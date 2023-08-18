Officials, Duluth chamber mull solutions for child care crisis

DULUTH — Two years ago, the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce identified child care as a business and economic issue.

Aside from housing, child care is a necessary solution to solve the organization's strategic pillars: business conditions, economic development and community progress, according to President Matt Baumgartner.

Matthew Baumgartner. Contributed / Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce

In 2019, there was over $8.3 billion in lost wages nationwide due to a lack of child care — which is much higher today, Baumgartner said. Yet, for every tax dollar invested in early child care and education, there is a 13%-16% return, reports the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.

Baumgartner noted that although unemployment is at a record low, this isn't representative of the those taken out of the labor force altogether due to a lack in child care resources — an issue that disproportionately impacts women and communities of color.

Take for example the 148th Fighter Wing, which employs 1,100 people and brings $100 billion in economic impact to the community annually, he said.

"There are a lot of working partners that come with somebody that works at the base. If they can't find child care, they don't even enter the workforce," Baumgartner said. "They are people that would be nurses. They would be people that would be hired in your occupation. They would be entrepreneurs."

Some contributing causes to the child care crisis include the supply and demand disruption during the pandemic, a worker shortage and a lack of access to capital for providers.

Dedicated state funding

The chamber held a panel discussion at Technology Village on Aug. 1 that explored potential solutions to the child care crisis. Panelists were state Rep. Liz Olson, City Councilor Arik Forsman and Zane Bail, chief operating officer of the Northland Foundation.

Olson, DFL-Duluth, said while the state's efforts to address the child care crisis have been significant this year, she admitted one legislative session isn't enough to solve the issue. When the federal Child Stabilization Grant sunsets, Olson anticipates it will also pose a problem for providers.

For the first time, a dedicated committee, chaired by Rep. Dave Pinto, DFL-St. Paul, was allotted funds specifically earmarked for early childhood. Early education scholarships saw a bump and expansion in places they could be used, in addition to monies to build new facilities.

It was the state's second highest budget area other than education.

"It didn't get eaten up in the broader education budget, or in the Health and Human Services," Olson said. "It was a dedicated committee with a dedicated amount of money, which was about $2 billion."

The newly dedicated state funding also includes an investment into the workforce to ensure child care providers earn a living wage, as well as funding for schooling and child care costs for those pursuing a profession in the field.

"We're creating that pipeline to make it a sustainable place to work," Olson said. "We also know that there is a lot of red tape and administrative burden. We can't deregulate ourselves out of this crisis."

Provider challenges

Mesabi Preschool Academy owner Shelly Vanneste was in attendance during questions following the panel.

According to Vanneste, Minnesota is one of the strictest states to get licensed and run a day care.

Mesabi Preschool Academy owner Shelly Vanneste looks in on infants at the day care center in 2021. Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune

"I have lots of friends who want to come rock babies, but when you explain to them they have to spend 10 hours getting CPR/first aid, they have to take four hours of early childhood development courses," Vanneste said. "Those regulations are really strict on Rule 3, and I appreciate them because it gives us quality care, but it also restricts us on what we can do."

Vanneste also spoke to the difficulty providers face to pay fair and competitive wages while keeping the program afloat.

A cost analysis on an infant and staff ratio of 4-to-1 child care model revealed that rates of $1,050 a month (or approximately $50 a day) for an infant results in an annual income of $50,400.

A staff working full time in the academy's infant room makes $16.40 an hour, in addition to a part-time staff making $15.25 an hour, on top of an 11% contribution to payroll taxes. As an owner, Vanneste said she makes less than minimum wage.

Although, Mesabi Preschool Academy takes advantage of grant funding where 70% of the funding is allocated toward staff wages, it loses on average $3,000 a year in an infant room.

"That's why it's so hard to find care, because a lot of day cares are moving away from doing infant care," Vanneste said.

Meanwhile, the toddler room averages an annual income of $262.50. The preschool room is where the "bread and butter" is, she said. However, the 3- to 5-year-old age group slots are difficult to fill given other caregiver competition, such as Montessori schools or grandparents watching children.

City shifts focus from facility financing to workforce

Child care issues have been a large part of Forsman's campaign platform since he joined the City Council in 2018. Over the years, he's worked alongside the mayor's office, Duluth 1200 Fund and Northland Foundation to help combat the child care challenge that he and many other working parents struggle with.

Duluth City Councilor Arik Forsman was among the panelists at the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce's child care forum. Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune

"What we came up with was, we can't really help with the affordability piece as much as necessarily the state can, so let's work on supply," Forsman said.

The 1200 Fund put into place three different loan programs for child care facilities, ranging from $10,000-$50,000, with incentives based on slots created that allow for possible loan forgiveness.

While these amounts aren't enough to complete a project, the hope was to remove some of the burden, he said.

Since the pandemic, the No. 1 child care issue has shifted from facility financing to workforce, Forsman added.

"You've got an industry that makes no money, that has workers that all deserve to be paid. And you've got parents that struggle with the price," Forsman said. "This is not a traditional business and it should not be looked as one, even for for-profit providers. This has to be looked at as part of our social infrastructure and we need to make investments."

The city continues to explore revenue streams to position itself to be helpful in the future, Forsman said. The Duluth Economic Development Authority is exploring potentially utilizing a levy to provide more funds toward child care.

Forsman said Duluth must also be mindful of enacting policies, such as a city-wide minimum wage of $17-$20 an hour, which would result in the closure of many existing child care facilities.

Northland Foundation offers grants

The Northland Foundation is a regional foundation that serves seven counties and five tribal nations. The organization began taking a deeper look into its work with child care when the Parent Aware quality rating system rolled out in 2011 and was implemented statewide two years later.

"If you're rated, you can begin earning early learning scholarships which helps with the affordability of child care," Zane Bail said.

Northland Foundation Chief Operating Officer Zane Bail was among the panelists at the child care forum. Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune

In 2018, the foundation became the administrator of the scholarships, and became involved with the financing piece through start-up and expansion dollars made available through Minnesota's Department of Employment and Economic Development. It also helps with free training for providers to retain their license.

The foundation partners with Northspan Group , Entrepreneur Fund and St. Louis County to refer resources community-wide.

Northland Foundation is able to offer some grants and funding through the 1200 Fund to centers and family providers to retain and recruit workforce.

Child care way-finders are another resource available statewide to help a program get started, Bail said.

"Whether it's starting from scratch or expanding, some of these projects are incredibly expensive," she said. "If I was going to be an entrepreneur and start a business and thinking about being in $2 million in debt to do this, it's like, no. I need help from all of those resources in the county, the department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation, and some of those equity investments that Northland Foundation has been able to bring to our region."

The foundation recognizes that family, friend and neighbor child care is another essential piece for those working unique or odd hours. It partnered with the Duluth Public Library, Duluth Public Schools, Lincoln Park Family Service Collaborative and others across the region to help create more resources for caregivers with funding from the Department of Human Services.