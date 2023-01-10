99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Business
Opinion
On Leadership: A little self-empathy goes long way for leaders

Self-judgment leads to negative emotions such as frustration, anger, shame, envy and stress.

Self-empathy helps you shift your mindset to positive emotions.
Pam Solberg-Tapper
By Pam Solberg-Tapper
January 10, 2023
Have you ever judged yourself for making a mistake? Do you beat yourself up over things you regret? Has your inner critic told you that you are not smart enough, good looking enough or successful enough?

Pam Solberg-Tapper

It’s a bad habit to judge yourself and your shortcomings. Self-judgment leads to negative emotions such as frustration, anger, shame, envy and stress. That is why cultivating self-empathy is so important.

Self-empathy helps you shift your mindset to positive emotions such as grace, compassion, optimism, forgiveness and resiliency. All of these help you better navigate the ups and downs of life.

Here are the steps to embrace self-empathy in your life:

  1. Become more self-aware regarding when you are judging yourself. You can’t intercept thoughts that you are not aware of so this is an important step. An easy way to do this in the beginning is to track the number of times you judge yourself on a piece of paper. You will be amazed at how often you are critical of yourself.
  2. Deliberately intercept the judging thought by taking a few breaths. This allows you to pause and disrupt the habitual pattern of your judgmental messaging.
  3. Replace the judgment with empathetic discernment. Discernment is the fact of the situation without the negative spin. For example, if you made a mistake, when you judge yourself, your messaging may be “What’s wrong with me?” or “How can I be so stupid?” Empathetic discernment would say “I made a mistake and I will be able to fix it.” or “I made a mistake and I will learn from it.”

While this seems like a simple approach, it takes consistent practice. It becomes freeing when you use self-empathy to control your mind versus your judging thoughts controlling you.
Pam Solberg-Tapper is a professional certified coach, business consultant and professional speaker based in Duluth. Contact her at pam@coachforsuccess.com or 218-340-3330.

Pam Solberg-Tapper, president of Coach for Success Inc., is a Duluth-based executive coach, professional speaker and adventure marathoner.
