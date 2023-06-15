Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Business

New reporter joins Cloquet Pine Journal

Jess Waldbillig, of Cloquet, started June 5.

A woman poses for a photo
Jess Waldbillig
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten / Cloquet Pine Journal
Brielle Bredsten
By Brielle Bredsten
Today at 7:00 AM

DULUTH — The Cloquet Pine Journal's newest reporter is a "lifelong learner" eager to soak up new experiences and share those with her readers.

Jess Waldbillig started working for the Pine Journal on June 5.

In 2019, Waldbillig graduated from Cloquet High School and attended Lake Superior College to obtain an Associate in Arts degree. She graduated in May with a Bachelor of Arts degree in writing and communicating arts from the University of Wisconsin-Superior.

Throughout college, Waldbillig worked with the University of Minnesota Extension 4-H to develop and deliver after-school programming, in addition to helping with the county ambassadors and the Horse Project for South St. Louis County .

"I was very active in 4-H as a kid, so getting to work for the organization as an adult was amazing. I'm definitely what you would call a 'bleeds green 4-H'er,'" said Waldbillig.

She also worked as a writing consultant in the writing center on campus at UWS.

"One of my professors and the faculty adviser for The Promethean (newspaper) at UWS, Tom Hansen, recommended the position to me, so I decided to give it a shot. Being that I grew up in Cloquet and had a bit of experience in news writing, I thought this might be a good place to get started," Waldbillig said.

She is most looking forward to learning more about reporting, gaining hands-on experience, and expanding her professional writing skills.

"I definitely consider myself a lifelong learner, so I'm happy to have gotten a job where I will be learning new things every day, not just about writing, but about our community in general," Waldbillig said.

When not working, Waldbillig enjoys spending as much time outdoors as possible, preferably in her hammock with a good book, or hiking, listening to music by Taylor Swift and Phoebe Bridgers, and exploring Duluth.

"I don't think I'll ever get sick of being by Lake Superior, walking the boardwalk, or dragging my friends to my favorite spots around the city," Waldbillig said.

"Jess has a natural curiosity and a strong work ethic that make her a great addition to our newsroom. I'm excited to see her work and to watch her grow as a journalist," said Regional Editor Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten.

The Cloquet Pine Journal , Duluth News Tribune and Superior Telegram are sister papers in the Duluth Media Group, owned by Forum Communications Co .

Brielle Bredsten
By Brielle Bredsten
Brielle Bredsten is the business reporter for the Duluth News Tribune.

She earned a bachelor's degree in Professional Writing & Technical Communication, with minors in Advertising and Creative Writing from Metropolitan State University, in addition to a two-year professional paid internship as reporter/editor of the student newspaper.

She is an award-winning professional writer, photographer and editor based in rural Minnesota. Over the past decade, Brielle Bredsten has contributed more than 1,000 articles, feature stories, non-profit press-releases, photographs and columns. Her work has been published in several community newspapers.

Send her story tips, feedback or just say hi at bbredsten@duluthnews.com.
