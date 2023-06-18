Permanent cosmetics studio opens in downtown Duluth

DULUTH — The term "ink therapy" takes on a whole new meaning with permanent cosmetics when forgoing hours of applying and shopping for makeup products.

But for those who suffer from conditions such as hair loss, it can be life-changing.

Permanent Cosmetics by Desiré recently began booking clients in its new location, 31 W. Superior St., Suite 303.

Desire Dalrymple. Contributed / Desire Dalrymple

The professional studio, owned by Desiré Dalrymple, fully-licensed tattoo artist and esthetician, relocated from the Twin Cities area. Over the past 23 years, Dalrymple has served more than 2,000 clients.

Originally from Minneapolis, Dalrymple moved to the North Shore in 1998. Her ex-spouse was a tattoo artist and introduced her to skin as a canvas. Two years later, she got her start as a traditional tattoo artist in Northfield, Minnesota.

"I had a lot of clients asking about getting permanent cosmetics, but I didn't feel comfortable working on the face and using those techniques without having been properly been trained in those techniques," Dalrymple said. "The light bulb went on and I'm like, 'I'm going to go learn how to do this,' because I had so many people wanting it done."

She attended school in Costa Mesa, California, to train under Susan Church, a founding member of the micropigmentation industry.

In 2010, Dalrymple returned to Minnesota and began taking clients. By 2012, she was exclusively doing permanent cosmetics and training others on scalp micropigmentation, a tattooing technique used for thinning or balding scalp.

Dalrymple said she discontinued traditional tattooing due to the pain the work caused to her neck, back and hands.

"Because I'm a traditional artist, I didn't want to lose the use of my hands. If I lose my hands, I lose my art," Dalrymple said. "So going into permanent cosmetics is much easier on my body. The procedures don't take as long and it's less labor intensive for me."

In 2017, Dalrymple moved to Rochester and opened a permanent cosmetic studio specializing in scalp micropigmentation for clients with alopecia-related hair loss, or those experiencing trichotillomania, a hair-picking disorder.

"That really is an important one because it gives men their life back. A lot of times, men think my services are for women, but it's really not. Especially when I'm doing scalp micropigmentation and doing the eyebrows for men," Dalrymple said. "Giving them their life back is a huge part of what I do.

"To walk in with no brows, no eyelashes, no hair on their scalp; it's hard for them," she said. "Then when they leave, they're smiling because they can go out into public and not feel so naked on their face, if that makes sense."

This is a photo taken before eyebrow tattoos were performed by Permanent Cosmetics by Desire. Contributed / Desire Dalrymple

A photo of eyebrow and eyeliner application by Permanent Cosmetics by Desire. Contributed / Desire Dalrymple

In addition to permanent facial cosmetic procedures like eyeliner, lips and eyebrows, she also began offering paramedical tattooing, such as areola reconstruction for women after mastectomy surgery, lip revision and scar cover-up pigment restoration.

From Rochester, Dalrymple returned to Northfield to provide services for a day-spa skincare and massage program.

"My background is in fine art and skincare, so I put the two together and now I'm able to do both. It is a creative process. It is a precision; you have to be very particular in how you apply it," Dalrymple said.

A "before" image of the balding scalp of a client at Permanent Cosmetics by Desire. Contributed / Desire Dalrymple

An "after" image of scalp micropigmentation performed by Permanent Cosmetics by Desire. Contributed / Desire Dalrymple

Located downtown in the historic Hunter Building, Permanent Cosmetics by Desiré shares a direct space with Corpus Opus Tattoo , owned by Pippy Bailey. The two separate businesses operate on opposite schedules to allow clients more privacy during sessions.

"We both like to provide services to everyday people," Dalrymple said. "It gives me a lot of joy seeing people feeling happy and like they're whole again."

Leanne Neuenfeldt, of Northfield, has gotten her eyeliner done a couple times by Permanent Cosmetics by Desiré, most recently a year ago.

"It's uncomfortable while you're doing it, but it is worth it and she does an amazing job. You don't have to do anything and you're makeup is already on," Neuenfeldt said. "It's easy and it always matches. If you go swimming, you get out and always have your makeup on."