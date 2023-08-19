Northlandia: Great! Lakes Candy Kitchen, where turtles are for eating and bears are for hugging

KNIFE RIVER — A note stuck on the window of the Great! Lakes Candy Kitchen warns employees about a persistent chipmunk that's been trying to get in.

"The sign sounds very panicky," said Jody Hepola as she stirred a bowl of chocolate, but "for a while (the chipmunk) was thinking this was the place to be."

The critter's in good company: Lots of people want to get into the cozy Candy Kitchen. On a recent Thursday morning, a steady stream of customers stepped up to the counter. "Are you guys in line?" one visitor asked Andy Matson, not realizing she was speaking to one of the store's owners.

"There's a really good crew of customers that have been coming here forever," said Matson after stepping aside, "and then there's a lot of new people. I feel like it's about half and half."

Matson's family has made candy in the Northland for four generations, starting with Gust Canelake: Matson's great-grandfather, who immigrated from Greece and founded Canelake's Candies in the city of Virginia. Gust's son, John, would have been content for his own children to choose a different career, said John's daughter, Patricia Canelake.

Great! Lakes Candy Kitchen co-owner Andy Matson, left, smiles as he helps a customer in Knife River on Aug. 10. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

"My dad said, 'I don't want you to work as hard as we do,'" said Patricia Canelake, who founded Great! Lakes Candy Kitchen in 2007 along with her sister and brother-in-law: Andy Matson's parents. "The idea was not to pass on the candy store."

Instead, not only did John Canelake's kids start their own candy store in Knife River, they bought the original Virginia store back, 36 years after their father sold it. That was in 2018, after Jim Cina, who'd purchased the store from John Canelake, retired. The name of Great! Lakes Candy Kitchen, the exclamation point not to be omitted, is a play on the family's surname.

Customers walk down the steps after buying treats at the Great! Lakes Candy Kitchen in Knife River on Aug. 10. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

"We started candy making after our regular jobs were done, so we were already almost retirees," said Patricia Canelake about herself and her twin sister Pamela Matson, "but we love this more than anything." (The Canelake sisters have two brothers, who both live out of state and are co-owners of the Virginia store.)

Canelake has vivid memories of growing up in a candy family. For example, there was the time her father packed "a big block of chocolate" for his kids to take on a class trip. "We were touring the taconite mines," Canelake remembered, "so we got little taconite pellets, then we passed the chocolate around ... and every kid would take a bite."

Chocolate hardens on a spatula after the heat was turned off in a dipping station at the Great! Lakes Candy Kitchen in Knife River on Aug. 10. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Candy making is also a second career for Andy Matson, who worked as a property manager in St. Paul before he joined the family business. "This is more fun," he said with a chuckle.

The two shops both offer sweet treats made from recipes that have been used since the 1905 opening of the Virginia store, but the Knife River shop has one very unique feature: the Bear Trail, an outdoor attraction created by Patricia Canelake.

Cheryl Hartje, left, of International Falls, takes a photo of Carma Lind, center, of Virginia, and Sharon Little, of International Falls, along the Bear Trail on Aug. 10. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Great! Lakes Candy Kitchen owner Patricia Canelake holds a wooden gummy worm she made along the Bear Trail on Aug. 10. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

"There was one little picnic table there," said Canelake, standing amid over a dozen painted plywood bears. "My sister came up with the idea of doing a lollipop trail, and I thought, let's do bears, because bear trails are very northern Minnesota."

Canelake is a professional artist who more typically creates "large, colorful paintings that combine figurative drawing with the spontaneous drips, layers and other effects of paint," according to her website. Her technique makes the Bear Trail more than just a folk art roadside curiosity: the bears' expressions, while friendly, have an unsettling intensity.

Great! Lakes Candy Kitchen co-owner Andy Matson, left, gives candy to a customer in Knife River on Aug. 10. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Visitors are encouraged to follow painted footprints into the woods, where kids find a playhouse with painted props. "It's really low tech, but they do pick up things," said Canelake. "They'll even pick up a little bear and walk with it, or a caramel apple on a stick, and then they do pretend play."

While the trail is just a short loop, it does feel like an adventure to walk beneath the tree canopy and to "hug" a grinning bear towering several feet high. Signs invite visitors to "scare the bear" by ringing bells, giving kids a sense of power and, not incidentally, making a glorious racket.

"The kids can run and burn off some energy," said Andy Matson, "and then they can come back in and get some more candy."

Before becoming a candy store, the quaint wooden building at 223 Scenic Drive was Mel's Fish House. When the sisters first started discussing the idea of opening their own store, Canelake remembered, "I even said, 'It's got to look like Mel's Fish.'" When that very shop went up for sale, "we hopped on it."

The store kept the fish shop display case, where offerings include candy fish, a tribute to the building's history. Since becoming a candy shop, the building has been expanded to accommodate a very busy kitchen.

Carol Jackson moves a pan of hand-dipped Swiss mints to cool at the Great! Lakes Candy Kitchen in Knife River on Aug. 10. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Sweet cream caramel apples wait to be purchased at Great! Lakes Candy Kitchen in Knife River on Aug. 10. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

"The best job I've ever had, for sure," said Hepola. "I spend most of my time over there, cooking on the copper kettle."

"I come in 4 or 5 at night, six days a week," said Canelake. "I'll be 73. I'm trying to wind down, but it's not working! I have as much energy as I ever had."

"She gets a lot done," affirmed Hepola. "It's fun to come in, in the morning, and see the counter full of everything she made during the night."

A bear family greets folks on the side of the Great! Lakes Candy Kitchen on Aug. 10. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The store's standbys include chocolate turtles, fudge and caramel, said Matson. "My grandfather always said, be consistent with your recipes and always use the best quality ingredients you can get. Don't skimp on anything."

"I probably order over 20,000 pounds" of chocolate each season, said Matson. The seasonal shop opens in late April, "and we're here every day until a couple days before Christmas." The winter break is welcome at first, Matson said, "but then by the time the store opens, everyone's antsy to get going again."

Patricia Canelake, looks up at a mileage and directional sign outside the shop. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Patricia Canelake remembers her grandfather Gust as "very European," a quiet man in a long white apron. While her father, John, didn't expect that his children would get into the candy business, he was moved when they decided to don their own aprons.

"He got to see this store," said Canelake about her father, who died in 2012. "He said, 'Oh, you're keeping me alive.' He was so happy."

Even if the store eventually passes to new owners, Canelake hopes the family recipes and the Bear Trail live on. "It's unique," she said. "It's not a corporate thing, or chain. It just came from our grandfather and our father, so we like that a lot. We often think they're looking down on us."