Northern Waters Smokehaus plans move to former Amazing Grace Cafe

After a quarter-century in business, it's relocating in Canal Park's DeWitt-Seitz Marketplace.

A man pulls out trays of smoked fish fillets
Northern Waters Smokehaus owner Eric Goerdt examines salmon fillets in a smoker in 2019. Northern Waters is relocating to the former Amazing Grace Cafe space.
Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune
Brielle Bredsten
By Brielle Bredsten
February 28, 2023 10:59 AM

DULUTH — Northern Waters Smokehaus will be relocating in Canal Park during its 25th anniversary.

After over 20 years in the DeWitt-Seitz Marketplace, the smoked-fish, artisan-smoked meat and sandwich shop will move to the lower-level space formerly occupied by Amazing Grace Bakery and Cafe.

Amazing Grace closed Monday after 27 years in business.

"We are sad to see Amazing Grace leave the building," Gregory Conley, human resources coordinator at Northern Waters, told the News Tribune. "It was an institution here in Duluth, and one that many of us have fond memories of. We hope that we can honor the memory of that business by continuing to provide great service, food and experiences for our community out of this space.

Counter
Business
RELATED: Duluth's Amazing Grace to close, after 27-year run as bakery, gathering spot and music venue
The business may continue to sell its signature sourdough bread via a subscription service.
February 17, 2023 03:12 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports

Northern Waters owner Eric Goerdt came to Duluth with his wife, Lynn, in 1995 to work as a vessel inspector and pollution investigator for the U.S. Coast Guard in Duluth.

In 1998, Goerdt opened a business incubator in Superior. His smoked fish was purchased by the former Allouez Marine Supply to sell to lakers. In 2001, he opened the DeWitt-Seitz shop.

People wait in line both inside and outside Northern Waters Smokehaus to place their orders while others wait during a recent lunch hour. Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com
People wait in line both inside and outside Northern Waters Smokehaus to place their orders during a lunch hour in June 2019.
Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune

Northern Waters said in a news release Tuesday it is "looking forward to once again sharing food and food lore face-to-face with the community."

"We will continue to provide the fast service you’ve come to expect since our pandemic-era remodel, while bringing our deli back to the forefront," it said.

Customers will also be able to sample smoked fish, smoked meats, salami, cheeses, spreads, snack sticks and sandwiches.

The move is an opportunity to house all of Northern Waters' operations on one floor, Conley said. Additionally, the new location and expansion will offer indoor seating and an outdoor patio.

Event planning "is underway to celebrate a quarter-century of business, with even more surprises planned for later this year," the news release said.

Brielle Bredsten
By Brielle Bredsten
Brielle Bredsten is the business reporter for the Duluth News Tribune.

She earned a bachelor's degree in Professional Writing & Technical Communication, with minors in Advertising and Creative Writing from Metropolitan State University, in addition to a two-year professional paid internship as reporter/editor of the student newspaper.

She is an award-winning professional writer, photographer and editor based in rural Minnesota. Over the past decade, Brielle Bredsten has contributed more than 1,000 articles, feature stories, non-profit press-releases, photographs and columns. Her work has been published in several community newspapers.

Send her story tips, feedback or just say hi at bbredsten@duluthnews.com.
