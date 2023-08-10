Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 10
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

New bistro, retailer to join Ski Hut Adventure Center

The new $3.5 million project is slated for completion in November at Duluth's RiverWest development.

RiverWest development groundbreaking
The Ski Hut Adventure Center held a groundbreaking ceremony at the RiverWest Development, 8611 Maynard Place, Duluth, on Wednesday.
Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune
Brielle Bredsten
By Brielle Bredsten
Today at 9:04 AM

DULUTH — As Ski Hut broke ground on its second location within the RiverWest development during a ceremony Wednesday, developers announced a new artisan-style bistro and cheese retailer is also coming to town.

In one half of the new building, Ski Hut Adventure Center will rent and sell outdoor gear. The other half will house Burnett Dairy Cooperative. The new $3.5 million privately funded project is anticipated to be completed in November.

RiverWest develo
Ski Hut co-owners David Neustel and Scott Neustel at the groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday.
Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune

Ski Hut was founded in 1955 and began the process of securing its second location in 2014, according to co-owner Scott Neustel. His son and business partner, David Neustel, is in line to be its third-generation owner.

120921.N.DNR.trailrantsC1.jpg
Local
RELATED: Duluth Nordic Center prepares to expand
Local ski enthusiasts are chipping in to help make Spirit Mountain more of a cross-country destination.
May 12
 · 
By  Peter Passi

The new Ski Hut store will be managed by Logan Nelson. The center will serve as a resource for Duluth's 6 million visitors who use its trail systems each year.

"This place is what I call the epicenter of Duluth trails. No less than 12 trails either pass through here or start here," Scott Neustel said. "What we're going to do here is offer products for people that are looking to use our trails."

ADVERTISEMENT

RiverWest development_Burnett Dairy Cooperative
Burnett Dairy Cooperative CEO Matt Winsand addresses attendees at the groundbreaking ceremony.
Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune

Matt Winsand is CEO of the farmer-owned Burnett Dairy Cooperative, based in Grantsberg, Wisconsin. The co-op processes cheese at its facilities.

The new Duluth location will mark Burnett Dairy's first retail store that is not connected to a cheese plant.

"It's going to be a new vibe for us," Winsand said. "Hopefully, we'll have the right products for everybody that wants to stop for a snack coming off the hill in the wintertime, or coming off the trails in the summertime."

RiverWest development_Burnett Dairy Cooperative Jamie Swan
Burnett Dairy Cooperative Vice President of Retail Jamie Swan serves cheese.
Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune

The nearly 5,000-square-foot cheese store will offer its Wood River Creamery cheese products, ice cream and wine, in addition to an artisan bistro with pizza and sandwiches menu items —all featuring their cheeses.

"Stuff with lots of cheese on it," Winsand said. "We're farm to fork."

previous coverage of RiverWest

Ski Hut partnered with the city, St. Louis County, the state of Minnesota, and other private businesses on the project.

"I am really excited about the investment in western Duluth. Western Duluth has seen a little bit of a downturn over the years," said City Council President Janet Kennedy, who represents District 5. "We are coming back from that and building our community. This type of economic development will help the city as a whole."

"Any project like this, it takes like hundreds of city staff to get it over the finish line in different ways," Mayor Emily Larson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

RiverWest development_Emily Larson
Duluth Mayor Emily Larson, right, pictured next to City Council President Janet Kennedy, speaks during the groundbreaking ceremony.
Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune

Lead developer Brad Johnson began assembling the property decades ago and approached Burnett Dairy about the partnership with the RiverWest development .

Johnson, Daryl Goldberg and Dave Goldberg own RiverWest, as well as Spirit Valley Land Co., which encompasses the 16-acre development.

Fireworks from Duluth’s Fourth Fest light up the sky
Local
ALSO READ: Duluth seeks requests as it looks to divvy growing tourism tax pie in 2024
The city will also ask current recipients of tourism tax funds to account for how the money is being spent.
Jul 8
 · 
By  Peter Passi

"We've been involved in this site since 1990 and in the assembly process. We knew what it could be," Johnson said. "The big thing is the county financed the road for us, and that's where we have the city assistance."

Attendees were also invited to tour one of the three constructed RiverWest Vacation Homes at the development. According to Johnson, the vacation rentals have a 60%-70% occupancy rate.

RiverWest Vacation Homes
Three RiverWest vacation rentals have been built.
Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune
RiverWest development_RiverWest Vacation Homes tour
Guests tour a RiverWest vacation rental.
Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune

Construction on three more vacation rentals and their roads are underway. In September, construction on an additional 14 vacation rental units will begin, Johnson said.

There is also a possibility to construct an apartment building with 120 residential market-rate units on the development, and another lead on a new 3,000-square-foot sit-down restaurant across the way, according to Johnson.

"We had hoped to get an apartment building under construction this fall. When the interest rate went up, it pushed back their plan," Dave Goldberg said.

RiverWest Vacation Homes_Dave Goldberg
RiverWest co-owner Dave Goldberg stands in one of the RiverWest vacation rentals.
Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune

Goldberg doesn't anticipate the interest rates will decrease by much in the coming years. "This is the new norm. This is what we feel, anyway," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This is really the tipping point for the huge investment and expansion that will happen here," Larson said. "Having the housing and the street is what gives us a sense of place and a sense of how it fits, but once we start seeing this I think is when the neighborhood, the community, the city will really see the possibilities of investment and successful economic development at this corridor."

more by brielle bredsten
large black sign with Anchors End Tattoo name and phone number leans against wall
Business
Anchors End Tattoo sets up shop in Electric Fetus building
The move from West First Street landed on the shop's 20th anniversary.
2d ago
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Reagan Hoverman_web
Local
Duluth News Tribune welcomes new sports reporter
2d ago
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Front view of a black, red and white ship with 404 printed on the bow
Local
1980s crew reunites aboard Duluth-based ship
4d ago
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Man opens the door to a demonstration home
Members Only
Business
UMD research institute 'housing a house' for Two Harbors company
Aug 2
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten

Brielle Bredsten
By Brielle Bredsten
Brielle Bredsten is the business reporter for the Duluth News Tribune.

She earned a bachelor's degree in Professional Writing & Technical Communication, with minors in Advertising and Creative Writing from Metropolitan State University, in addition to a two-year professional paid internship as reporter/editor of the student newspaper.

She is an award-winning professional writer, photographer and editor based in rural Minnesota. Over the past decade, Brielle Bredsten has contributed more than 1,000 articles, feature stories, non-profit press-releases, photographs and columns. Her work has been published in several community newspapers.

Send her story tips, feedback or just say hi at bbredsten@duluthnews.com.
What To Read Next
A veg bowl with chickpeas, green spring mix, orange carrots and tiny cubed onion.
Business
Food review: Duluth cafe, juice bar does good food with good conscience
22m ago
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
A person in a pale yellow shirt hold their hand up, motioning to a storefront with bright red trim and blue letters.
Business
Longtime Lincoln Park business gets facelift
3h ago
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Matters of Record graphic
Business
Bankruptcies for Aug. 9, 2023
22h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
cuzzo 2023.png
Local
Cuzzo, lone North Shore judge, to retire
17h ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Close-up studio photo of the top center area of a viola, with rich red color and lightly cracked finish against a gray background.
Arts and Entertainment
Short Cuts: Duluth Chamber Music Festival returns, with nature-inspired viola
4h ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Duluth Police Department on patrol
Local
Duluth police need 'fine tuning,' racial bias audit finds
20h ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Head shots of a woman and a man
Local
Reinert handily wins Duluth mayoral primary over Larson
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen