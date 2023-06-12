New multimedia executive joins Duluth News Tribune sales team

DULUTH —Andrew Fayler is the new multimedia marketing executive on the advertising and sales team of the Duluth News Tribune.

"I look forward to all the people I will meet and learning more about the Duluth community," Fayler said.

Hailing from Afton, Minnesota, Fayler attended Stillwater Area High School and earned a marketing degree from the University of Minnesota Duluth.

According to Publisher Neal Ronquist, the preparation Fayler received at UMD positioned him well to succeed in his new role.

"It's a great outcome to employ a UMD grad right here in Duluth, where he desired to stay," Ronquist said. "We're excited to have Drew join our sales team. Several things set Drew apart from an impressive slate of candidates. His engaging personality, inquisitive nature and ability to learn things quickly all stood out.

"In a short time, Drew has demonstrated his desire to learn more about area businesses and to help those businesses realize their goals through advertising," Ronquist said.

For six years prior to joining the News Tribune team May 18, Fayler worked at Selma's Ice Cream Parlor, the oldest ice cream parlor in the state, in Afton.

In turn, Fayler said his new position will allow more flexibility in his schedule for a healthy work-life balance.

"It seems like an amazing working culture and everyone I've met has been amazing and helpful to me," Fayler said.

When he's not working, Fayler enjoys golfing, hiking, skiing and fishing.