online search, and she said she was pleasantly surprised at the outdoor setup, and impressed with the wood-fire oven food truck.

Also, mission accomplished: Her son was outside and entertained. “Any 18-month-old would approve of any place you can run around while eating pizza, that’s the dream,” Hoensheid said.

For more information, visit fairhaven.farm/pages/pizza.