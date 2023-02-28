Northern Waters Smokehaus plans move to former Amazing Grace Cafe

DULUTH — Northern Waters Smokehaus will be relocating in Canal Park during its 25th anniversary.

After over 20 years in the DeWitt-Seitz Marketplace, the smoked-fish, artisan-smoked meat and sandwich shop will move to the lower-level space formerly occupied by Amazing Grace Bakery and Cafe.

Amazing Grace closed Monday after 27 years in business.

"We are sad to see Amazing Grace leave the building," Gregory Conley, human resources coordinator at Northern Waters, told the News Tribune. "It was an institution here in Duluth, and one that many of us have fond memories of. We hope that we can honor the memory of that business by continuing to provide great service, food and experiences for our community out of this space.

ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Waters owner Eric Goerdt came to Duluth with his wife, Lynn, in 1995 to work as a vessel inspector and pollution investigator for the U.S. Coast Guard in Duluth.

In 1998, Goerdt opened a business incubator in Superior. His smoked fish was purchased by the former Allouez Marine Supply to sell to lakers. In 2001, he opened the DeWitt-Seitz shop.

People wait in line both inside and outside Northern Waters Smokehaus to place their orders during a lunch hour in June 2019. Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune

Northern Waters said in a news release Tuesday it is "looking forward to once again sharing food and food lore face-to-face with the community."

"We will continue to provide the fast service you’ve come to expect since our pandemic-era remodel, while bringing our deli back to the forefront," it said.

Customers will also be able to sample smoked fish, smoked meats, salami, cheeses, spreads, snack sticks and sandwiches.

The move is an opportunity to house all of Northern Waters' operations on one floor, Conley said. Additionally, the new location and expansion will offer indoor seating and an outdoor patio.

Event planning "is underway to celebrate a quarter-century of business, with even more surprises planned for later this year," the news release said.