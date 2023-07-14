Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Members Only
Business

Park Point's Train Car Retreat full of history

Professional actor Kate Horvath transformed the old passenger car into a vacation rental that went live in March.

woman in skirt stands underneath arched hallway reading "294"
Kate Horvath restored a passenger car on Park Point, turning it into a vacation rental called the Train Car Retreat.
Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune
Brielle Bredsten
By Brielle Bredsten
Today at 7:00 AM

DULUTH —To the unassuming eye, Kate Horvath's renovated Train Car Retreat vacation rental on Park Point appears to be a quaint, charming home from the exterior, but beneath the sheet rock lies the steel bones of a passenger car from Duluth's trolley era.

A white home with a white picket fence
The Train Car Retreat is located on Park Point at 1229 Minnesota Ave.
Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune

Thought to be from the 1880s, the original passenger car is likely a remnant of the streetcar line before its tracks were pulled and replaced in the 1930s by the road now known as Minnesota Avenue.

"They just popped it off the tracks and left it. There's really no record of it because it wasn't a salable piece of property," Horvath said. "The 294 — the original paint — that's the only identifier here, so we don't have any other earmarks of the car."

a seating area inside a renovated passenger car.
The passenger car was transformed into a living space and bedroom on the main floor of the Train Car Retreat.
Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune

According to Horvath's fourth-generation Park Point neighbors, the former passenger car has always been around.

"We know the passenger train got pulled out in the late '20s when they were putting in a road because people were starting to live out here full time."

Honeymoon cottage

Over the years, the abandoned passenger car was used as a fishing shack without utilities until it was later insulated and sold as a property.

"When they originally enclosed this in the '60s, they blew the insulation so the entire outside of the car is coated," Horvath said.

Newlyweds Margaret "Mary" Lintula and John Lintula lived there from August 1963 to August 1965, as John attended the University of Minnesota Duluth to become a teacher. Meanwhile, Mary Lintula taught at Lakeside Elementary.

Woman pulling a braided bread loaf from the oven.
This is the first and only braided loaf of bread made by Mary Lintula in the small trolley rental home. She had her husband, John Lintula, snapped a picture because it came out perfect. "Once you do it right you don't have to do it over," Mary Lintula said.
Contributed / John Lintula

The couple answered an ad in the paper for a trolley car rental and paid a mere $30 a month, plus cost of utilities.

"It was our honeymoon cottage," Mary Lintula said. "It was just a charming place to live for two years. It was just one long room that we had divided with a folding screen that separated our bedroom area from the living room area, which ran right into the kitchen area. It was like, I suppose, living in a camping trailer."

Man mowing a lawn
John Lintula is pictured mowing the lawn of the trolley car rental in 1963.
Contributed / Mary Lintula

Although it was tiny, the couple would have up to a dozen college friends over for parties, and furnished it mostly with finds from used stores, or that they crafted from large planks of driftwood found along the shore.

Mary Lintula described Park Point as much calmer than it is present day. There were no tourists or recreational properties, just contractor shops and a grocery store, she said.

A kitchen table set.
While most of their furnishings in the trolley rental were thrifted, Mary Lintula recalled crying when she spilled salad dressing on the chair of their brand-new table set as a young bride.
Contributed / Mary Lintula

"I remember thinking they should do something with Canal Park there, because the only place really to go was called the Sand Bar, and that became Grandma's," Mary Lintula said.

With Lake Superior across the street, and a nearby park that was rarely used, "It was sort of like our private little beach 60 years ago. It was lovely," Mary Lintula said.

The old passenger car underwent several more additions and remodels over the years.

A woman in vintage clothing wearing sunglasses.
Mary Lintula dressed as a bridesmaid for a wedding in 1965. This photo was taken just prior to moving out of the trolley rental.
Contributed / John Lintula

A passion project

Horvath purchased the property in January 2022 and since has invested over $50,000 to restore its sleeping car arches, add a new bunk room, paint and add accents.

"Honestly, the greatest challenge to this project getting done was that my dad died," Horvath said.

After the death of her father, Alan Horvath, she was happy to have the help of her mother, Susan Horvath, who sewed and fashioned the velvet draperies and window treatments in the spirit of the vintage train car.

"It was really anchoring for my mom and I to have something to do together," Horvath said. "Kind of just futzing around and having a project that got her out of the house when she was newly alone was a very positive experience for us. I think it kept us busy."

A table made from a suit case next to a bed
This suitcase was thrifted and handcrafted into a bedside table for the upstairs master bedroom.
Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune

The bunk room bed is modeled after a sleeper car to resemble the Orient Express, except it's made of wood instead of brass, said Alan Jensen of Chester Creek Carpentry, who was hired for the project. The original passenger car is now a living room and sleeper car bedroom with a Murphy bed.

The original arches and original ventilation windows were framed in. The handmade king-size bed in the upstairs master bedroom matches the archway restoration of the sleeping car.

A man and woman pose on opposite sides of a king size bed.
Alan Jensen and Kate Horvath stand near the custom king-size bed in the upper level master.
Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune

The living room of the Train Car Retreat on Park Point with black leather furniture, yellow pillows and original ventilation and cherry wood arches visible.
The original ventilation, cherry wood and archways of the 1880s passenger car were framed into the Train Car Retreat vacation rental's living and sleeper car space.
Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune

Vacation rental with a history

Following a year-long process of being selected for the city's lottery for vacation rentals, the Train Car Retreat went live in March. It is managed by Heirloom Property Management.

According to Director of Vacation Properties Dawn Janousek, the Train Car Retreat is 85% booked for the summer.

The property features three-bedrooms and two bathrooms. A full-size bed on the main floor makes it a full living space with the bathroom and walk-in shower — ideal for families with small children or elderly guests.

Located on Park Point, a half-mile from Canal Park and the Lift Bridge, and across the street from the public beach access, Tot Lot Playground (a former cemetery) and picnic area.

The Train Car Retreat is Horvath's third vacation rental with Heirloom, in addition to her non-vacation rental properties.

"I have a passion for preservation and history and architecture, so I love getting into projects like this. It's also super creative, and since I don't do theater full time any more, getting into this, it's theatrical. Look, it's like curtains on a stage!"

A woman in a hallway near yellow and grey drapes.
Kate Horvath is owner of the Train Car Retreat on Park Point.
Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune

"I didn't anticipate when I was a 25-year-old professional actor that I would own properties and aspire to do more of that work in my future," Horvath said. "Everyone wants to try something new and keep learning in their life so I think this is a great way to do it."

Horvath grew up in the Twin Ports area and lived in New York City. Upon her return, she ran the Duluth Playhouse Youth Theatre for a decade. She also teaches yoga and is an active board member of Lyric Opera of the North .

Horvath continues working on increasing her investment portfolio. "Do I really think I'm going to find anything as cool as a train car? No, but I'd really like to have a tree house," she said.

Brielle Bredsten
By Brielle Bredsten
Brielle Bredsten is the business reporter for the Duluth News Tribune.

She earned a bachelor's degree in Professional Writing & Technical Communication, with minors in Advertising and Creative Writing from Metropolitan State University, in addition to a two-year professional paid internship as reporter/editor of the student newspaper.

She is an award-winning professional writer, photographer and editor based in rural Minnesota. Over the past decade, Brielle Bredsten has contributed more than 1,000 articles, feature stories, non-profit press-releases, photographs and columns. Her work has been published in several community newspapers.

Send her story tips, feedback or just say hi at bbredsten@duluthnews.com.
