Business

New multimedia executive joins Duluth News Tribune sales team

Andrew Fayler, a native of Afton, Minnesota, started May 18.

Andrew Fayler
Andrew Fayler.
Al Lutkevich / Duluth News Tribune
Brielle Bredsten
By Brielle Bredsten
Today at 9:33 AM

DULUTH —Andrew Fayler is the new multimedia marketing executive on the advertising and sales team of the Duluth News Tribune.

"I look forward to all the people I will meet and learning more about the Duluth community," Fayler said.

Hailing from Afton, Minnesota, Fayler attended Stillwater Area High School and earned a marketing degree from the University of Minnesota Duluth.

According to Publisher Neal Ronquist, the preparation Fayler received at UMD positioned him well to succeed in his new role.

"It's a great outcome to employ a UMD grad right here in Duluth, where he desired to stay," Ronquist said. "We're excited to have Drew join our sales team. Several things set Drew apart from an impressive slate of candidates. His engaging personality, inquisitive nature and ability to learn things quickly all stood out.

"In a short time, Drew has demonstrated his desire to learn more about area businesses and to help those businesses realize their goals through advertising," Ronquist said.

For six years prior to joining the News Tribune team May 18, Fayler worked at Selma's Ice Cream Parlor, the oldest ice cream parlor in the state, in Afton.

In turn, Fayler said his new position will allow more flexibility in his schedule for a healthy work-life balance.

"It seems like an amazing working culture and everyone I've met has been amazing and helpful to me," Fayler said.

When he's not working, Fayler enjoys golfing, hiking, skiing and fishing.

Brielle Bredsten
By Brielle Bredsten
Brielle Bredsten is the business reporter for the Duluth News Tribune.

She earned a bachelor's degree in Professional Writing & Technical Communication, with minors in Advertising and Creative Writing from Metropolitan State University, in addition to a two-year professional paid internship as reporter/editor of the student newspaper.

She is an award-winning professional writer, photographer and editor based in rural Minnesota. Over the past decade, Brielle Bredsten has contributed more than 1,000 articles, feature stories, non-profit press-releases, photographs and columns. Her work has been published in several community newspapers.

Send her story tips, feedback or just say hi at bbredsten@duluthnews.com.
