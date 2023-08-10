New bistro, retailer to join Ski Hut Adventure Center

DULUTH — As Ski Hut broke ground on its second location within the RiverWest development during a ceremony Wednesday, developers announced a new artisan-style bistro and cheese retailer is also coming to town.

In one half of the new building, Ski Hut Adventure Center will rent and sell outdoor gear. The other half will house Burnett Dairy Cooperative. The new $3.5 million privately funded project is anticipated to be completed in November.

Ski Hut co-owners David Neustel and Scott Neustel at the groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday. Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune

Ski Hut was founded in 1955 and began the process of securing its second location in 2014, according to co-owner Scott Neustel. His son and business partner, David Neustel, is in line to be its third-generation owner.

The new Ski Hut store will be managed by Logan Nelson. The center will serve as a resource for Duluth's 6 million visitors who use its trail systems each year.

"This place is what I call the epicenter of Duluth trails. No less than 12 trails either pass through here or start here," Scott Neustel said. "What we're going to do here is offer products for people that are looking to use our trails."

ADVERTISEMENT

Burnett Dairy Cooperative CEO Matt Winsand addresses attendees at the groundbreaking ceremony. Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune

Matt Winsand is CEO of the farmer-owned Burnett Dairy Cooperative, based in Grantsberg, Wisconsin. The co-op processes cheese at its facilities.

The new Duluth location will mark Burnett Dairy's first retail store that is not connected to a cheese plant.

"It's going to be a new vibe for us," Winsand said. "Hopefully, we'll have the right products for everybody that wants to stop for a snack coming off the hill in the wintertime, or coming off the trails in the summertime."

Burnett Dairy Cooperative Vice President of Retail Jamie Swan serves cheese. Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune

The nearly 5,000-square-foot cheese store will offer its Wood River Creamery cheese products, ice cream and wine, in addition to an artisan bistro with pizza and sandwiches menu items —all featuring their cheeses.

"Stuff with lots of cheese on it," Winsand said. "We're farm to fork."

previous coverage of RiverWest





Ski Hut partnered with the city, St. Louis County, the state of Minnesota, and other private businesses on the project.

"I am really excited about the investment in western Duluth. Western Duluth has seen a little bit of a downturn over the years," said City Council President Janet Kennedy, who represents District 5. "We are coming back from that and building our community. This type of economic development will help the city as a whole."

"Any project like this, it takes like hundreds of city staff to get it over the finish line in different ways," Mayor Emily Larson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson, right, pictured next to City Council President Janet Kennedy, speaks during the groundbreaking ceremony. Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune

Lead developer Brad Johnson began assembling the property decades ago and approached Burnett Dairy about the partnership with the RiverWest development .

Johnson, Daryl Goldberg and Dave Goldberg own RiverWest, as well as Spirit Valley Land Co., which encompasses the 16-acre development.

"We've been involved in this site since 1990 and in the assembly process. We knew what it could be," Johnson said. "The big thing is the county financed the road for us, and that's where we have the city assistance."

Attendees were also invited to tour one of the three constructed RiverWest Vacation Homes at the development. According to Johnson, the vacation rentals have a 60%-70% occupancy rate.

Three RiverWest vacation rentals have been built. Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune

Guests tour a RiverWest vacation rental. Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune

Construction on three more vacation rentals and their roads are underway. In September, construction on an additional 14 vacation rental units will begin, Johnson said.

There is also a possibility to construct an apartment building with 120 residential market-rate units on the development, and another lead on a new 3,000-square-foot sit-down restaurant across the way, according to Johnson.

"We had hoped to get an apartment building under construction this fall. When the interest rate went up, it pushed back their plan," Dave Goldberg said.

RiverWest co-owner Dave Goldberg stands in one of the RiverWest vacation rentals. Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune

Goldberg doesn't anticipate the interest rates will decrease by much in the coming years. "This is the new norm. This is what we feel, anyway," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This is really the tipping point for the huge investment and expansion that will happen here," Larson said. "Having the housing and the street is what gives us a sense of place and a sense of how it fits, but once we start seeing this I think is when the neighborhood, the community, the city will really see the possibilities of investment and successful economic development at this corridor."