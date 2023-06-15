New reporter joins Cloquet Pine Journal

DULUTH — The Cloquet Pine Journal's newest reporter is a "lifelong learner" eager to soak up new experiences and share those with her readers.

Jess Waldbillig started working for the Pine Journal on June 5.

In 2019, Waldbillig graduated from Cloquet High School and attended Lake Superior College to obtain an Associate in Arts degree. She graduated in May with a Bachelor of Arts degree in writing and communicating arts from the University of Wisconsin-Superior.

Throughout college, Waldbillig worked with the University of Minnesota Extension 4-H to develop and deliver after-school programming, in addition to helping with the county ambassadors and the Horse Project for South St. Louis County .

"I was very active in 4-H as a kid, so getting to work for the organization as an adult was amazing. I'm definitely what you would call a 'bleeds green 4-H'er,'" said Waldbillig.

She also worked as a writing consultant in the writing center on campus at UWS.

"One of my professors and the faculty adviser for The Promethean (newspaper) at UWS, Tom Hansen, recommended the position to me, so I decided to give it a shot. Being that I grew up in Cloquet and had a bit of experience in news writing, I thought this might be a good place to get started," Waldbillig said.

She is most looking forward to learning more about reporting, gaining hands-on experience, and expanding her professional writing skills.

"I definitely consider myself a lifelong learner, so I'm happy to have gotten a job where I will be learning new things every day, not just about writing, but about our community in general," Waldbillig said.

When not working, Waldbillig enjoys spending as much time outdoors as possible, preferably in her hammock with a good book, or hiking, listening to music by Taylor Swift and Phoebe Bridgers, and exploring Duluth.

"I don't think I'll ever get sick of being by Lake Superior, walking the boardwalk, or dragging my friends to my favorite spots around the city," Waldbillig said.

"Jess has a natural curiosity and a strong work ethic that make her a great addition to our newsroom. I'm excited to see her work and to watch her grow as a journalist," said Regional Editor Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten.

The Cloquet Pine Journal , Duluth News Tribune and Superior Telegram are sister papers in the Duluth Media Group, owned by Forum Communications Co .