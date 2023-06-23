New Herbster storefront links South Shore creatives

HERBSTER — Erin Hutchinson grew up in a fifth-generation farming family. Small farms are a dying breed, she said, but “here, that’s all there is.”

Noticing the wealth and diversity of South Shore small businesses, Hutchinson saw an opportunity. She started establishing an online marketplace during the COVID-19 shutdown, when “producers were looking for exposure and ways to generate sales,” she recalled.

Erin Hutchinson, founder of Authentic Superior, stands in the showroom of the retail space May 19. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Authentic Superior in Herbster. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

In 2020, Authentic Superior was born. The nonprofit aims at lifting up the local economy by supporting regional “creative producers.” (That’s Hutchinson’s all-encompassing term for farmers, jewelry-makers, fiber artists and more.)

Today, AuthenticSuperior.com manages the sales of goat milk soap, clothing and pancake mix by businesses like South Shore Botanicals , Elsewhere Farm and Bayfield Foods Cooperative .

And in December, the nonprofit opened a brick-and-mortar location at 15175 Spruce Tree Drive that includes a retail space, a classroom and gallery. It displays and sells works by as many as 60 producers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The showroom at Authentic Superior. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Gabby Mouse greeting cards by Le Hunt. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

The nonprofit receives a 20% commission on anything sold, and if the producer volunteers once a month, that’s reduced to a 10% commission.

The collaboration has made a ripple effect on small businesses in more ways than sales.

Black Bears & Blueberries Press books are available at Zenith Bookstore and AICHO in Duluth, and in Bayfield, the Apostle Islands and Red Cliff. But in the Herbster area?

Betsy Albert-Peacock and Thomas Peacock. Contributed / Betsy Albert-Peacock

“The shops in Port Wing and Cornucopia don’t carry books — you have to drive to Bayfield. … There’s really nowhere to buy a book on the South Shore other than there,” Betsy Albert-Peacock, co-owner of the book publishing company, said of Authentic Superior.

She also relayed she’s impressed and enthused about the expansion and potential of the location. From the retail space, folks can access a renovated pole barn in the back for movie nights, winter markets and bigger agricultural-based workshops.

The “classroom” space is open for workshops, meetups and people looking for a place to work that has internet. Weekly outdoor farmers markets are starting in July.

read more







Authentic Superior hosted its first art show in collaboration with Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays. There’s everything from poetry to ceramics by makers ages 10-70.

“It's a real community-based project that she's got started there,” Albert-Peacock said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The South Shore is a hidden gem to most of the “outside world,” said Hutchinson.

Long-term economic sustainability requires the attraction of outside money and an appealing place for newcomers to call home. And, ideally, the South Shore can build an economy that can weather future economic storms, she said.

A print by Neil R. Hunt for sale. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Jayne Lehnert created these paintings, “Bad Hair Day” and “Crocs," that are for sale. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

“It’s clear there’s a hunger for opportunities, for not just creatives, but for others to get a sense of community,” Hutchinson said.

Along with the retail space, Authentic Superior has created a pipeline for short-term renters to purchase goods and fresh vegetables from local farmers — a bonus for Tim Duis, owner of Kiddlywink Farm .

Tim Duis. Contributed / Tim Duis

Duis focuses on late-season vegetables: carrots, parsnips, squash and potatoes. “What Erin’s doing is great for us particularly because we’re trying to bring veggies to people when the market structure isn’t really there,” he said.

Duis, who moved to Herbster in 2018, said Hutchinson “got me to see the potential of this area.” Today, he’s an Authentic Superior board member.

“We’re doing the most good if we’re serving our immediate community. … If we can put together ways for people to connect with fresh food at times of year that’s a little more of a challenge, that’s great, and Erin has let us do that,” he said.