99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Northlandia: From fur to fins, common to bizarre, Tony's Trading Post wants your taxidermy

The Wrenshall business seeks all types of mounts and sells them.

Man holds head of musk ox: brown fur and large, curled horns
Tony Sheda holds a musk ox mount inside his workshop, Little Tony’s Trading Post, in Wrenshall on April 3.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Teri Cadeau
By Teri Cadeau
Today at 7:00 AM

WRENSHALL — Deer and fish and bears! Oh my!

You don't have to follow a yellow brick road to visit the taxidermy paradise known as Tony's Trading Post — just take a short drive down Minnesota Highway 23, followed by a stretch of dirt road.

Tony Sheda — the fourth generation with that name — took over his father Tony's business in 2002 after working alongside him since the 1980s. Back in the day, the shop mostly traded in furs. In fact, at one point, Sheda said his uncle was "the biggest fur buyer in the United States and Iowa." But with the new century, the fur markets crashed and the Sheda family needed to find a new market. Enter taxidermy.

"We started doing some taxidermy selling, peddling a little here and there," Sheda said. "And that just grew and grew and grew to where we don't even dabble in the fur industry anymore. Now we're buying and selling taxidermy. We still sell furs, but we don't get them from trappers anymore."

Sheda gets his inventory from private collectors, estate sales, online and in-person auctions and people reaching out via his website.

ADVERTISEMENT

"A lot of the time, we're buying the entire estate out because they have to downsize or the hunter has passed away and the kids don't want it," Sheda said. "We'll go in and buy everything taxidermy. We'll take everything from raccoons, to moose, to a lot of African animals."

READ MORE 'NORTHLANDIA'
items on display at museum
Local
Northlandia: Two Harbors museum documents 3M’s rocky start
The 3M Birthplace Museum holds a few artifacts from the massive company’s roots in northern Minnesota.
April 08, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Doll figures of Pinocchio and Geppetto on display.
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
Northlandia: How a roadside Fairyland led to a museum of doll dioramas
After her family sold an Iron Range fairytale attraction, Faith Wick became a nationally known collectible doll artist. In a former Grand Rapids school room, her life's work lives on.
April 01, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Man points at map.
Local
Northlandia: How a few feet of Wisconsin ended up on Minnesota side of St. Louis River
Differing definitions, a changing shoreline and a 1920 U.S. Supreme Court case all played a role.
March 25, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
A former gas station that was turned into a home in Gilbert
Local
Northlandia: From home to gas station and back again
What does it take to turn a former Iron Range gas station into a livable house and what's it like living there?
March 18, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Artist wears 3D printed mask.
Arts and Entertainment
Northlandia: Duluth's 'musical roboticist' resdesigns rig
Artist Troy Rogers, also known as Robot Rickshaw, is working on the next iterations of his electronic ensemble.
March 11, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
retired boxcar with tarp over roof
Lifestyle
Northlandia: Where overnight boxcar stays come with Wi-Fi, continental breakfast
Located just above Two Harbors, the Northern Rail Traincar Inn comprises 10 boxcars lined up in two rows of five. Each boxcar contains one or more hotel rooms.
March 04, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
A black and white advertisement for the Losers' Service Bureau. Under a set of keys with the special key chain, it says "Don't Lose Your Keys! Come down to the Losers Service Bureau today kand get one of our Register Key Chains. They're only 15c. Handsome, government bronze identification tag, carries a number registered in this officer under your name. If keys are lost the finder knows at once that they are to be returned to The News Tribune for delivery to owner."
Local
Northlandia: News Tribune's 'Losers' Service Bureau' was AirTag of 1920s
Have one of these keychains lying around? Send us a photo and tells us how you got it.
February 25, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
A blonde woman stands behind two large brown and white sock monkeys.
Lifestyle
Northlandia: Over 33 years of sock monkey magic
Dee Lindner creates images with her vast sock monkey collection.
February 18, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
F-101s over Duluth.jpg
Local
Northlandia: The stories behind the display jets dotting Duluth
The 148th Fighter Wing sports an F-16 at its entrance, plus there’s a F-4 at Duluth International Airport, a F-101 along U.S. Highway 2 in Proctor, and a T-33 “Shooting Star” in West Duluth.
February 15, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
An overhead view of people enclosed by a chain-link cage on the pedestrian walkway of the Aerial Lift Bridge.
Local
Northlandia: Once upon a time, you could ride Aerial Lift Bridge for quarter
From 1965-1973, the public could step into a safety cage and remain on the Lift Bridge as it rose. Local children would reach out and drop pennies into freighters' smokestacks.
February 04, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

They'll buy almost any taxidermy piece — provided it's legal to do so. Sheda said there are many regulations on what can and cannot be sold. For example, he can no longer buy or sell lions, he can only sell mule deer in Georgia (no whitetail deer) and he's found that turtles often have their own set of regulations depending on the state.

Lion taxidermy pokes out from a bin.
Animals from all over the world can be found in every nook and cranny at Tony’s Trading Post.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

"A big part of it is what's considered native to the state. That's why you can't sell whitetail deer in Georgia — because it's considered a native species," Sheda said.

Taxidermy heads rest on floor.
Mounts lay around Tony’s Trading Post.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Quite a bit of Sheda's extensive collection includes deer mounts of various points, sizes and styles. Sheda said that it's now often "less expensive to buy a deer head than to have your own created." Which is why he sold around 300 deer heads in the last year.

Shipping a deer head isn't too complicated, according to Sheda. They tend to not be very heavy because there's mostly foam inside the mount.

(All) of this could be construed as odd. But it all sells. People buy everything.
Tony Sheda, owner of Tony's Trading Post

"But they are big, so we use big boxes and a lot of packing paper," Sheda said. "Fish get tricky because they're very fragile. But I've learned how to do it over the years. You screw them to the box so they don't move. We've only had one or two get broken in the past year, so that's not too bad."

Taxidermy fish hang on the wall.
A wide variety of fish hang on the wall at Tony’s Trading Post. Most of the fish are tagged with labels for identification for online sales.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Sheda said taxidermy demands tend to vary by the season. Right now, as spring is coming, people are thinking about fishing, so they order fish. In the fall, when it's just about deer season, he'll see a lot more orders for deer heads.

Deer and fish are his most common orders, but what are some of the less common items in his collection? He has a couple of giraffe skulls, some ibex, pheasant, grouse, tropical fish and a set of raccoons positioned in a cedar boat to look as though they're fishing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taxidermy raccoons fish from a birch bark canoe.
Raccoons take a canoe fishing trip in a taxidermy piece at Little Tony’s Trading Post.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Man holds giraffe skull.
Tony Sheda laughs as he holds a giraffe skull in his workshop.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Further in the back of the shop, Sheda has his own collection of deer mounts. These are mostly vintage mounts that used the deer's original skull in the process, a practice that's less common today. He also has an extensive skull collection that features the more "freaky and unique" skulls he comes across in his work.

"It's hard to get into my collection anymore," Sheda said. "It's got to be bigger or better than one I've already got to get me to swap them out. I'd like to have one skull from every animal in the world that I can legally own."

Taxidermy heads hang on a wall.
A skull-in mount hangs in Tony Sheda's workshop. Years ago, taxidermists would cover the skulls of animals they were mounting. Sheda likes the odd look of the hide-less mount and hung it in his personal collection.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Skulls move well in Sheda's newest markets. For years, he's traveled around the country to sell pieces at trade shows for sportsmen. Only in the past few years has he found the curiosity and oddity marketplace. These markets showcase everything unusual or bizarre — from haunted dolls and antique medical devices, to creepy clothing and odd jewelry. Taxidermy and skulls are also huge parts of the large events.

"I have everything down from $1-$2 trinkets like rabbits feet and arrowheads to moose heads for thousands of dollars," Sheda said. "But we don't even bring stuff like our deerskin gloves to the oddity shows. That's more skulls and bones and anything odd. And that's funny, me saying 'odd' stuff, when all of this could be construed as odd. But it all sells. People buy everything."

Man looks up at taxidermy animal heads.
Tony Sheda, owner of Tony’s Trading Post, looks up at mounts that are well over 100 years old in his workshop.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Skulls rest on shelf.
Skulls sit on a shelf at Tony’s Trading Post.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Whether he's buying and selling oddities or common deer heads, Sheda said he keeps going for the love of the work as much as the money.

"I grew up doing it and I enjoy it. It's not just a job for me," Sheda said. "I couldn't imagine working in an office or working for someone else. I couldn't fathom that. I'm my own boss here and I work as hard as I want to some days and some days I work harder than I want. But I enjoy the whole spectrum of it."

Man stands in with taxidermy.
Tony Sheda and his living dog, Waffle, walk through Tony’s Trading Post on April 3.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

And what about the next generation of Shedas? This Tony Sheda is the father of four children: three daughters and a son, Anton — the fifth Tony Sheda. He said they all help at the shows and show an interest, but as Anton is 12, he's unsure if he'll eventually go into the family business.

"He enjoys hunting and fishing and working with me and stuff, so we'll see what happens," Sheda said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Huge bear taxidermy piece in trailer.
Tony Sheda’s trailer begins to fill up while he gets ready for another trip.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Taxidermy moose heads hang in shop.
A pair of moose mounts hang at Tony’s Trading Post.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Man stands surrounded by taxidermy.
Tony Sheda, owner of Tony’s Trading Post, talks about his business April 3.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Postcard aerial scene of Duluth
This is Northlandia: a place to bring your curiosity, because you will find curiosities. In this series, the News Tribune celebrates the region's distinctive people, places and history. Discover the extraordinary stories that you just might miss if you're not in the right place, at the right time, ready to step off the beaten path with no rush to return.
Adelie Bergstrom / Duluth News Tribune
also read

Teri Cadeau
By Teri Cadeau
Teri Cadeau is a general assignment and neighborhood reporter for the Duluth News Tribune. Originally from the Iron Range, Cadeau has worked for several community newspapers in the Duluth area for eight years including: The Duluth Budgeteer News, Western Weekly, Weekly Observer, Lake County News-Chronicle and occasionally, the Cloquet Pine Journal. When not working, she's an avid reader and crafter.
What To Read Next
Matters of Record graphic
Business
Bankruptcies for April 12, 2023
April 12, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
IMG_2409.jpeg
Business
New partnership brings life to Hibbing hotel's 1920s ballroom
April 04, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Two men pose in front of a white moving truck with the Two Men and a Truck logo and phone number.
Business
Two Men and a Truck adds Hermantown location
March 30, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
two-story neutral-colored building with press box on second story, surrounded by snow and fence
Local
Proposed stadium name aims to honor Denfeld football greats
April 14, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
People line both sides of Lake Avenue during the Show for Roe rally at Minnesota Power Plaza on Saturday afternoon. The rally was hosted by Feminist Justice League, HOTDISH Militia, Feminist Action Collective and WE Health Clinic. Tyler Schank / tschank@duluthnews.com
Local
Twin Ports' only abortion fund going strong after 21 years
April 14, 2023 11:40 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
men filling potholes
Local
Duluth snow crews shift to filling potholes
April 14, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
FILE: Eric Ringsred
Local
Duluth, Ringsred spar at Minnesota Supreme Court
April 14, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen